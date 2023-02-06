Read full article on original website
Related
These Celebrities Are Coming to Saratoga for the X-Files Fan Fest
If you were watching television in the 1990's, there is a good chance you were watching The X-Files. This sci-fi mystery series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson had a very impactful and impressionable run from 1993 - 2002. Now you have the chance to see some of the actors and actresses that helped make the show a huge success.
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
‘Gunsmoke’: Did James Arness and Amanda Blake Date in Real Life?
Many 'Gunsmoke' fans enjoyed the relationship between Miss Kitty and Matt Dillon. But what about the actors who played them?
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Ted Knight: The Sad Final Years of "The Mary Tyler Moore" and "Too Close For Comfort" Star
He played one of the most conceited, self-absorbed characters in the history of television. But he did so with charm and viewers adored him. His name was Ted Knight and died of cancer in 1986 at only 62 years old.
Melinda Dillon, ‘Close Encounters,’ ‘A Christmas Story’ star, dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, the Oscar-nominated actress who starred in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and played Ralphie’s high-strung mother in “A Christmas Story,” died last month. She was 83. The “Absence of Malice” star’s family confirmed Friday that Dillon died in California on Jan. 9. A cause of death was not revealed. The Post could not immediately reach a family member for comment. Born in Arkansas on Oct. 13, 1939, Dillon spent her childhood in Alabama, Germany and Chicago before joining the famed Second City troupe as the comedy club’s first coat check girl. She later moved to New York City, where she...
Beloved Star of ‘A Christmas Story’ Has Died at Age 83
Melinda Dillon, the two-time Oscar-nominee, and star of the beloved movie A Christmas Story, has died at the age of 83.Her death was announced through an obituary stating that she died on Jan. 9, however no cause of death was provided.Long before she played the role of Mother Parker in the 1983 movie A Christmas Story, Dillon had already been nominated for a Tony Award for the original 1962 production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway, as well as two Oscars—the first for Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the second for the 1981 film...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Showcased His Hilarious Gun Dueling Skills On ‘The Johnny Carson Show’
'The Johnny Carson' show brought 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness on the show to prove that he can out-duel himself as U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.
What people are saying about the death of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Cindy Williams
What was Cindy Williams best known for from “Laverne & Shirley?” What does “Laverne & Shirley” have to do with “Happy Days?” How did Cindy Williams die?
A Guide (and Unofficial Ranking) to All of Andrew Walker’s Hallmark Movies and Film Franchises
Hallmark royalty! Andrew Walker has cemented himself as one of Hallmark Media’s biggest stars after making his network debut in 2012. The Canadian actor first left his mark on viewers that year with A Bride for Christmas alongside Arielle Kebbel. The twosome reunited on camera for 2015’s Bridal Wave, which launched Walker into an even […]
John Larroquette Back On ‘Night Court’: How And Why?
John Larroquette is a multiple award-winning actor who appeared in several sitcoms, series, and legal dramedies. His first series debut was in NBC’s Baa Baa Black Sheep in the 1970s, where he played 2nd Lt. Bob Anderson. One of his most prominent roles which earned him four Primetime Emmys was playing Dan Fielding in Night Court which aired from 1984 to 1992.
'Night Court' Star Melissa Rauch Does It All — What Is Her Net Worth?
Melissa Rauch plays Abby Stone, the daughter of original Night Court judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson) in the NBC revival of the original hit sitcom Night Court, which ran for 9 seasons from 1984 to 1992. Article continues below advertisement. Although Melissa's Night Court character must not be making a...
Indiana Jones Star Harrison Ford Jokes About the Perfect Actor to Take Over the Role
With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny slated to be Harrison Ford's final outing as the beloved archaeologist, audiences are wondering what that could mean for the character going forward, and Ford himself has the perfect pick for the actor who could take over: Tom Selleck. This choice is actually a reference to the ...
20 New York Celebrities Available on Cameo, How Much Do They Charge?
When I was a kid we had little to no access to our favorite musicians, athletes and movie stars. We had 3 television channels and magazines in the mail to keep us up to date with the latest from stage to screen. In 2023, not only do you have unprecedented access, you can even get celebrities to deliver a message specifically for you, for a price.
Inside Pulse
Movie & TV Icon Cindy Williams, Best Known For Role In Laverne & Shirley TV Series, Passes Away At 75! RIP
Movie and TV Icon Cindy Williams, Best Known For Role In Laverne and Shirley TV Series, Passes Away At 75! RIP. Cindy Williams, Star of ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies at 75. Before partnering with Penny Marshall on the ABC comedy, she had pivotal turns on the big screen in ‘American Graffiti’ and ‘The Conversation.’
AMC Theaters Bringing Greedy & Insulting New Ticket Plan To New York
When I was a kid, I always wanted to get to the movie theater early. Not only did I get to watch all the trailers and get excited for the new releases, but for another key reason: to get the best seats. You know the ones. Middle of the row, about four or five rows down from the top. Perfect line of sight to let the screen fill your range of vision so you can get properly sucked in.
"What's It All About, 'ALF'?": Behind the Troubled Scenes of the Beloved 1980s Sci-Fi Sitcom Classic
The show marked a return to the sci-fi/fantasy programming that was so rampant in the 1960s and early '70s. It was a cross between My Favorite Martin and Bewitched, with a little Brady Bunch on the side. The name of the series was ALF, a half-hour sitcom that originally aired on NBC from September 22, 1986 to March 24, 1990. And while there was been talk for years of rebooting the series in some fashion, let's take a look back at the series (which did inspire a TV-movie sequel in 1996).
A Christmas Story’s Peter Billingsley Pens Tribute To His Onscreen Mother Melinda Dillon After Her Death
Two-Time Oscar nominee and A Christmas Story star Melinda Dillon passed away in January.
How Reality TV Inspired ‘The Office’s Best Jokes
'The Office' executive producers Greg Daniels and Ben Silverman once outlined how they used the reality TV model to find comedy in the Dunder Mifflin documentary.
Emmy Awards Sets Fall Airdate On Fox; Key Art Unveiled
The Television Academy and Fox Entertainment today jointly announced that the 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, live coast to coast. The ceremony will air from 8-11 pm ET and 5-8:00 pm PT on FOX. A week prior to the Emmy Awards telecast, the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. An edited presentation will be telecast on FXX at a later date. Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12. To celebrate the Emmys’ 75 annioversary the Television Academy has created a new...
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0