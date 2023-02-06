ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Gov. Brad Little’s workforce grant bill squeaks through House. Most Republicans opposed it

By Ryan Suppe
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xslxx_0kePfXH400

The Idaho House on Monday narrowly approved a proposal from Gov. Brad Little to create workforce grants targeting in-demand careers, part of the $410 million lawmakers set aside for education during last year’s special legislative session .

The bill would create a fund, administered by the Idaho Workforce Development Council, that provides up to $8,500 in grants to Idaho high school graduates enrolling in state and community colleges as well as workforce training programs. It would expand an existing program, Idaho Launch, which is currently designed for mid-career training and job seeking.

Little, a Republican, made the grants a priority in his budget proposal before the legislative session. The majority of House Republicans opposed the bill, which passed by just one vote.

The $102 million fund would prioritize in-demand careers, as employers say they’re struggling to find qualified workers.

“This is about jobs, not diplomas,” said House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, who’s sponsoring the bill. “What we’re doing is trying to fulfill our workforce needs and get kids into jobs that they love.”

But many House Republicans argued it’s not taxpayers’ responsibility to subsidize higher education and workforce training. Others expressed concern that the bill wouldn’t guarantee that recipients stay in Idaho after using the grant. The bill would require recipients to pay back the funds if they drop out of a program before completing it.

“Our businesses will pay for this if they have the need,” said Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian. “This benefit is not necessarily for the students, this is for businesses to be able to cover costs that they’re already paying.”

Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, objected to the legislation, which directs the Workforce Development Council to identify in-demand careers that would be prioritized for grants. Dozens of industry leaders and public officials sit on the council.

“The economist in me cringes at the idea of saying, ‘We no longer trust the supply and demand in the free market to determine equilibrium, and we’re going to create a council in government … to sit around a table and decide what that equilibrium should be,’” Cannon said.

Business, education leaders back bill

The legislation would leverage $80 million in state funds set aside for workforce development during last year’s special session along with another $22 million drawing from existing scholarship funds.

Industry and education leaders backed the proposal during a committee meeting last week. A recruiting executive at WinCo Foods and representatives from the Idaho State Dental Association and the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry testified in favor of it.

Two educators turned lawmakers, Reps. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home, and Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, also supported the bill. Yamamoto said as a school principal she spoke to thousands of students whose problems in school were often related to financial instability.

“I don’t want to just appeal to you on some kind of a heart-wrenching appeal, but I am going to tell you that there are a lot of kids that are in that spot,” Yamamoto said. “We would do well to not ignore that.”

Following Monday’s hourslong debate, House Democrats took credit for “saving” the bill, after most Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, voted against it.

“The Idaho House Democratic Caucus is proud to have played the pivotal role in advancing Idaho Launch today,” House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said in a news release. “Every industry presentation we attend underscores our need for more skilled workers. We also know that preparing Idahoans for in-demand careers can help them secure good jobs with good wages.”

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Comments / 11

Randy Nelson
2d ago

Subsidized workforce training for corporations or give aways for the education system? Both? Either way the taxpayer's gonna get boned I fear.

Reply(1)
5
Related
KING 5

Washington state Senate passes bill to repeal advisory votes

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that would repeal advisory votes in Washington state was approved by the Senate on Wednesday. If approved, Senate Bill 5082 would eliminate the requirement of placing the non-binding votes on ballots if there is legislative action raising taxes in certain situations. The bill goes to the House for consideration next.
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Idaho Launch bill is redistribution of Idaho taxpayer money

Bonneville County Republicans (Erickson, Mickelsen, Wheeler) voted in lockstep with all 11 House Democrats. The Idaho Launch bill passed the House Monday. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34) and another defeat for constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer. The biggest takeaway will be...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

$8,500 workforce training grant bill squeaks through Idaho House on close vote

Following the longest floor debate of the year on Monday, a divided Idaho House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill that would provide $8,500 workforce training grants to Idaho high school graduates to put toward career training.  Legislators spent more than two hours debating House Bill 24 straight through their lunch hour before voting 36-34 […] The post $8,500 workforce training grant bill squeaks through Idaho House on close vote appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Committee accepts governor's recommendation on Idaho state employee pay raises

BOISE — Lawmakers voted last Wednesday to accept the governor’s recommended change in employee compensation of 4% merit-based increases with an additional 6% for law enforcement; the recommendation will go to the budget writing committee. The Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee entertained three separate motions for how to handle the change in state employee pay for fiscal year 2024, before settling on the one included in Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

New bill would criminalize ‘trafficking of minors’ to receive abortions in or outside of Idaho

A bill that would add the act of transporting, recruiting or harboring minors to seek an abortion to Idaho’s criminal human trafficking law was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. The bill also gives Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador the authority and “sole discretion” to prosecute […] The post New bill would criminalize ‘trafficking of minors’ to receive abortions in or outside of Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter

TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

How can Idaho contain its Medicaid costs? Legislators see options — and the downsides.

Idaho could reduce its Medicaid spending by as much as $65.7 million, according to a presentation Monday from a contractor hired to evaluate ways to reduce Medicaid’s costs to the state general fund. But almost every option would have a potential downside — making it harder for Idahoans on Medicaid to get health care, or […] The post How can Idaho contain its Medicaid costs? Legislators see options — and the downsides. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid

As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and that guarantee of ongoing Medicaid coverage will end on April 1. As […] The post Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
275
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy