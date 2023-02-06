ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commissioner Chair Vaneiri Will Forego Reelection, Seek Seat on North Bergen Board of Commissioners

By Steve Lenox
 2 days ago

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ -  Just a month after tying the record as the longest serving president of the Hudson County Commissioners, Anthony P. Vainieri, Jr announced that he will forego his seat and run instead for a spot on the North Bergen Board of Commissioners.

Vainieri will be running on a ticket headed by incumbent Mayor Nicolas Sacco.

Licensed by the State of New Jersey as a Practitioner of Mortuary Science, Vainieri is currently the Manager and Co-owner of the Vainieri Funeral Home in North Bergen.  He also holds a New Jersey State Real Estate Salesperson License.

He currently serves as Chief of Staff for Sacco and is Chairman of the North Bergen Zoning Board of Adjustment.  He previously served as a member of the Hudson County Schools of Technology Board of Education, member of the New Jersey State Board of Mortuary Science, Commissioner of the North Bergen Housing Authority and Hudson County Democratic Committeeman.

Vainieri is currently chair of the Hudson County Democratic Organization.

Sacco announced this week his intention to run for re-election in the upcoming May nonpartisan election.

Vainieri is one of two new candidates who will appear on Sacco’s ticket this election, as Commissioner Frank Gargiulo recently announced his retirement from elected office, and Commissioner Julio Marenco is running for State Assembly.

The other candidate is Board of Education Trustee Claudia Rodriguez, who, if elected, will be North Bergen’s first Latina Commissioner. Rodriguez has worked alongside Sacco for many years in his Senate district office responding.

Commissioner Hugo Cabrera and Commissioner Allen Pascual round out the ticket.

“I am thrilled to welcome these talented and dedicated individuals to our team. Commissioner Vainieri has done excellent work for North Bergen on the County level, most notably in improving Braddock Park, and Claudia Rodriguez will make history as our first Latina Commissioner. I look forward to working with both Anthony and Claudia as well as the other Commissioners to keep delivering progress for North Bergen,” Sacco said.

