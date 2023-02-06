Read full article on original website
The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
Four NJ Businesses Fined for Violating Consumer Fraud Act on Cash and Credit Card AcceptanceMorristown MinuteHillsdale, NJ
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Paterson Police Officer Charged with Aggravated Assault for Allegedly Shooting Man in the BackMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
theexaminernews.com
Mt. Pleasant Wildcats Skate Strong in Scarsdale Tie
Scarsdale(8-6-2) @ Mt. Pleasant(10-4-2) Last Monday, the Ice Cats took on the Scarsdale Raiders, in an exciting 3-3 tie that saw some OT action. In the first period, Scarsdale senior Ian Silberstein scored the opening goal off a tapping one in front at 9:54 to give the Raiders the early lead. Shortly after at 9:33 of the first period, forward Silberstein was called for interference. And only after 9 seconds of power play time, senior assistant captain Kevin Condon took a shot from the point and senior Nicholas Delia tippied the puck into the net to tie up the game at 1. It only took 30 seconds for the Ice Cats to tie the game. After those goals, both goalies made some good saves on quality chances to keep the game tied at 1 going into the second period.
theexaminernews.com
Somers Women Play Pivotal Role in Rise of Girls Flag Football
On Feb. 1, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHAA) approved girls flag football as a State Championship sport in 2024. In Section 1, schools that participated in a pilot program last spring that led to the NYSPHAA opening up the gridiron for girls included Brewster, Greenburgh-North Castle, Lakeland, Peekskill, Somers and Walter Panas.
theexaminernews.com
Richard Coschigano
Richard Coschigano passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, surrounded by his loving family following a long illness. He was 83. Coschigano was the youngest son born to Clara and Luciano Coschigano on Nov. 25, 1939, in Mount Vernon where he was raised and educated. He worked at various hospitals and healthcare settings as an X-ray technician and manager of the department at the time of his retirement in 2005 from Dobbs Ferry Hospital. He proudly served as a member of the Thornwood Volunteer Fire Department for 53 years, becoming a life member. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, Long Beach Island, being with his dogs, the annual July 4th party at his house and dancing the Lindy with his loving wife, Gloria.
theexaminernews.com
Basketball Courts at Kittrell Park in White Plains to be Refurbished
The White Plains Common Council agreed last week to spend $200,000 to resurface and upgrade two basketball courts at Kittrell Park. DPW Commissioner Stefania Mignone told the council during a special Jan. 30 meeting the courts in the 1.6-acre park on Fisher Ave. and Irving Pl. were heavily used and in “very poor condition.”
theexaminernews.com
Giacomo DiBari
Giacomo Lorenzo “Jack” DiBari, 84, of Pound Ridge, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 27 while surrounded by his family. Jack was the loving husband of the late Mary Ann (Saladino) DiBari. Jack was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 1, 1938, a son of the late Leonardo and...
theexaminernews.com
“Musical Deli” Hits All the Right Notes
For the past two decades, Carmine’s Deli has been delighting Elmsford residents and visitors with its signature sandwiches and wraps. More recently, they’ve been serving up their popular fare with a side of entertainment with their “Music @ THE DELI” nights. Premiering last spring, it presents live performances from local artists, including teen musicians from Westchester music schools. We spoke with Carmine’s Music Director Joe Palombo about the program and their aspirations for it as an unlikely musical hub in the community.
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
Morristown's Imani Glover Found
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
Barnes & Noble Returning To Hartsdale After 11-Year Absence
Barnes & Noble is returning to a busy Westchester town after leaving in 2012. According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, residents were disappointed and missed the beloved bookstore on Central Avene in Hartsdale, a hamlet of Greenburgh. Feiner said the company has signed a lease at the Dalewood Shopping...
Ice Spice High School Yearbook Photo Surfaces
One of Ice Spice's high school yearbook photos has surfaced online. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), a photo showing the "Munch (Feelin' U)" artist in her secondary school years surfaced online. The photo appears to have been taken from a high school yearbook and shows young Isis with straight black hair and a huge smile. Her government name, Isis Gaston, is listed under the photo.
$50K Powerball Tickets Sold At 2 Hudson Valley Stores, Including Westchester Shop
Two prize-winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two tickets, which were two of nine third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in New York for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, were sold in stores in both Westchester and Orange Counties, New York Lot…
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
theexaminernews.com
Putnam Police Agencies to Crack Down on Super Bowl Drunk Drivers
Football fans planning to party Super Bowl weekend should think twice about getting behind the wheel if drinking will be involved and they will be traveling on Putnam County roadways. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, Carmel Police Department Chief Anthony Hoffmann, and Kent Police Department Chief Kevin Owens announced last...
Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old man jumped to his death from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man entered the building, which is under redevelopment construction, at around 2 pm before jumping to his death to the street below. At this time, the male victim was not identified, and police have not yet determined a motive in the incident. Police found his belongings on the top floor of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winners! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky number seven! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Monday drawing in New York, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. They […]
theexaminernews.com
High-End Townhouses Proposed in City of Peekskill
A 33-unit townhouse plan is being proposed near a water treatment plant in the City of Peekskill. The Peekskill Common Council listened to a presentation on the project at 1130 Frost Lane Jan. 17 and the Planning Commission will review it Wed., Feb. 8, where public comments will be accepted.
Video shows twin brothers struck by school bus in Yonkers
The video shows the driver keep going, as one of the teens can be seen bending over his stricken brother.
Distraught Man Stopped From Jumping Off Bridge In Northern Westchester
A life was saved when police were able to talk a man down from jumping off a bridge in Northern Westchester. In the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 3, around 1:12 a.m., police responded to a residence in Mount Kisco on Maple Avenue after receiving a report from a caller that their roommate…
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area
Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
Stolen car found submerged in pond off Route 17 in Goshen
Police say the stolen car was found in a drainage retention pond, but that no body was found inside.
