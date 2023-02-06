ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2 accused of plotting to attack Baltimore power grid

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xqdc_0kePfnRo00

Federal authorities have arrested two people described as extremists with an “ideology of racially-motivated hatred” on suspicion of planning to attack the power grid in Baltimore, according to officials.

>> Read more trending news

Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Cantonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell, of Orlando, Florida, have been charged with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility, court records obtained by WBAL-TV show . The pair “conspired and took steps to shoot multiple electrical substations in the Baltimore area, aiming to … ‘completely destroy this whole city,’” Erek Barron, U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, said Monday at a news conference.

“The accused were not just talking but taking steps to fulfill their threats and further their extremist goals,” said Tom Sobocinski, the FBI special agent in charge of the Baltimore field office. “Russell provided instructions and location information. He described attacking the power transformers as the greatest thing somebody can do. In her own words, Clandaniel said she was determined to do this. She added, ‘It would lay this city to waste.’”

North Carolina power substation shot weeks after power grid attacks

In an affidavit obtained by WBAL , authorities said that Clandaniel told a confidential FBI informant that she planned to target several substations, describing a “ring” of facilities around Baltimore and saying that taking a number of them out in the same day “would completely destroy this whole city.”

“It would probably permanently completely lay this city to waste if we could do that successfully,” she said, according to court records.

In records obtained from Google of accounts used by Clendaniel, investigators said they found a document in which references were made to Ted Kaczynski and Adolf Hitler, according to the affidavit.

Power restored after 4 substations vandalized in Washington

Authorities said investigators previously interviewed Russell after his former roommate killed their other two roommates in Tampa, Florida, court records show. Officials said he “admitted to subscribing to ‘National Socialist,’ or Nazi, beliefs, that he had started his own local National Socialist Group called the ‘Atomwaffen,’ that his roommates were members of the Atomwaffen, and that he had manufactured … (highly explosive hexamethylene triperoxide diamine).”

Russell was ultimately charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device and improper storage of explosive materials. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January 2018 to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials said he is currently on supervised release.

Power restored in North Carolina county after substations fixed

Authorities arrested Clendaniel on several charges in 2006, including armed robbery. She was sentenced that year to five years of imprisonment with two years suspended, court records show.

Russell and Clendaniel began corresponding with one another while they were both incarcerated in separate facilities, according to the affidavit. Authorities declined to elaborate on their relationship on Monday.

Sobocinski said investigators are aware of other attacks in recent months on substations across the country, including in North Carolina and in Washington.

“We have no indication that this was anything larger than what we have, but the investigation continues,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Man accused of brutally beating pregnant girlfriend in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — John Washington, 36, is facing a list of charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, and battery of a child by throwing fluids, following an alleged attack in Orlando on Monday afternoon. According to the report, the victim, who is Washington's six-month-pregnant girlfriend,...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly attacks woman after him for his inheritance from parents

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman he claimed is after him for his inheritance from his parents. Kelly Christian Jones, 54, was arrested last week on charges of battery and false imprisonment after an alleged attack on the woman at his home at 533 Rainbow Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Son of 60-year-old Orlando shooting victim trying to make sense of random killing

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police say 60-year-old Angela Washington was not the intended target of a shooting Tuesday night. So far, no suspect has been arrested. The victim's son, Fernando Washington, he's holding up as well as one could a day after being at the scene where his mother was killed. He tells FOX 35 that this kind of violence needs to end. "To experience this, knowing who she was, doesn’t make any sense to me," he added.
ORLANDO, FL
Lansing Daily

Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home

Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl

A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
DUNEDIN, FL
villages-news.com

Michigan man arrested with fentanyl at Circle K in Wildwood

A Michigan man was arrested with fentanyl at a Circle K in Wildwood. Garrett Brian Carr, 35, of Kawkawlin, Mich. was approached by an officer at 3:45 p.m. Monday who was investigating a report of man possibly under the influence of narcotics at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Inmate with shank tucked in underwear found guilty of attacking guards

A federal jury has found an inmate who had a shank tucked in his underwear guilty of assaulting guards at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County. Lester Lee Nash, 47, was found guilty this week of two counts of forcibly assaulting a federal officer causing bodily injury, and one count of possessing a prohibited object (shank) while incarcerated in a federal prison. Nash faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 17. Nash was indicted on Aug. 31, 2021.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest

According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
BARTOW, FL
niceville.com

Federal prisoner sentenced for robbing banks while on weekend passes

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been sentenced for three bank robberies and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G....
ORLANDO, FL
YAHOO!

Separate trials and juries, but same verdict for two co-defendants: guilty

Two trials. Two days. Two co-defendants, with separate juries deciding their fate. Carlos Jermaine Davis, 24, and his friend and co-defendant, 26-year-old Deverious Leon Kiahee Jackson, were found guilty on different days last week for a 2019 armed home invasion robbery. The Orlando residents are convicted felons, and their sentencings...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man headed to prison after leading law enforcement on wild chase

A Wildwood man has been sentenced to prison after leading law enforcement on a wild chase that ended in a crash. Keon Marsh, 22, was sentenced Monday to 16 months in state prison after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.
WILDWOOD, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
128K+
Followers
151K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy