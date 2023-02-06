Meet Cute in North Park is home to San Diego's love stories

As a self-proclaimed little piggy, I can tell you that I absolutely love food. I love to cook, I love to eat, and I love to try new things. Admittedly though, life as a full-time student has had me neglecting the kitchen, and I’d be lying if I said I’ve touched the stove since Week 1. Thus when I had the opportunity to grab dinner with some old friends after a long week of classes, I knew we needed a place that could offer some top-tier grub. While I love trying out new spots, my belly was craving the delicious familiarity of a place I’ve dined before. Located off Convoy Street in the Convoy District, an area characterized by an abundance of Asian businesses, Steamy Piggy is an Asian fusion restaurant that stands out amongst its competitors. The restaurant offers some of the best dishes I’ve indulged in since moving to San Diego, and I always leave the establishment with every intention to come back.

