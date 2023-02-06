Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Related
CBP officers seize fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing in El Paso intercepted 32.8 pounds of fentanyl in powder form, 18.16 pounds of cocaine and 1.05 pounds of methamphetamine in two separate unrelated incidents. The first interception occurred on Friday Feb. 3 when CBP […]
ICE agent accepted bribe to pay off drug debt
A former federal immigration agent who gave up sensitive information to pay off a drug debt has been sentenced to jail.
San Angelo LIVE!
El Paso Overrun with Cartel Fentanyl & Weed
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of El Paso stopped four narcotic smuggling attempts in the span of two days. “These recent seizures show that there are no boundaries when it comes to drug smuggling,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Because smugglers can be teens, adults or pretty much anyone in between, means that CBP officers must remain vigilant to identify and stop these threats.”
28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso: Bologna Seizure Capitol of the World
The Border Patrol takes A LOT of bolognas away from people. We all know this. I’ve already written about it in an article with all the crude, 8th-grade-level humor you’ve come to expect. But, if the one official is to be believed, El Paso is kind of FAMOUS for its bologna-snatching ways.
Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion.” Patrick Crusius, 24, showed little emotion while shackled in an El Paso courtroom just a few miles from the store where he was accused of killing 23 people, including citizens of Mexico, in what remains one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. Sentencing is not scheduled until later this year, but the U.S. government had previously announced it wouldn’t seek the death penalty. Crusius waived most of his rights to appeal on a total of 90 federal charges, which U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama said would each carry a life sentence. “I plead guilty,” he said.
Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Cereso prison
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
KVIA
Human smuggling pursuit ends in crash in West Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed an overnight human smuggling attempt. According to officials, a Texas State trooper attempted a traffic stop on a green van for failing to signal. The van fled and the State trooper began to pursue the vehicle. Officials...
Federal lawsuit filed against City of Las Cruces, police officers for 2021 officer-involved shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A federal lawsuit was filed on Tuesday on behalf of Jonathan Strickland who was shot during an officer involved shooting in Las Cruces on March 11, 2021. The lawsuit is against the City of Las Cruces and five police officers for civil rights violations and injuries. Attorneys for Strickland called […]
Police: Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old man entered the store and showed a […]
El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality
EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man who accuses police of shooting him 90 times sues police department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man who is alleging Las Cruces police officers shot him 90 times while unarmed is suing the police department. Jonathan Strickland and his attorney John Burris announced the federal civil rights lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday. "Black and brown...
18-year-old dies after stabbing in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police released more information Wednesday on a fatal stabbing that occurred on the 100 block of Noble on Thursday Feb. 2. According to El Paso police, officers responded to Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault. The initial investigation revealed 18-year-old Jadon Robinson was taken to the […]
KVIA
Warrant issued for man in connection to 18-year-old’s stabbing death in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A disagreement led to a confrontation that fatally injured an 18-year-old northeast El Paso man, according to El Paso police. The confrontation happened on Feb. 2 at Magoffin and Noble. According to investigators, a 42-year-old male is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Jadon Jeter Robinson. A...
Concern over Las Cruces car thefts
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico pot shop near El Paso pushing to decriminalize Texas cannabis
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico pot shop is getting involved in the fight to decriminalize marijuana in the state of Texas since a majority of their customers are from there. High Horse Cannabis Company in Chaparral, New Mexico is just down the road from El Paso, Texas. A lot of people living in […]
elpasonews.org
Former El Pasoan And Telles Family Member Facing Murder Charges In Death Of Journalist
The Telles family in El Paso, who were heavily involved in the city’s politics through the late 1990’s, are again facing another controversy. The family’s political dynasty, which can be traced back to Raymond L. Telles, El Paso first Hispanic mayor, devolved into political infighting and public corruption. The Telles family traces its roots back to the 1800’s when Ricardo Telles, a Spaniard, made Ysleta his home. Generations later, it was three brothers who cemented the political dynasty of the Telleses in El Paso.
Serious crash on I-10 and Sunland Park causes major backup
UPDATE: All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI is currently responding to I-10 and Sunland Park in reference to a collision with serious injuries. According to EPFD, two people were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. According to TxDot, all lanes are closed eastbound and west bound. Backup is […]
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after convicted of intoxicated manslaughter of a 6-year-old and his mother
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A sentence has been set for the man found guilty of two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated vehicular assault for killing a mother and son in a wrong-way crash on Loop 375. 73-year-old Juan Martinez was sentenced to 15 years in prison and upon release of The post Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after convicted of intoxicated manslaughter of a 6-year-old and his mother appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso pastor serves Sacred Heart migrants ‘as long as it takes’
It’s about 7 in the morning when the sun begins to rise, welcoming and warming the men, women and children who are setting up to spend the day on the sidewalks along Father Rahm and Oregon streets. At the corner, Luis Avila sets up different colored canopy tents, placing...
Comments / 0