Kewanee High to celebrate school song's 100th birthdayMike BerryKewanee, IL
Moline, using the PHQ-9 depression tool can improve outcomesHealth Stuff TO KnowMoline, IL
A sensory room, a priority for the new director, opens at Kewanee Public LibrarySusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
TikToker Allegedly Scammed Donors Thousands of Dollars, Claiming She Had CancerWilliamEldridge, IA
Kewanee police report heroin, meth bustMike BerryKewanee, IL
LOOK! We Found the Recipe for Illinois’ Favorite Maid Rite Sandwiches
This classifies as a victory. There was one Maid-Rite sandwich shop in Rockford when I moved here in the '90s. Since it closed I've really missed them. Sadly, there are some people that have never enjoyed the loose-meat heaven that is a Maid-Rite sandwich. The sandwich originated in Iowa. When...
aroundptown.com
Weekend Events for Feb. 10th-12th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. Sunday, February 12th Prophetstown Masonic Lodge # 293 will host its annual breakfast fundraiser on Super Bowl Sunday. The breakfast features pancakes, eggs and whole pork sausage and will be held from 8-Noon at the PLT 6-12 Campus Commons. Cost is a donation with proceeds benefiting Lodge # 293.
aroundptown.com
PAHS Hosting Honor Flight Speaker Saturday
Army Veteran Bob Boone will speak at The Prophetstown Area Historical Society on Saturday, February 11 at 10:15 a.m. following their monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Bob has been on seven Honor Flights, first as a guest, and the remaining as a guide for veterans who require assistance throughout the day. He will explain the application procedure as well as the itinerary from the airport take off to the landing. The public is invited to attend this interesting program.
ourquadcities.com
Unique $9.9M library and YMCA combo to open in Rock Island
The Rock Island Public Library and Two Rivers YMCA wrote a new chapter in their new shared history Tuesday. The two vital organizations now share a new home — 2715 30th Street, Rock Island, the former Tri-City Jewish Center of the Quad Cities — one of just three North American sites that include a YMCA and full Library branch under one roof.
977wmoi.com
DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023
Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
aroundptown.com
PFPD Hosting Firefighter Academy (photos/video)
There is usually activity around the Prophetstown Fire Station most nights with meetings and trainings but recently the the activity has ramped up on Tuesday and Thursday nights as fourteen area firefighters arrive to participate in a firefighter academy. Chief Instructor, Michael Thompson with the Prophetstown Fire Protection District said...
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
'We have failed our pregnant moms' | Peru residents outraged over fewer OB services after St. Margaret's Health temporarily closes
PERU, Illinois — St. Margaret's Health in Peru temporarily shut down all emergency acute service including obstetrics on Jan. 28, citing financial problems brought on by the pandemic. Hospital officials claimed in a call to media last month that it loses about $5,000 per delivery and last year delivered...
starvedrock.media
Princeton Mayor Hints At Effort To Bring Back OB Services
Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram is making headlines by saying he had a lengthy discussion with an OSF HealthCare administrator regarding the state of rural healthcare as it relates to obstetrics. Quiram says while re-establishing an OB department at OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton isn't currently an option, “there is hope and light”.
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport
Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Helen (Mattson) Burgston
Helen Marie Burgston, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 5, 2023, in Geneseo, IL. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, Geneseo. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Geneseo and Heartland Hospice.
977wmoi.com
Local Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna Says Inventory Coming in at a Faster Pace
The past two years, several businesses faced supply chain issues and concerns. Locally, Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna says those setbacks are improving and inventory, including parts, are arriving in a timelier fashion:. “Things seem to be getting a little better. Inventory started to come a little bit at...
Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases
WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
starvedrock.media
Area Lawmakers React To SMH's Financial Outlook
As lawmakers returned to Springfield on Tuesday, they weren't able to produce a windfall of new cash for St. Margaret's Health. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock met with leaders of St. Margaret's Health following their request for an infusion of state funds. Yednock tells 103.9 WLPO that he doesn't have anything to add at the moment. Rezin meanwhile says she's still absorbing the information including financial details that SMH administrators shared. The Republican from Morris says “I will continue to work with both local and statewide stakeholders to determine what avenues remain open as we seek to ensure that Illinois Valley residents will have access to the best possible patient care”.
