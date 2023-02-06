Read full article on original website
zip06.com
New Fermentation Tanks will Support Stony Creek Brewery Retail Growth
After receiving zoning approval from Branford in December, 2022, Stony Creek Brewery (SCB) is moving forward with the addition of a brewery fermentation tank building, or “tank farm” beside a portion of the existing facility at 5 Indian Neck Ave. The addition will support growing retail production at the brewery.
Townshend Estate Owners Eye 50 New Houses
The owners of the 26-acre former Townshend family home and its surrounding properties are hoping to write a new chapter of accessible preservation into East Shore history by building roughly 50 homes behind the property’s 18th-century mansion — and by drafting a fresh set of zoning regulations to govern that development.
zip06.com
The Science of Oyster Reefs in New Haven
The New Haven Bioregional Group will host the presentation The Science of Oyster Reefs in New Haven on Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Q River Grill, 3 - 5 Clifton Street, New Haven. Dr. Zofia Baumann of the University of Connecticut will discuss her ongoing...
zip06.com
Dudley Museums Receives Grant
The Dudley Foundation was recently awarded a $6,900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). According to Museum Director Beth Payne, these grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic by providing invaluable funding that will maintain and grow their ability to serve their community. Payne...
zip06.com
Guilford Foundation Announces New Grant Application Guidelines
The Guilford Foundation (TGF) has announced a partnership with Guilford Savings Bank to provide sponsorship awards to qualifying organizations serving the Guilford community. TGF was chosen to lead the program because of its role as a trusted community leader, philanthropic expertise, and strong relationships with community-serving organizations. In 2022, they distributed $25,000 to support 20 organizations with awards ranging from $250 to $2,500.
zip06.com
Federal Funds to Relocate Emergency Shelter
The Town’s emergency shelter is on the move, thanks, in part, to a new $1 million grant awarded from the federal Community Project Funding program. Officials will use the funds to purchase and install a new high-capacity generator and relocate the shelter. First Selectman Peggy Lyons, Emergency Management Director...
zip06.com
Jo-Ann D. Pearson
Jo-Ann D. Pearson, 83, passed away on Jan. 24 at the Whitney Center in Hamden. She was born in Binghamton, New York, on July 9, 1939, to the late Raymond and Barbara Darrow. She was the loving wife of the late David A. Pearson. She is survived by her children,...
zip06.com
Not in the Best Interest
There are two plans on the drawing board facing East Haven residents that are capable of threatening the existing quality of life in this small shoreline community. The first development is the largest proposed project in the history of East Haven. The proposed project is located at the former Camp Murray Girl Scout Camp at 31-100 Sperry Lane and Foxon Boulevard. It will consist of four buildings with 378 units. The developer Mark DiLungo and the co-owners of The Bluff LLC have made their intentions very clear in a letter written to the editor (“The Town’s Best Interest,” April 5, 2018) concerning the denial of the original application for a zoning change to accommodate this project. In the letter, Mr. DiLungo said they would be “resubmitting an alternate application” for approximately “600 units” but for affordable housing, which would be “under state jurisdiction and not subject to petty local bias.” A site plan application is now before the Planning and Zoning Commission. Is this huge and dense project in the best interest of East Haven? Personally, I believe we all know that the emphatic response to this question is “no.”
zip06.com
Gov. Lamont to Speak at Chamber Awards
The integrated Shoreline Chamber of Commerce (SCC) is announcing its Annual Awards breakfast, set to honor eight winners at the event on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Woodwinds in Branford. Governor Ned Lamont will be a special guest and the keynote speaker at the ceremony to highlight shoreline businesses’ recent successes and bring attention to the fact that many area businesses are still struggling to keep their doors open post-COVID.
ctexaminer.com
Old Lyme Inches Toward Uneasy Cooperation on Buttonball Boat Launch
OLD LYME — At the 36-1 Buttonball Road Property Committee meeting on Monday morning, the Harbor Management Commission and the Open Space Commission cautiously approached joint management of the town’s three-acre site on Horseneck Creek after months of vying for control. Chris Staab, Buttonball committee member and chair...
zip06.com
Ben Sodergren: Meet Killingworth’s New Library Director
You could say that Killingworth Library’s new director, Ben Sodergren, had been biding his time to land what he describes as his “dream job.”. “I went to Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, originally and got a degree in computer digital forensics. That is sort of an investigative job where you work with police to find evidence on people’s computers,” Ben says. “It’s an interesting field.”
zip06.com
Westbrook Board of Education Receives Leadership Award at Major Convention
The Westbrook Board of Education (BOE) was presented with the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) Leadership Award during the annual CABE/CAPSS (Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents) Convention held at the Mystic Marriott. The CABE Board of Education Leadership Awards are designed to recognize boards that work effectively...
zip06.com
Philip Fischer
Philip Fischer of Branford died on Feb. 5 at his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was the beloved husband of Sandra DaRoss Fischer. Philip was born Feb. 21, 1938, in New York City, the son of the late Philip and Marion Newell Fischer. He attended...
zip06.com
Spring Will Be Here, Soon?
Well, maybe not, but Bishop’s Orchards and Farm Market, 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, is once again out of the gates early announcing sign-ups for its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. This means you can put your money down now to reserve weekly shares of fabulous farm-grown produce and products available in the spring and summer. The farmers benefit because they have money coming in during the winter, so they can plan ahead. And you benefit because, it’s all delicious. Bishop’s offers a wide array of share opens, including a full share, a medium share, a specialty share, a cheese share, a mushroom share, and a Connecticut wine and hard cider share. You can find out more and sign up at bishopsorchards.com/the-farm/csa-program.
zip06.com
Watching the Wheel
Instructor Debbie Staub, left, lends a helping hand with student Marian Gryzlo’s project during her ceramics class at the Guilford Art Center on Feb. 6.
zip06.com
In a Pickle
(From left) Friends James Johnstone, Tom Delladonna, Jim Bohara, and Todd Jones took advantage of a break from the freezing weather to get out and play pickleball on Feb. 5 at Old Saybrook’s Main Street pickleball court.
zip06.com
Police Join in Shoreline Diaper Drive
Bare Necessities, Inc is holding the sixth annual Law Enforcement Diaper Drive along the Shoreline through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Police Departments from Clinton, Madison, Guilford, Branford, North Branford, East Haven, and Troop F State Troopers in Westbrook will be participating. The public is asked to contribute diapers and wipes in the donation boxes at each of these departments. Bare Necessities, Inc hopes to build on the success of last year’s drive where 32,066 diapers and 24,573 wipes were collected. Diaper sizes 4-6 are most in need this year, and monetary donations are welcome as well.
Conn. residents share utility cost concerns at Newington meeting
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials hosted an energy assistance and policy forum on Tuesday night at the Robbins Welles Library in Newington. Residents from Newington and surrounding towns had the chance to talk in person with lawmakers and representatives from statewide energy assistance programs. One person said their bill is up $100 dollars. Another […]
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
zip06.com
Clifford ‘Chip’ Downer
Clifford “Chip” Downer, 55, of Bloomfield, raised in Guilford, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 24. Partner of Mark Ramsdell, Chip was born in New Haven on March 22, 1967, son of Donald Downer and Catherine Gibbs Downer of Guilford. He was the loving father of...
