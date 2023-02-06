ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Meet Cute in North Park is home to San Diego's love stories

6AM City
6AM City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ev6Wt_0kePgEiI00

Consider this a trip to Romancelandia, San Diego.

Photo via @professorromance

If you’re looking for a new love story this Valentine’s Day , your romantic quest won’t be hopeless . North Park is home to Meet Cute , San Diego’s
only bookstore dedicated to the romance genre .

Owner Becca Title opened the independent store last fall, and the queer-owned feminist bookstore knows no two love stories are the same . Its shelves have space for a diverse range of tales, just in time for its first Valentine’s day. The store sprouted out of a love for the romance genre and welcomes enthusiasts and newcomers with its “
Greetings from Romancelandia ” mural.

You’ll definitely find a new page-turner on the shelves, but Meet Cute isn’t all about the books. It hopes to be a community for romance fans with events like book signings and its book club.

📍 4048 30th St.
🕚 Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolsandiegosights.com

Life touches life in Balboa Park.

Two very different lives. A young man was passing through Balboa Park. He saw an older gentleman playing a bluesy song and decided to sketch him. Two generations. Two separate lives, suddenly touching. That’s part of the magic of Balboa Park. The musician, who is exceptionally talented, is Saint...
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs

The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS 8

Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe enjoying the 'Guy Fieri Factor'

SAN DIEGO — When a famous celebrity chef says your food is great, you can expect thousands of new customers to arrive at your door. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe in Sabre Springs. Eleven years ago, Drew and Michka Hoffos opened the Nutmeg Bakery and Cafe. They told me opening a restaurant is as hard as everyone says it is. "Oh yeah, it's worse. It's harder," said Michka.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Blue Ocean Bringing Sushi and Fresh Seafood to UTC

A Japanese restaurant with two locations in San Diego is heading for Westfield UTC, where it’ll help anchor the end of the mall near Macy’s and 85C Bakery Cafe. Moving into the 4,434-square-foot space that previously housed Smokeyard BBQ & Chop Shop, Blue Ocean Sushi opened its first outpost in Carlsbad in 2014 and landed on Prospect Street in La Jolla in 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Top 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Diego

Best Restaurants in San Diego with a View (Waterfront Dining) San Diego is known for many things, but America’s Finest City wouldn’t be complete without all the ways it allows for proximity to the ocean. After all, this coastal city has no shortage of beaches, boardwalks, water-based activities, and, of course, restaurant locations situated right near the water.m It can be hard to know where to begin, when there are so many of the best waterfront restaurants, bars, and shops all with great views. You may be looking for a certain type of food to go along with your view, or perhaps there’s an area of San Diego you’ve been dying to visit but need some recommendations for.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

Restaurant Review: Steamy Piggy

As a self-proclaimed little piggy, I can tell you that I absolutely love food. I love to cook, I love to eat, and I love to try new things. Admittedly though, life as a full-time student has had me neglecting the kitchen, and I’d be lying if I said I’ve touched the stove since Week 1. Thus when I had the opportunity to grab dinner with some old friends after a long week of classes, I knew we needed a place that could offer some top-tier grub. While I love trying out new spots, my belly was craving the delicious familiarity of a place I’ve dined before. Located off Convoy Street in the Convoy District, an area characterized by an abundance of Asian businesses, Steamy Piggy is an Asian fusion restaurant that stands out amongst its competitors. The restaurant offers some of the best dishes I’ve indulged in since moving to San Diego, and I always leave the establishment with every intention to come back.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

New owners, new name for mall

One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy