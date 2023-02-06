ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, IL

aroundptown.com

Weekend Events for Feb. 10th-12th

Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. Sunday, February 12th Prophetstown Masonic Lodge # 293 will host its annual breakfast fundraiser on Super Bowl Sunday. The breakfast features pancakes, eggs and whole pork sausage and will be held from 8-Noon at the PLT 6-12 Campus Commons. Cost is a donation with proceeds benefiting Lodge # 293.
DIXON, IL
aroundptown.com

PAHS Hosting Honor Flight Speaker Saturday

Army Veteran Bob Boone will speak at The Prophetstown Area Historical Society on Saturday, February 11 at 10:15 a.m. following their monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Bob has been on seven Honor Flights, first as a guest, and the remaining as a guide for veterans who require assistance throughout the day. He will explain the application procedure as well as the itinerary from the airport take off to the landing. The public is invited to attend this interesting program.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Unique $9.9M library and YMCA combo to open in Rock Island

The Rock Island Public Library and Two Rivers YMCA wrote a new chapter in their new shared history Tuesday. The two vital organizations now share a new home — 2715 30th Street, Rock Island, the former Tri-City Jewish Center of the Quad Cities — one of just three North American sites that include a YMCA and full Library branch under one roof.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023

Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
CAMBRIDGE, IL
aroundptown.com

PFPD Hosting Firefighter Academy (photos/video)

There is usually activity around the Prophetstown Fire Station most nights with meetings and trainings but recently the the activity has ramped up on Tuesday and Thursday nights as fourteen area firefighters arrive to participate in a firefighter academy. Chief Instructor, Michael Thompson with the Prophetstown Fire Protection District said...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Mayor Hints At Effort To Bring Back OB Services

Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram is making headlines by saying he had a lengthy discussion with an OSF HealthCare administrator regarding the state of rural healthcare as it relates to obstetrics. Quiram says while re-establishing an OB department at OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton isn't currently an option, “there is hope and light”.
PRINCETON, IL
97X

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport

Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
ROCKFORD, IL
aroundptown.com

Obituary- Helen (Mattson) Burgston

Helen Marie Burgston, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 5, 2023, in Geneseo, IL. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, Geneseo. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Geneseo and Heartland Hospice.
GENESEO, IL
WQAD

Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases

WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
WILTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis

On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGN News

Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Area Lawmakers React To SMH's Financial Outlook

As lawmakers returned to Springfield on Tuesday, they weren't able to produce a windfall of new cash for St. Margaret's Health. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock met with leaders of St. Margaret's Health following their request for an infusion of state funds. Yednock tells 103.9 WLPO that he doesn't have anything to add at the moment. Rezin meanwhile says she's still absorbing the information including financial details that SMH administrators shared. The Republican from Morris says “I will continue to work with both local and statewide stakeholders to determine what avenues remain open as we seek to ensure that Illinois Valley residents will have access to the best possible patient care”.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

