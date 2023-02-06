ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2 accused of plotting to attack Baltimore power grid

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOJmX_0kePfknd00

Federal authorities have arrested two people described as extremists with an “ideology of racially-motivated hatred” on suspicion of planning to attack the power grid in Baltimore, according to officials.

>> Read more trending news

Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Cantonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell, of Orlando, Florida, have been charged with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility, court records obtained by WBAL-TV show . The pair “conspired and took steps to shoot multiple electrical substations in the Baltimore area, aiming to … ‘completely destroy this whole city,’” Erek Barron, U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, said Monday at a news conference.

“The accused were not just talking but taking steps to fulfill their threats and further their extremist goals,” said Tom Sobocinski, the FBI special agent in charge of the Baltimore field office. “Russell provided instructions and location information. He described attacking the power transformers as the greatest thing somebody can do. In her own words, Clandaniel said she was determined to do this. She added, ‘It would lay this city to waste.’”

North Carolina power substation shot weeks after power grid attacks

In an affidavit obtained by WBAL , authorities said that Clandaniel told a confidential FBI informant that she planned to target several substations, describing a “ring” of facilities around Baltimore and saying that taking a number of them out in the same day “would completely destroy this whole city.”

“It would probably permanently completely lay this city to waste if we could do that successfully,” she said, according to court records.

In records obtained from Google of accounts used by Clendaniel, investigators said they found a document in which references were made to Ted Kaczynski and Adolf Hitler, according to the affidavit.

Power restored after 4 substations vandalized in Washington

Authorities said investigators previously interviewed Russell after his former roommate killed their other two roommates in Tampa, Florida, court records show. Officials said he “admitted to subscribing to ‘National Socialist,’ or Nazi, beliefs, that he had started his own local National Socialist Group called the ‘Atomwaffen,’ that his roommates were members of the Atomwaffen, and that he had manufactured … (highly explosive hexamethylene triperoxide diamine).”

Russell was ultimately charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device and improper storage of explosive materials. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January 2018 to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials said he is currently on supervised release.

Power restored in North Carolina county after substations fixed

Authorities arrested Clendaniel on several charges in 2006, including armed robbery. She was sentenced that year to five years of imprisonment with two years suspended, court records show.

Russell and Clendaniel began corresponding with one another while they were both incarcerated in separate facilities, according to the affidavit. Authorities declined to elaborate on their relationship on Monday.

Sobocinski said investigators are aware of other attacks in recent months on substations across the country, including in North Carolina and in Washington.

“We have no indication that this was anything larger than what we have, but the investigation continues,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Manhunt continues for armed man 'in crisis' who allegedly shot officer in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE -- A search is ongoing for an armed man who allegedly shot a Baltimore County officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. Police released a second image Thursday of 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, who now has longer hair than an initial image released Wednesday. Related: Five Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ has learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. The officer was...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday evening in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3900 Block of Ridgecroft Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he succumbed to his injuries. At the location of the shooting, a 24 -year-old man was interviewed by police and then taken into custody. This case The post Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mental_Floss

17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fundraiser for Jan. 6 prisoners at Towson pub cancelled after uproar

BALTIMORE -- A Towson pub announced Monday it will no longer host a Republican group's fundraiser to support those imprisoned on charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot. Charles Village Pub and Patio, colloquially known as CVP, would have been the venue for the "Jan 6th Political Prisoner Fundraiser" hosted by the Republican Women of Baltimore County. "Come join us for an evening of speakers, silent auctions and exciting offerings," read a flyer for the Feb. 7 event, which noted tickets are $20 per person. "J6 family members will be joining us." The funds raised would have gone to "The Patriot Freedom...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum.  Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects sought in death of man found in Tesla trunk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance photos and video of two people they said are connected to the death of a Maryland man. The body of Hajid Jordan, 44, of Howard County, Maryland, was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in the parking lot of a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide unit are investigating a shooting that took place in Waltherson Tuesday night. Officers in the area of Ridgecroft Road were dispatched to the 3900 block on the report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 pm. Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. nearby, they located a 24-year-old male suspect who remained at the location after the shooting. He was taken into custody. At this time, he has not been charged but has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting. Neither The post Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Thrillist

Why Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan Is Psyched About Her Baltimore Homecoming

We would be far from the first publication to call Lindsey Jordan, aka Snail Mail, a wunderkind. The Ellicott City, Maryland native began her career in 2015 the ripe old age of 15, going onto drop her first studio album, Lush, to great acclaim in 2018. In late 2021, Jordan’s second effort, Valentine, hit the charts, pushing the now-23-year-old indie rock darling squarely out of the teenage anomaly category and launching her into the limelight as one of the Baltimore area’s most popular recording artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

‘Mattress by Appointment Baltimore’ Opens in South Baltimore

Mattress by Appointment Baltimore opened last month at the WareWorks flex/warehouse facility at 2050 Washington Blvd. in the Carroll-Camden Industrial Area. Mattress by Appointment is a national company and the license for the Baltimore location is owned by Riverside resident Andy Grimshaw. Mattress by Appointment Baltimore has an 1,800 sq....
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Accused Baltimore Rapist Believed To Have More Victims: Police

Baltimore officials have released an image of a vehicle used by an accused rapist that police believe may have attacked additional victims. The accused rapist was wanted for two separate incidents, and was recently arrested by Baltimore Police Department's Sex Offense Unit, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy