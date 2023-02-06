Read full article on original website
Real life Rosie the Riveter honored for work in WWII
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A real life Rosie the Riveter is was some call the 100-year-old Bay City woman who was honored Wednesday for her work during WWII. Volunteers from the American Rosie the Riveter Association surprised the trailblazer, Vera Gobeski, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Sharp as a tack...
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
What is ‘He Gets Us?’ Michigan agency behind $20M Super Bowl ad for Jesus
You might see an ad for Jesus Christ during the Super Bowl. A Michigan creative agency is behind the multi-million dollar “He Gets Us” campaign that is airing two ads Sunday, Feb. 12. But instead of advertising a product, the short black and white videos carry a Christian message.
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken is a surprisingly loving metro Detroit restaurant chain
Staffers at this divorce-themed restaurant were exceptionally cheerful
'I thought I was alone': Duo runs popular Facebook page, festival of West Michigan witches
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two West Michigan women created a unique festival to bring together a community — or rather, a coven. “We have a crystal vendor, we have books, we have brooms,” said Erica Franke, one of the organizers. Katrina Peshka and Franke are the minds...
Sports cars, hot rods to highlight Chrome & Ice show in Flint this weekend
FLINT, MI - Back to the Bricks is set to kickoff its 8th annual Chrome & Ice indoor car show this weekend in the Vehicle City. The show running from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Dort Financial Center, 3501 Lapeer Road, will feature a collection of high-end exotic cars in the lobby, including custom vehicles, sports cars, muscle cars, hot rods, and trucks in the two arenas and on the mezzanine.
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
Riverfront Saginaw Winter Brew Festival to feature more than 40 breweries
SAGINAW, MI — The Riverfront Saginaw Winter Brew Festival featuring more than 40 breweries is happening this weekend in downtown Saginaw. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave. The festival will feature more than 40 breweries, shopping and live music.
Fathers and father figures to be celebrated at Flint-area school district in new tradition
MT. MORRIS TWP, MI — Westwood Heights Schools is starting a new tradition of celebrating fathers and father figures in the community. A “100 Days with 100 Father/Figures Celebration” will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Hamady High School, recognizing the effort active parents have made over the first 100 days of school this year.
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
WNEM
Memorial held to honor life of Saginaw Co. man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A memorial was held in downtown Saginaw on Monday evening to honor the life of Midonyis Cosby, whose body was recently pulled from the Saginaw River. “They should have done him better and kept him longer to observe him at the hospital but they didn’t and now I’m here crying on the news and that’s not fair,” said Cosby’s sister, Chaya Cosby.
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
Annual Adventures in Winterland coming to Genesee County with free skating
CLAYTON TWP, MI - The sixth annual Adventures in Winterland is coming to a local ice arena in celebration of National Skating Month. Flint’s Iceland Competitive Edge Figure Skating Club is teaming up to host the free event from noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Iceland, 1160 Elms Road, according to a news release.
Trooper honored for helping Southwest Michigan migrant community
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A Michigan State Police trooper was honored for her work helping the migrant community in Southwest Michigan. Trooper Conner Mabie helped organize free laundry, a summer youth program and a car seat safety check through the MSP Paw Paw Post’s Migrant Outreach Initiative, a news release said. She was honored Feb. 8, with the Colonel Etue Community Impact Award for her work with residents.
Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border
Wind gusts are going to increase this morning across southern Lower Michigan. A wind advisory is in effect for gusts up to 50 mph. You should also know the winds will be quite a bit stronger just south of us in Ohio and Indiana. Just below is the wind gust...
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Michigan
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Flint And Saginaw Losing 2 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Poor Sales
It's happened to Kmart, Sears, Blockbuster... and now, it's time for Bed Bath & Beyond to start closing a massive number of stores. Hoping it won't take as long to get a business in their buildings as it has the old Sears location at Genesee Valley Mall in Flint Township.
