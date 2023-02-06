Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Related
Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
Key quotes from Juwan Howard's press conference after Michigan beat Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Six players scored in double figures for the Michigan men’s basketball team as it beat Nebraska, 93-72, on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. Jett Howard led the Wolverines with 22 points on 6-for-14 from deep, while Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 10 boards despite finishing the first half with two points on a single shot attempt. Kobe Bufkin continued to impress with 13, while Dug McDaniel had an efficient 14 points on 5-for-7 from the floor.
MLive.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Ohio State punter
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth from the portal. Michael O’Shaughnessy, a punter from Ohio State, announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. He is the second addition from the Buckeyes in the offseason and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
Look: Michigan Football Star Guarantees National Championship
The Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. One key player on those teams is back for next year, and he's making a big claim. Running back Blake Corum took the mic during Michigan's basketball game on Wednesday against Nebraska. While ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan Star's Guarantee
Blake Corum has high hopes for Michigan's football program next season. The star running back attended Wednesday night's men's basketball game against Nebraska. While addressing the Crisler Center crowd, Corum declared his goal for the Wolverines. "We're gonna win the national championship and go ...
ESPN Predicts 2 Big Ten Teams Will Make College Football Playoff
Earlier this year, two Big Ten programs punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff. ESPN analyst Bill Connelly believes both Ohio State and Michigan will run it back this coming season with another trip to the postseason. Connelly predicts that the Buckeyes and Wolverines will join ...
5 Takeaways: Michigan State starts fast, holds off Maryland's 2nd half surge for big win
The Spartans ended a two-game losing skid by defending home court against the Terrapins...
Has Mel Tucker's $95 million contract created unrealistic expectations for Michigan State?
The Spartans are recruiting at new heights under Tucker, but is that enough to justify his contract?
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Basketball Star
A former Michigan college basketball player has passed away. Demetrius Calip, who was a key cog in Michigan winning the national title in 1989, has died. He was 53 years old. "He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II (Calip's son) shared on ...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard says Michigan is investigating neutral-site venue for future game vs. Penn State
Juwan Howard hinted at the possibility of a neutral-site conference game for Michigan in the 2023-24 season. During Monday’s radio show, Howard revealed Michigan is working with Penn State to potentially play one of next season’s games at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions have played a select group of conference games at the iconic games, most recently playing Purdue there in January.
Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53
Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip. Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53. "Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet. ...
College Football Analyst Predicts Michigan's 2023 Win Total
After going 13-1 in 2022, expectations for the Michigan Wolverines are going to be sky-high in 2023. One analyst believes that they'll at least come close to meeting them next year. In a feature for 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford projected that the Wolverines will win 11 games in 2023. He said ...
Former Michigan basketball, Flint Northern star Demetrius Calip dies at age 53
Former Michigan basketball guard Demetrius Calip, who played a role on the 1989 national championship team, has died, the program confirmed on Monday. He was 53 years old. The former Flint Northern star played four seasons at U-M, starring as a senior when he averaged a team-leading 20.5 points per game. Calip scored 28 in his final college game, a loss to Colorado in the 1991 NIT. He played just seven games in the 1991-92 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Tuesday, February 7
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Tuesday, February 7. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
Holt, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Holt. The Grand Ledge High School basketball team will have a game with Holt High School on February 07, 2023, 13:00:00. The Grand Ledge High School basketball team will have a game with Holt High School on February 07, 2023, 14:30:00.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Goodrich boys squeak past Corunna for sixth straight victory
FLINT – Jack Locey scored 16 points Tuesday to lead three Goodrich scorers in double figures during a 43-39 victory over Corunna. Locey also had five assists and four rebounds as the Martians (14-1) won their sixth straight game.
Powerball results for 02/06/23; 1 winner of $754 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – A player in Washington was the lone winner of the $754 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Feb. 6. That jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s history and ninth largest in U.S. history. The drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 8 will...
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
723K+
Followers
93K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0