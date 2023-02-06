ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

No Injuries Reported Following Wall Collapse

By Steve Lenox
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A collapsed wall near a ramp leading from Kennedy Blvd to Rt. 139 caused traffic tie-ups Monday as state and county engineers responded to the site for further evaluation.

The collapse, which is under investigation, came as the former car showroom was being demolished.

No injuries have been reported. No injuries were reported and both the Jersey City Fire Department and Jersey City Police Department were on the scene to monitor the situation and keep the site secure.

