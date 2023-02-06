ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Real life Rosie the Riveter honored for work in WWII

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A real life Rosie the Riveter is was some call the 100-year-old Bay City woman who was honored Wednesday for her work during WWII. Volunteers from the American Rosie the Riveter Association surprised the trailblazer, Vera Gobeski, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Sharp as a tack...
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Sports cars, hot rods to highlight Chrome & Ice show in Flint this weekend

FLINT, MI - Back to the Bricks is set to kickoff its 8th annual Chrome & Ice indoor car show this weekend in the Vehicle City. The show running from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Dort Financial Center, 3501 Lapeer Road, will feature a collection of high-end exotic cars in the lobby, including custom vehicles, sports cars, muscle cars, hot rods, and trucks in the two arenas and on the mezzanine.
Memorial held to honor life of Saginaw Co. man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A memorial was held in downtown Saginaw on Monday evening to honor the life of Midonyis Cosby, whose body was recently pulled from the Saginaw River. “They should have done him better and kept him longer to observe him at the hospital but they didn’t and now I’m here crying on the news and that’s not fair,” said Cosby’s sister, Chaya Cosby.
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
Trooper honored for helping Southwest Michigan migrant community

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A Michigan State Police trooper was honored for her work helping the migrant community in Southwest Michigan. Trooper Conner Mabie helped organize free laundry, a summer youth program and a car seat safety check through the MSP Paw Paw Post’s Migrant Outreach Initiative, a news release said. She was honored Feb. 8, with the Colonel Etue Community Impact Award for her work with residents.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
