Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Aiken
South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID …. Organizations and local restaurants urging donations …. Augusta’s David Perry named finalist to be the next …. Augusta native David Perry could be the next "Voice of the Braves" Forces United dissolving. Commissioners say they want information on all bids...
Gas leak blocks traffic on Washington Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Washington Road in reference to a gas leak Wednesday. Officials said both eastbound lanes were closed. By 5:30 p.m., our News 12 crew on scene says the lanes were back open. The leak was...
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to be held for New Goodwill in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta, SC (WFXG) - A new Goodwill location will soon open its doors in the CSRA. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 17, for its new facility located at 1117 Knox Ave. at 9 a.m. The store doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, which the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host.
Augusta’s Rage Room to get new location, bigger space, and more features
Since opening the community has shown nothing but support for the business. So when a move in location was announced on social media, we stopped in to see what new features people can expect.
Beyond the Bids: The Search for Augusta's Ambulance Service Provider
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - This Friday, Augusta-Richmond County is expected to submit its application to take control of the emergency response zone previously held by Gold Cross. For the best chance to be awarded the zone by Georgia's Department of Public Health, they have to prove the city is able to provide EMS services. To do so, the city is expected to have a contract in place with a vendor.
Columbia County leaders approve roadmap for future parks
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissioners approved a roadmap for the future of parks in the county. They’ve been gathering ideas from the public since 2021. Laurie Caldwell goes to Savannah Rapids Park two to three times a week and says everything is always clean and ready for those to come to take advantage of what the park has to offer.
N. Augusta city leaders approve $25M for new public safety HQ
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta City Council voted to approve a $25 million budget for a new public safety headquarters. City leaders are excited about the facility, but some are asking why it’s more than double the original price tag. What was originally a $10 million...
Fire departments responding to structure fire in North Augusta
North Augusta, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire crews are responding to a fire on 842 East Buena Vista Avenue early Thursday morning. Dispatch says the call came in at 11:34 Wednesday night and says power crews are on the way to the scene. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or what...
Augusta Canal to be drained for maintenance work
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- This week you may notice the water in the Augusta Canal slowly disappear. That’s because the canal is being drained for maintenance work. They will start the draining process Monday and expect it to take about a week for the water to go away. Both the canal and Lake Olmstead with be […]
Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week you can buy jewelry for a good cause at Augusta University. AU will be hosting a 6 dollar jewelry sale, donating all of the proceeds to help with scholarships and volunteer programs. Some of the proceeds from the sale benefit volunteer appreciation events. They...
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In about 50 days, Augusta becomes the center of the golf universe, but lately, the Masters’ buzz has centered around a piece of property along the river. Word of a new golf course possibly 10 miles from Augusta National has been spreading like wildfire on...
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
Aiken pickleball player says growing demand is ‘gratifying’
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growing popularity of pickleball in Columbia County, and it seems to be spreading to Aiken too. We talked to a player encouraging people to get out on the court. Changes are coming to add more pickleball courts in the city of Aiken.
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street. According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Two victims were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
Harlem Fire Department battle home fire
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Fire Department responded to the scene of a home fire on Ashley Lane on Tuesday. At 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Harlem Fire Department were dispatched to an address on Ansley Lane for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single family...
Commissioners say they want information on all bids before Thursday’s ambulance vote
Some Augusta commissioners say they want information on all three bids from for ambulance service and not only relay on one recommendation from staff.
1 dead after semi-truck, motorcycle collision in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one person on Thursday. According to authorities, around 11:15 a.m. deputies received a call about a collision with injuries on Columbia Highway North. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, there has been one fatality as of 11:54...
