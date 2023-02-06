ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

State’s theory on why Murdaugh allegedly killed doesn’t make sense, SC defense attorney says

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCZWp_0kePgNep00

Lawyers prosecuting Alex Murdaugh for murder won a big victory Monday when the judge ruled allegations of financial crimes could be admitted into evidence, but a veteran South Carolina defense attorney wonders whether it’s actually a win.

That’s because he questions the prosecution’s overall strategy — alleging Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and son Paul to distract attention from an investigation into allegations he stole millions of dollars from clients and his own law firm.

Jack Swerling, who The State asked to offer analysis as the murder trial proceeds, said, “That doesn’t appeal to my common sense.”

He said it is more believable that a man would kill his wife, but he could not fathom a father “blowing his son’s head off.”

Law enforcement officers have testified that Paul was shot first with a shotgun at close range, Maggie with an AR-style rifle as she was running away.

Swerling said he believes the jury is not likely to make the leap with the prosecution unless there is further testimony to actually tie Alex’s financial troubles with the murder, such as Maggie learning of the problems or threatening to reveal them.

Swerling said he doesn’t know what additional testimony the prosecution may have.

Various national media have reported Maggie had seen a divorce attorney and they were living apart, him at the 1,700-acre hunting estate and her at the family beach house on Edisto Island, but that information has not been admitted into evidence.

“What did he have to gain by killing his wife and son?” Swerling said.

Since the murders, Murdaugh has been charged with 99 counts of various financial crimes as well as insurance fraud for asking a friend to shoot and kill him for a $10 million payout for his older son Buster.

Various witnesses testified outside the presence of the jury over several days last week and Monday morning.

Tony Satterfield , son of the Murdaughs’ long-time housekeeper, said Alex Murdaugh had stolen $4 million in insurance payments intended for him and his brother after his mother died in a fall at the Murdaugh home.

They have since been awarded $7 million.

Jeanne Seckinger, chief financial officer of the law firm formerly known as PMPED, testified Murdaugh had taken more than $700,000, which she confronted him about on the morning that his wife and son were killed.

Mark Tinsley, lawyer for the family of Mallory Beach, testified about the wrongful death lawsuit against Murdaugh and others after Mallory died in a boating accident in which Paul was drunk and driving. Tinsley said a hearing to compel Murdaugh to open his books to prove he was broke as his lawyers claimed was scheduled for days after the murders.

Long-time friend Chris Wilson testified Murdaugh had duped him into turning over settlement money in a case they were handling together. Wilson said Murdaugh admitted financial crimes due to an addiction to opiates.

Judge Clifton Newman ruled all the testimony was proper because, while the prosecution doesn’t have to prove motive, it does have to prove malice and that evidence could speak to that.

Comments / 12

Andrea Willis
2d ago

First, I wonder why the decision was made for keeping the evidence of Maggie seeing a divorce attorney, out? Second, he was suppose to submit financial statements to the court, innthe Mallory Beach case, on the 8th of June 2021. The day after the murder. I believe it does give him a motive and a " drug addict" does things that makes no sense to others.

Reply(5)
4
Related
Olive Barker

If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?

54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed

New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s last texts and calls revealed as new bloody crime scene photos shown at trial

The final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh before their brutal shooting murders were revealed in court for the first time at the homicide trial of their father and husband Alex Murdaugh.In Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, jurors heard how Paul, 22, placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.44pm on the night of 7 June 2021.Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Court TV

Was Maggie Murdaugh Lured to Her Death?

Text messages between Alex and Maggie Murdaugh indicate that Alex wanted Maggie to come to the family's home on Moselle Road. It's not completely clear why, but Alex did tell her that his father was in hospice. (2/2/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Court TV

Witness Testifies She Saw Alex Murdaugh On Night of Murders

Shelly Smith, the caregiver of Alex Murdaugh's mother, testified she saw the defendant between 8:30-9:00pm the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Smith said it was unusual to see Murdaugh visiting his mother at the time. (2/6/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
18K+
Followers
467
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy