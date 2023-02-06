ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Key quotes from Juwan Howard's press conference after Michigan beat Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Six players scored in double figures for the Michigan men’s basketball team as it beat Nebraska, 93-72, on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. Jett Howard led the Wolverines with 22 points on 6-for-14 from deep, while Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 10 boards despite finishing the first half with two points on a single shot attempt. Kobe Bufkin continued to impress with 13, while Dug McDaniel had an efficient 14 points on 5-for-7 from the floor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Ohio State punter

Michigan State is adding more special teams depth from the portal. Michael O’Shaughnessy, a punter from Ohio State, announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. He is the second addition from the Buckeyes in the offseason and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan Star's Guarantee

Blake Corum has high hopes for Michigan's football program next season. The star running back attended Wednesday night's men's basketball game against Nebraska. While addressing the Crisler Center crowd, Corum declared his goal for the Wolverines. "We're gonna win the national championship and go ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard says Michigan is investigating neutral-site venue for future game vs. Penn State

Juwan Howard hinted at the possibility of a neutral-site conference game for Michigan in the 2023-24 season. During Monday’s radio show, Howard revealed Michigan is working with Penn State to potentially play one of next season’s games at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions have played a select group of conference games at the iconic games, most recently playing Purdue there in January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Michigan's 2023 Win Total

After going 13-1 in 2022, expectations for the Michigan Wolverines are going to be sky-high in 2023. One analyst believes that they'll at least come close to meeting them next year. In a feature for 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford projected that the Wolverines will win 11 games in 2023. He said ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Former Michigan basketball, Flint Northern star Demetrius Calip dies at age 53

Former Michigan basketball guard Demetrius Calip, who played a role on the 1989 national championship team, has died, the program confirmed on Monday. He was 53 years old. The former Flint Northern star played four seasons at U-M, starring as a senior when he averaged a team-leading 20.5 points per game. Calip scored 28 in his final college game, a loss to Colorado in the 1991 NIT. He played just seven games in the 1991-92 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
