WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
NEXT Weather: Warm with a nice breeze, cold front this weekend
MIAMI - A warm breeze continues Wednesday with mainly dry conditions.Breezy at times with wind speeds of about 10 to 15 mph coming right off the ocean pushing numerous clouds through the area but little in the way of rain. Temperatures after starting the middle 70s will be able to climb to or just above 80 degrees in the afternoon. The breeze is creating beach and boat hazards for the rest of the week.The breeze turns to the southeast later this week bringing in more clouds and warmer temperatures. A few showers are possible by the end of the week as temperatures climb to the middle 80s.A cold front approaches the area by Saturday. Ahead of it expect a warm and humid start showers increasing Saturday morning. Once the front pushes through the area the skies will clear Saturday night as temperatures fall quickly. Sunday morning will see lows in the 50s with a chilly breeze, highs will be in the middle 70s.With a lighter breeze and clear skies comes the typical post-cold front morning chill followed by pleasant afternoon sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be climbing back to near 80 degrees by the middle of the week.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm, sunny Wednesday
Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures running 10+ degrees warmer than yesterday... low to mid 50s. Winds diminish tonight with a little more cloud cover overnight. Temps will fall into the 30s with some 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, there will be a few showers around, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday then in and around the city for the PM commute. Highs will be around 50.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61. As for this weekend, Saturday is trending drier with a storm to our south; Sunday will be a close call with a storm just offshore.
UK weather: -3C freeze as wintry showers and ‘dangerous’ winds descend
Wintry showers are set to tear through parts of the UK this week as “dangerous” winds send temperatures plunging below freezing.Lows of between -2C and -3C are expected overnight in rural areas across the north of England, as well as in some major urban centres.The Met Office told The Independent that some of the coldest temperatures in the coming days would likely descend on Newcastle, Manchester and Leeds, while temperatures further north in Glasgow and Edinburgh are expected to sit above freezing.North and northwestern Scotland will be the epicentre for much of the UK’s more dramatic weather this week,...
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
Polar vortex releases grip: From zero to 60 in days as Northeast warms up; Texas could get more severe weather
After a brutal cold snap, relatively mild weather and above-average temperatures could dominate forecasts for the next 10 days, AccuWeather said.
Warmer temperatures across the Northeast as Texas faces storms: Tuesday weather forecast
After cold temperatures hit the Northeast and an ice storm landed in Texas last week, some areas in the US have milder weather in Tuesday's forecast.
Cloudy skies, breezy weather expected for Super Bowl weekend in Arizona
It's Super Bowl week in Arizona and while sunny days are forecast for most of it, residents and tourists can expect a gloomier and breezier weekend in metro Phoenix. “The weather should be fairly warm,” said Mark O'Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. “During the weekend, we expect a cloudy sky and breezy weather. Luckily Sunday, we don’t have more than a 5% chance of rain.” ...
