A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Grandma Furious After New Mom Tells Her She 'Can't Have Sleepovers' with 4-Month-Old
Should grandparents get a say in how their grandchildren are raised?. There are many milestones that a person reaches in life, and for those who have experienced most of these milestones, becoming grandparents is usually one they really look forward to.
Daughter on stepdad: "Mom sleeps on the sofa; he stays in his mother's room"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sleeping arrangements for a married couple can vary greatly, and kids can get surprised by different ideas, but what happens when they constantly see one of the parents is always sleeping in the living room just in case the spouse's mom comes over and needs the best room to be available?
Daughter on mom and dad: "My parents should pay me to share a room with my sister"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a couple gets married they will usually get their own home and look forward to raising a family there. But how should you react when the number of bedrooms is less than the number of kids you have, and they don't want to share the space, or they expect some kind of compensation for agreeing to that?
I’m a single mom of 3 with months to live — I don’t know how to tell my kids
A single mom of three got some devastating news — and now she has to break it to her children. After being diagnosed with bowel cancer — also called colorectal cancer — in November 2020, Louise Hayward has now been told she has just months to live. “They know about my cancer but I haven’t been able to tell them I’m dying,” a distraught Hayward said of her children. Colorectal cancer affects the large bowel, which is made up of the colon and rectum. In the United Kingdom, bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer and the second biggest cancer killer, according to...
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
How to Rock a Morning Routine for Toddlers
Want to have a smooth morning routine? Learn how to rock a morning routine for toddlers and finally have a stress-free start to the day!. You’d think one hour would be enough, but according to my toddler, no amount of time would make our mornings at home any less hectic. I’d try to get all three kids out the door on time before school, and I figured one hour would be enough to do that.
What Do You Go Through During A Spiritual Awakening?
I think that many people misunderstand what a spiritual awakening is because they associate it with some supernatural event that changes the color of our hairs or eyes, and gives us the ability to move through walls.
Upworthy
A toddler stole the show at his mom's wedding when he ran down the aisle to hug her
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2022. It has since been updated. Every wedding is a memorable event. But this one bride would never forget her walk down the aisle for a very special reason. Kristie Mihelich of Troy, Michigan, was walking toward her now-husband, Bobby Mihelich, when her son, aged 2, completely stole the show. Pierson was so excited to see his mother, he let out a big shout and ran toward her. The moment was captured on video by both Mihelich’s best friend and the wedding photographer. The clip was posted online, where it quickly became everyone's favorite. In an interview with Good Morning America, the bride shared what the experience was like for her.
Valentine's Day Tarot Forecast for the Zodiac Signs 💘
Hey, lovelies! As the resident Tarot master, I've shuffled my (major arcana) deck to see what Valentine's Day holds for each of the Zodiac signs. Whether flying solo 💔 or in a committed relationship 💑, get ready to see what the cards have in store for you!
