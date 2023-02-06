ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outstanding Efforts by Breikaa, DelFierro, Timbie, Wolfe, Cayla Laviola, Alexis Laviola, Espiritu, Maculan and Klotz lead Bloomfield High Swim Team

By Joe Coletta
 2 days ago

A solid swimming season concluded on Jan. 31, when the Bloomfield High boys and girls teams both prevailed over a strong Science Park squad.

Head coach Lenore Imhof's team made a lot of progress in the 2022-2023 campaign, and finishing the season with two hard-fought victories certainly enhanced the season.

While the team portion of the season has concluded, there will be individual races coming up in February.

The boys prevailed, 93-75. The 200 meter relay team of Aly Breikaa, Gabriel Del Fierro, John Franciosi and Alex Wolfe paced the Bengals, with a winning time of 1:55.26.

Bloomfield had two other teams in the relay, and both swam well. Jake Lo, Owen Harris, Jerico Bambaren and Sael Matute finished in 2:27.94 while Rusbells Delacruz, Brent Batac, Jonathan Wengler and Dean Rodriguez finished in 2:54.15.

The Bengals' Philip Mawas took third in the 200-freestyle, with a time of 2:39.47 while Del Fierro and Franciosi finished first and second respectively in times of 2:13.72 and 2:38.91.

Wolfe won the 100 butterfly (1:07.65) and finished second in the 50 free (27.21) and Breikaa captured the 100 free with Liam Timbie finishing third for Bloomfield.

Del Fierro and Bambaren were first and third respectively in the 500 free, Breikaa and Lo were first and third in the 100 backstroke and Timbie and Harris were first and third in the 100 breaststroke.

Closing out the scoring, Bloomfield's 400 relay team took first and third, with Del Fierro, Wolfe, Timbie and Breikaa finishing first. Lo, Nicholas Obiedzinski, Robert Brennan and Jacob Hernandez took third.

The girls team prevailed, 82-80. The team of Alexis Laviola, Cayla Laviola, Lauren Espiritu and Sabina Maculan won the 200 relay in 2:24.91.

Maculan and Sasha Klotz finished first and second in the 200 freestyle and Espiritu won the 200 IM.

In the 50 free, Bloomfield finished second and third, led by Maculan and Brooke Henry and Espiritu won the 100 butterfly.

Cayla Laviola captured the 100 freestyle and Alexis Laviola took gold in the 500 free. In the 200 relay, Klotz, Katalina Mosquera, Henry and Katherine Zhao took second place and Alexis Laviola and Zhao finished first and third in the backstroke.

Cayla Laviola and Klotz led a first and third finish in the 100 breaststroke and Bloomfield finished first and second in the 400 relay.

