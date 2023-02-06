Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2022. It has since been updated. Every wedding is a memorable event. But this one bride would never forget her walk down the aisle for a very special reason. Kristie Mihelich of Troy, Michigan, was walking toward her now-husband, Bobby Mihelich, when her son, aged 2, completely stole the show. Pierson was so excited to see his mother, he let out a big shout and ran toward her. The moment was captured on video by both Mihelich’s best friend and the wedding photographer. The clip was posted online, where it quickly became everyone's favorite. In an interview with Good Morning America, the bride shared what the experience was like for her.

TROY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO