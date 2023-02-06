Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets
Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate
I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE SENATOR SUZANNE WEBER: Rural Northwest Capitol Updates
Another week has passed by and I am still hard at work representing our district in Salem. I have been working on legislation to specifically address concerns I hear about every day in our community. From matters relating to education and childcare to protecting our essential industries such as fishing, farming and forestry. Rest assured that your concerns are being heard and that I am doing everything I can to make sure they are taken seriously in the capitol.
columbiagorgenews.com
Oregon public universities respond to Gov. Kotek’s recommended budget
SALEM — On Jan. 31, Oregon’s public university presidents stressed the proposed public university funding and financial aid levels in Gov. Tina Kotek’s recommended 2023-2025 state budget will result in lost opportunities for Oregon’s students and workforce. Oregon currently ranks 45th in the nation for per-student...
opb.org
Oregon bill aims to crack down on paramilitary activity
Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the state some of the strongest laws in the country to combat paramilitary activity and violent extremism. During a hearing in Salem on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bill 2572. The legislation attempts to uphold constitutional protections such as the right to protest and carry firearms while more actively protecting public safety. If the bill were to pass, Oregon would have the most updated, comprehensive, and arguably most effective law in the country to address private paramilitaries.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek: Agency Leaders Used Jobs for Personal Gain
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state’s marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”. “This behavior is wholly unacceptable. I will not...
Lawmakers plan to provide more resources for Oregon’s beleaguered behavioral health system
Oregon’s behavioral health system faces a crushing demand for services, with a logjam at every intersection of the system. Thousands of people need treatment but there are too few facilities, and those that exist have trouble hiring staff and finding them housing. The Oregon State Hospital, the state-run psychiatric facility, is full yet under a […] The post Lawmakers plan to provide more resources for Oregon’s beleaguered behavioral health system appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state's marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Department of Forestry Mishandles Plan for State Forests; Data Reveals Plan Forces Budgets into the Red
[SALEM, February 8, 2023] – Last week, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) revealed the agency used inaccurate modeling data to develop a plan to manage over 600,00 acres of Oregon’s state forests for the next 70 years. As a result, they have vastly miscalculated the true financial impact the plan would have on both the agency’s budget and the budgets of 15 Oregon counties who depend on revenue from state forests.
‘It’s a nightmare:’ Oregon workers file lawsuit over payroll issues
Thousands of Oregon workers have been impacted by the state's new payroll system, claiming that there are serious issues with paychecks.
WWEEK
Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes
For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity
Oregon is a hotspot for domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity. Armed militia groups have taken over public land and terrorists have targeted the electric grid. State lawmakers are responding to such threats with two bills that would address an individual act of domestic terrorism and coordinated paramilitary activity. The proposals follow unrest in Oregon in […] The post Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
klcc.org
Gov. Tina Kotek demands investigation into Oregon Liquor commission after alleged ethical violation
Top executives and managers at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission have diverted specialty bourbons away from public consumption for their own personal use for years, according to an internal OLCC document released to OPB on Wednesday. The investigation, prompted by an OLCC employee complaint, revealed the longstanding practice of...
A Portland high school student has Oregon governor’s ear on environmental justice
At 6 a.m. on a Tuesday last July, Danny Cage was packing for a camping trip with friends when his cellphone rang. The caller ID flashed “Salem.”. He picked up: The governor’s office was on the line. A staffer for Gov. Kate Brown told Cage, 17 at the time, that he had been nominated to serve on a state board, the just-revamped Environmental Justice Council.
wine-searcher.com
Oregon Uproar over Underage Liquor Drops
More rural, and less populous, states may have greater issues keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors. A recent report from the Portland-based Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC), called Eyes on Oregon, revealed that more than a third of recent deliveries executed in the state were noncompliant. The...
Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms
Oregon moved a step closer Tuesday to giving homeowners tax breaks for renting out rooms in their houses. House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract up to $12,000 per rented room from their state taxable income each year. The House Committee on Housing and Homelessness endorsed the measure on a 9-1 vote; it still […] The post Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
focushillsboro.com
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
bendsource.com
Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?
TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
State treasurer wants more people to use the Oregon College Savings Plan
The Oregon State Treasury’s Office wants more state residents to take advantage of the Oregon College Savings Plan – especially more low-income families and minority families.
Comments / 0