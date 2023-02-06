Scarsdale(8-6-2) @ Mt. Pleasant(10-4-2) Last Monday, the Ice Cats took on the Scarsdale Raiders, in an exciting 3-3 tie that saw some OT action. In the first period, Scarsdale senior Ian Silberstein scored the opening goal off a tapping one in front at 9:54 to give the Raiders the early lead. Shortly after at 9:33 of the first period, forward Silberstein was called for interference. And only after 9 seconds of power play time, senior assistant captain Kevin Condon took a shot from the point and senior Nicholas Delia tippied the puck into the net to tie up the game at 1. It only took 30 seconds for the Ice Cats to tie the game. After those goals, both goalies made some good saves on quality chances to keep the game tied at 1 going into the second period.

SCARSDALE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO