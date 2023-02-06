ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

I Am Telling You The Truth
4d ago

The president received a raise when poorly managing the university. It has been one problem after another (records, financial aid, housing, and athletics). Looks like it is time for new leadership.

thefamuanonline.com

Students long for GVO, PrimeTime

We’ve come to expect a lively nightlife scene in Tallahassee. The capital city is the home to three colleges, and every club generates lots of attractions and revenue off students. But things have changed in the past year. The ratio of students to clubs is disproportionate, and student options...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers respond to DeSantis’ efforts to do away with DEI

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to defund diversity programs at the state’s public colleges and universities. DeSantis proposed cutting funding for all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs along with critical race theory teachings that are supported by state dollars. When DeSantis’ administration asked public colleges and universities...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

COVID is still with us

If you thought that COVID-19 was behind us almost three years after it shut down the world, you might be in for a rude awakening. The global virus that has taken the lives of more than 3 million Americans has squeezed its way back onto the Florida health department charts as many cities are beginning to see a spike in positive cases since the new year began.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage

An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Step Afrika! engages, captivates

People of all ages and backgrounds filled Florida State University’s Ruby Diamond Concert Hall Tuesday to experience the marvelously skilled and talented members of Step Afrika!. The high-energy and crowd engaging show kept the audience locked in until the very end, presenting different styles of stepping, traditional African dances...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

JCS welcomes new transportation director

Jefferson County Schools has added the new position of Transportation Director to its administrative team, and Jamaris Wilson started in that role on the first day back from winter break, Jan. 3. Wilson has returned to North Florida after serving as transportation chief in Sumter County, Fla. He brings to the job a work history that includes a progression of experience through nearly every type of school transportation position there is, including bus aide, bus driver, lead bus driver, transportation supervisor, assistant director and chief.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local thrift stores create a sense of community

The up-cycling and vintage culture in Tallahassee has been on the rise in recent years. Multiple thrift and consignment stores have been quite successful in establishing footholds in the community. There are a variety of local businesses that use thrifting as their main source of income. Corporate stores, such as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month. The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred. Many customers were hearing the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch Raises $62K in First Month of Campaign

The re-election campaign of Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch is reporting that the campaign collected a total of $62,815 in contributions from over 200 donors in the first month of fundraising. During Welch’s initial run for office in 2020, Welch raised $56,056 with approximately $20,000 collected in the first month...
LEON COUNTY, FL
famuathletics.com

Rattlers excited for opening weekend in Macon

MACON, Ga. –– Florida A&M softball is back and excited for their action-packed opening weekend in Macon, Georgia. The Rattlers will compete in five games versus Mercer (two games) and Hampton (three games), as there was a change to the schedule due to the weather. Friday, February 10.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Local cheer coach makes history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach at Florida State University. Goodman began cheering at Florida State in 2010 and four years later she joined the team as the cheerleading coach. She said achieving the accomplishment was not easy.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

