El Paso, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

El Paso Overrun with Cartel Fentanyl & Weed

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of El Paso stopped four narcotic smuggling attempts in the span of two days. “These recent seizures show that there are no boundaries when it comes to drug smuggling,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Because smugglers can be teens, adults or pretty much anyone in between, means that CBP officers must remain vigilant to identify and stop these threats.”
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion.” Patrick Crusius, 24, showed little emotion while shackled in an El Paso courtroom just a few miles from the store where he was accused of killing 23 people, including citizens of Mexico, in what remains one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. Sentencing is not scheduled until later this year, but the U.S. government had previously announced it wouldn’t seek the death penalty. Crusius waived most of his rights to appeal on a total of 90 federal charges, which U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama said would each carry a life sentence. “I plead guilty,” he said.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Cereso prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Human smuggling pursuit ends in crash in West Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed an overnight human smuggling attempt. According to officials, a Texas State trooper attempted a traffic stop on a green van for failing to signal. The van fled and the State trooper began to pursue the vehicle. Officials...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality

EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

18-year-old dies after stabbing in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police released more information Wednesday on a fatal stabbing that occurred on the 100 block of Noble on Thursday Feb. 2. According to El Paso police, officers responded to Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault. The initial investigation revealed 18-year-old Jadon Robinson was taken to the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Concern over Las Cruces car thefts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasonews.org

Former El Pasoan And Telles Family Member Facing Murder Charges In Death Of Journalist

The Telles family in El Paso, who were heavily involved in the city’s politics through the late 1990’s, are again facing another controversy. The family’s political dynasty, which can be traced back to Raymond L. Telles, El Paso first Hispanic mayor, devolved into political infighting and public corruption. The Telles family traces its roots back to the 1800’s when Ricardo Telles, a Spaniard, made Ysleta his home. Generations later, it was three brothers who cemented the political dynasty of the Telleses in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Serious crash on I-10 and Sunland Park causes major backup

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI is currently responding to I-10 and Sunland Park in reference to a collision with serious injuries. According to EPFD, two people were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. According to TxDot, all lanes are closed eastbound and west bound. Backup is […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after convicted of intoxicated manslaughter of a 6-year-old and his mother

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A sentence has been set for the man found guilty of two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated vehicular assault for killing a mother and son in a wrong-way crash on Loop 375. 73-year-old Juan Martinez was sentenced to 15 years in prison and upon release of The post Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after convicted of intoxicated manslaughter of a 6-year-old and his mother appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

