Woburn school committee agrees on 13.75% salary increase for teachers

After a week-long strike between Woburn teachers and the city’s school committee, classrooms were reopened Monday morning after the two sides reached an agreement Sunday night.

The new deal should create more competitive wages and will slightly lower class sizes in the 4th and 5th Grades, according to the Woburn Teachers Association.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and the city School Committee cited the new deal as a “fair contract that also aligns with the best interests of the district and residents of Woburn.”

The agreement will take effect immediately and last until Aug. 31, 2026.

The Teacher/Nurse contract includes:

A 3.5% salary increase in FY 23 effective immediately

A 3.5% salary increase in FY 24. Additionally, Steps one and two will be dropped from the salary scale

A 3.75% salary increase in FY 25. Those at Step 13 will receive a $250 base enhancer

A 2.5% salary increase in FY 26 with an additional 0.5% increase on the 91st Day of School

The agreement also includes a 10-minute increase in student instructional time each day, starting in the 2023-24 school year

This equals a 13.75% salary increase over the four-year period.

Prior to the declaration of the strike, the School Committee offered a 10.75% salary increase over three years, including a 10-minute increase in student instructional time each day. At the start of the strike, the WTA demanded 15% over three years.

The Paraprofessional contract includes:

A $3,000 market adjustment in FY 23. Steps one and two will be dropped from the salary scale

A 3.75% salary increase in FY 24

A 3.75% salary increase in FY 25

A 2.5% salary increase in FY 26 with an additional 0.25% increase on the 91st Day of School

In addition to the market adjustment this school year, this equals a 10.25% salary increase over the four-year period.

