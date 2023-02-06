Read full article on original website
wxbc1043.com
Bessie Decker
Bessie Decker, age 89 of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday (02/07) at Baptist Health Louisville. She is survived by her daughter: Pat Blandford of Louisville; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers: Albert Stinnett of Indiana, Ron Stinnett of Falls of Rough and Donnie Stinnett of Custer. Funeral services will be held at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church on Thursday at 1 PM with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday after 9:30 AM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Breckinridge Health Foundation.
wxbc1043.com
Flora Ann Wilson
Flora Ann Wilson, 74 of Fordsville, died Saturday (02/04) in Louisville at Glen Ridge Health Campus. She is survived by her daughters: Leslie Southard of Louisville, Michelyn Wilson Bhandari of Richmond and Elizabeth Slaughter of Lorain, Ohio; a son: Grayson Wilson of Fordsville; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; six sisters: Madonna Lake, Jovonne Smith, Charlotte Haynes, Brenda Crafton, Janice Wilson and Esther Hall and three brothers: Tony Hall, Mike Hall and James Hall. Funeral services will be 11 Saturday (02/11) at the Providence Baptist Church with burial in Sarver Cemetery in Grayson County. Friends may call at the church after 5 Friday (02/10) afternoon and after 9 Saturday morning. The Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville is in charge of arrangements.
wxbc1043.com
Barbara Jane Brashear
Barbara Jane Brashear, 84 of Brandenburg, died Thursday (02/02). She is survived by four children: Melena Shilts, Mary Bishoff and Michael Clark, all of Brandenburg, and Mark Clark of Ekron; a step daughter: Maggie Burke of Mount Juliet, TN; two sisters: Bettye Brown of Brandenburg and Joyce Kiper, Grayson of Grayson; a brother: John Raymer, Jr. Ashburn, VA; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 Eastern time Thursday (02/09) afternoon at the chapel of Hager Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM Eastern on Wednesday (02/08) and after 10:00 AM on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.
wdrb.com
Radcliff family loses everything after mobile home fire, donations being collected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend. A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
wxbc1043.com
James “Poddy” Robinson
James “Poddy” Robinson, 81 of Louisville, died Sunday (02/05) at Twin Rivers Nursing Facility in Owensboro. He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Nalley of Louisville; one grandson; two sisters: Marilyn Aldridge of Louisville and Julie Boggs of Richmond, Virginia. Graveside services will be held Tuesday (02/07) morning at 11 at the Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
Wave 3
3 arrests, few answers for family of slain teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, LMPD announced the third arrest in the murder of a local teen, but it did not end the lingering questions of a grieving family. 16-year-old Draven Daniel was shot dead in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6. Police have since arrested...
spectrumnews1.com
Hardin County pregnancy center helps connect adoptive parents with 'miracle baby'
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — As Kentucky’s trigger law banning most abortions after Roe vs. Wade was overturned has been in legal limbo, organizations helping during unplanned pregnancies want people to know about the services they provide. In Elizabethtown, Clarity Solutions is a pregnancy center that’s been providing services to...
wdrb.com
Town of Clarksville plans to offer $6 million for Colgate property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is offering $6 million to buy the old Colgate property. A resolution passed at a town council meeting on Tuesday. The resolution gives the current owners of the property 30 days to accept or reject the offer. If the offer is rejected,...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
14news.com
Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co. Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd. They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on Greenbelt Highway near Johnsontown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police traffic unit is investigating after a fatal crash Thursday morning involving two vehicles on the Greenbelt Highway early. It happened around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD. Officers from the 3rd Division responded to a report of a crash on Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road.
clarksvilletoday.com
Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside
Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
wdrb.com
Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
'Flash Dads' cheer on Louisville elementary schoolers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Flash Dads" strike again. They are a group of 50 men across the city who show up at schools to cheer students on. This time, firefighters, fraternity members and dads showed up at Rutherford Elementary School on Wednesday morning, filling the halls with so much cheer and excitement.
Wave 3
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance inside a JCPS elementary school building. Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 by JCPS police. She is charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm on school property, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify name, cause of death for man found dead in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 58-year-old man found dead Sunday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Christopher Adams. His cause of death, according to the coroner's office, was "multiple blunt and sharp force injuries sustained...
