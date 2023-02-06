Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City seeks community input for 2023 development plan
- Morehead City officials are turning to the community for input on the town's 2023 development plan as the document nears the final steps of completion. The town's updated plan will be up for discussion during Morehead City's regular monthly town council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 in City Hall. The...
whqr.org
"This is our life": Homeowners still in limbo over four years after Hurricane Florence
Over four years after Hurricane Florence's drenching assault on the North Carolina coast, John is still trying to move on. Weaving through studs, he described the former layout of his house. “This is my son's room. This is our formal dining room. This is our breakfast nook in our kitchen...
carolinacoastonline.com
Barden Inlet dredging expected to begin Nov. 1 after long approval process
HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore (CLNS) Superintendent Jeff West said Thursday that after years of efforts by the National Park Service (NPS), Carteret County officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE), dredging of Barden Inlet – partly in the park and partly outside – is set to begin Nov. 1.
WITN
Carteret County nature preserve expands by 78 acres
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A family donates a large sum of land to a Carteret County preserve to make it 201 acres. The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has officially expanded the Sea Gate Woods Nature Preserve by 78 acres, bringing the entire preserve to 201 acres. This land was donated by the Eudys family of Radio Island Investment, LLC.
Officials plan prescribed burn in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Croatan National Forest officials are planning to conduct a 1,474-acre prescribed burn in Craven County on Thursday. The purpose of the prescribed burn is to “reduce hazardous fuel reduction and improve wildlife habitat,” according to a press release. The burn is located off Hope Road, Pine Cliff Road and Ferry Road, […]
globalconstructionreview.com
Balfour Beatty awarded $242m design-and-build contract for Interstate 70 in North Carolina
UK contractor Balfour Beatty has been awarded a $242m design-and-build contract to upgrade the Interstate 70. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has tasked it with improving mobility for the military and increasing safety on 10km of road between the Havelock Bypass and Thurman Road in Craven County. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board to meet
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the County Health Department conference room in Morehead City. A public comment time will be held at the beginning of the meeting. Agenda items include an annual child fatality prevention team update, reports from Consolidated...
Kinston gets good news with latest audit report
KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – The City of Kinston and the Kinston City Council received a positive report in their latest audit. In a media release from Kinston City Council member Chris Suggs, officials received the annual audit report for 2022 during the Tuesday City Council meeting. There were no corrections to be made, no accounting […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – Feb. 10, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. The Carteret County Wildlife Club has an upcoming trail work day in the Croatan National Forest: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. At Neusiok Trail/ MST trail crossing and NC 306/Ferry Road in Carteret County. Work activities will include replacing planks on wooden bridging and marking trail. Items to bring: Personal protective clothing appropriate to the weather, incl. long sleeves, long pants, work shoes, gloves, safety glasses, etc. Hand tools for removing and installing treated lumber planking. Food, water and personal items. Contact Roger Mays @ 252 723 1612 or rmays52@yahoo.com for more information.
carolinacoastonline.com
County courthouse cupola to be lit in blue in memory of plane crash victims
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County’s courthouse cupola will be illuminated in blue beginning at sunset Friday evening in memory of the Down East residents who died in a plane crash near Drum Inlet as they were coming back from an annual youth hunt on Feb. 13, 2022. The courthouse cupola will remain illuminated in blue until Tuesday evening.
Onslow County bridge closed for maintenance
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Work has begun on an Onslow County bridge, the NC Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. State Transportation crews closed the Holly Shelter Road bridge over Harris Creek west of Jacksonville for repairs and maintenance. Drivers who use this road just off N.C. 53 should instead use either Haws Run and Scott […]
carolinacoastonline.com
MATTERS OF RECORDS - Deed Transfers
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 23 – Feb. 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Atlantic. Paloma A. Capanna to Coresounders of Atlantic LLC; Atlantic; rev. $1,100. The Smith Family Carteret, LLC to Joshua...
Murphy honors Carteret County plane crash victims as one-year anniversary nears
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy on Thursday honored six North Carolinians who were killed in a plane crash off the Carteret County Coast in February 2022. The victims Murphy honored on the House Floor were Noah Styron, 15; Hunter Parks, 45; Kole McInnis, 15; Stephanie Fulcher, 42; Jacob Taylor, 16; and Michael […]
wcti12.com
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
carolinacoastonline.com
Byron Guthrie, 31; incomplete
Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
John Hodges, 66; incomplete
John C. Hodges, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 8, 9 & 10
Dorothy Lovoy, 95, of Morehead City passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Olivia Taylor, Chesapeake VA. Olivia Taylor, 101, of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3
Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. Services will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia on March 3rd at 1 p.m. There will be a visitation and viewing on February 11th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
wcti12.com
Crime Stoppers looking for pricey paintings stolen from New Bern storage unit
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Crime Stoppers is looking for help in finding some stolen property. On Nov. 12, 2022, a breaking and entering and larceny happened at Prime Storage in New Bern. Thomas Rimbey and Casey Salus are suspects in the crimes and law enforcement said...
WNCT
Tensions rise, parents upset over actions at Onslow County Schools board meeting
Some heated words were exchanged and some people who attended the recent Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting were kicked out of the session. Tensions rise, parents upset over actions at Onslow …. Some heated words were exchanged and some people who attended the recent Onslow County Schools Board...
