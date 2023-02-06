Meet Cute in North Park is home to San Diego's love stories
If you’re looking for a new love story this Valentine’s Day , your romantic quest won’t be hopeless . North Park is home to Meet Cute , San Diego’s only bookstore dedicated to the romance genre .
Owner Becca Title opened the independent store last fall, and the queer-owned feminist bookstore knows no two love stories are the same . Its shelves have space for a diverse range of tales, just in time for its first Valentine’s day. The store sprouted out of a love for the romance genre and welcomes enthusiasts and newcomers with its “ Greetings from Romancelandia ” mural.
You’ll definitely find a new page-turner on the shelves, but Meet Cute isn’t all about the books. It hopes to be a community for romance fans with events like book signings and its book club.
📍 4048 30th St.
🕚 Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
