'Stranger Things' Breakout Song Featured on King Charles' Coronation Playlist — Listen Here!

The Spotify playlist includes Harry Styles, Spice Girls and more.

A playlist fit for a King!

Three months ahead of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla 's coronation , the UK government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport created a "Coronation Celebration Playlist" on Spotify .

The nearly two-hour playlist features 27 tracks from different artists and begins with The Beatles ' "Come Together." The playlist also includes Kate Bush 's “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”—the breakout song from Season 4 of Stranger Things —in addition to Harry Styles ' "Treat People With Kindness," the Spice Girls ' "Say You'll Be There," Coldplay 's "A Sky Full of Stars," David Bowie 's "Let's Dance," Ed Sheeran 's "Celestial," Queen 's "We Are the Champions," Michael Bublé 's "It's a Beautiful Day" and much more.

According to the BBC , a spokesperson said that the playlist had been selected to "celebrate British and Commonwealth artists ahead of the upcoming Coronation."

A link to the Spotify playlist appears on the new "Coronation of His Majesty The King & Her Majesty The Queen Consort" website .

Charles, who acceded to the throne last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II , will be crowned on May 6, 2023, at London's Westminster Abbey along with his wife, Camilla. The palace has previously stated that the coronation will "reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

The three-day coronation weekend will begin on Saturday, May 6, with the service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, at the Abbey. The day's ceremonial events will end with the King and Queen Consort appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace joined by members of the royal family .

A special coronation concert will be held at Windsor Castle the following day, bringing "global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion." The Coronation Big Lunch is also set to take place on Sunday , May 7.

The weekend will conclude on Monday, May 8, with The Big Help Out, which aims "to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend."

