ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticonderoga, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Herbie J Pilato

James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
New York Post

Melinda Dillon, ‘Close Encounters,’ ‘A Christmas Story’ star, dead at 83

Melinda Dillon, the Oscar-nominated actress who starred in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and played Ralphie’s high-strung mother in “A Christmas Story,” died last month. She was 83. The “Absence of Malice” star’s family confirmed Friday that Dillon died in California on Jan. 9. A cause of death was not revealed. The Post could not immediately reach a family member for comment. Born in Arkansas on Oct. 13, 1939, Dillon spent her childhood in Alabama, Germany and Chicago before joining the famed Second City troupe as the comedy club’s first coat check girl. She later moved to New York City, where she...
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Beloved Star of ‘A Christmas Story’ Has Died at Age 83

Melinda Dillon, the two-time Oscar-nominee, and star of the beloved movie A Christmas Story, has died at the age of 83.Her death was announced through an obituary stating that she died on Jan. 9, however no cause of death was provided.Long before she played the role of Mother Parker in the 1983 movie A Christmas Story, Dillon had already been nominated for a Tony Award for the original 1962 production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway, as well as two Oscars—the first for Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the second for the 1981 film...
DoYouRemember?

John Larroquette Back On ‘Night Court’: How And Why?

John Larroquette is a multiple award-winning actor who appeared in several sitcoms, series, and legal dramedies. His first series debut was in NBC’s Baa Baa Black Sheep in the 1970s, where he played 2nd Lt. Bob Anderson. One of his most prominent roles which earned him four Primetime Emmys was playing Dan Fielding in Night Court which aired from 1984 to 1992.
Distractify

'Night Court' Star Melissa Rauch Does It All — What Is Her Net Worth?

Melissa Rauch plays Abby Stone, the daughter of original Night Court judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson) in the NBC revival of the original hit sitcom Night Court, which ran for 9 seasons from 1984 to 1992. Article continues below advertisement. Although Melissa's Night Court character must not be making a...
104.5 The Team

AMC Theaters Bringing Greedy & Insulting New Ticket Plan To New York

When I was a kid, I always wanted to get to the movie theater early. Not only did I get to watch all the trailers and get excited for the new releases, but for another key reason: to get the best seats. You know the ones. Middle of the row, about four or five rows down from the top. Perfect line of sight to let the screen fill your range of vision so you can get properly sucked in.
NEW YORK STATE
Herbie J Pilato

"What's It All About, 'ALF'?": Behind the Troubled Scenes of the Beloved 1980s Sci-Fi Sitcom Classic

The show marked a return to the sci-fi/fantasy programming that was so rampant in the 1960s and early '70s. It was a cross between My Favorite Martin and Bewitched, with a little Brady Bunch on the side. The name of the series was ALF, a half-hour sitcom that originally aired on NBC from September 22, 1986 to March 24, 1990. And while there was been talk for years of rebooting the series in some fashion, let's take a look back at the series (which did inspire a TV-movie sequel in 1996).
Deadline

Emmy Awards Sets Fall Airdate On Fox; Key Art Unveiled

The Television Academy and Fox Entertainment today jointly announced that the 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, live coast to coast. The ceremony will air from 8-11 pm ET and 5-8:00 pm PT on FOX. A week prior to the Emmy Awards telecast, the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. An edited presentation will be telecast on FXX at a later date. Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12. To celebrate the Emmys’ 75 annioversary the Television Academy has created a new...
TEXAS STATE
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy