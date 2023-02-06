Read full article on original website
WITN
Onslow County Veteran event gives resources to homeless Veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville hosted the annual Onslow County Veteran Stand Down Tuesday. The event is designed to provide resources and information for homeless and low-income Veterans in the community. This year, area Boy Scouts with Troop 81 put together 75 backpacks for...
WITN
Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Scallop shuckers are sounding the alarm of staffing woes in one Eastern Carolina town. Outer Banks Seafood in Beaufort says they are one of four full-time seafood houses still in operation hand shucking scallops in Eastern North Carolina. The State Department of Environmental Quality says more...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
WITN
Carteret County nature preserve expands by 78 acres
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A family donates a large sum of land to a Carteret County preserve to make it 201 acres. The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has officially expanded the Sea Gate Woods Nature Preserve by 78 acres, bringing the entire preserve to 201 acres. This land was donated by the Eudys family of Radio Island Investment, LLC.
WITN
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
WITN
Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman is missing and are asking for your help to find her. Adriana Rood, 30, was last seen in blue jeans and a black jacket leaving Ramsey Rd heading in the Jacksonville direction. She is a white woman standing about 5 feet...
WITN
National forest plans prescribed burn in Craven Co
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a nearly 1500-acre prescribed burn today. The burn is happening off Hope Rd, Pine Cliff Rd, and Ferry Rd in Craven County. It is located three miles East of Cherry Point, near the Cherry Branch Community. A...
WITN
Hyde County DSS teams up with Trillium Health to provide gun locks
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firearms were the leading cause of death in children in 2022 according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The Hyde County Department of Social Services and Trillium Health Resources are making efforts to ensure the safety of both children and adults when it comes to guns.
WITN
Beaufort County Board of Commissioners change prayer at the beginning of meetings after complaint
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Commissioners and residents in Beaufort County were speaking out Monday night after a nonprofit group, asked the board to change how they conduct prayer at the beginning of its meetings. The group, which advocates for the disassociation of religion in government, says the board violated the...
WITN
Drought Update: Significant improvement in rainfall over the past week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wet weather is on the way this weekend, but last week’s rain has certainly had a big impact on our on-going drought. The moderate drought that had stretched from Duplin County to the Albemarle Sound has receded to include just portions of the Northern Outer Banks, Southern Duplin and Western Onslow counties. The area of drought under the ‘abnormally dry’ designation has also shrunk significantly.
WITN
Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
WITN
Jacksonville man charged in indecent exposure cases
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged in a series of indecent exposure cases in Jacksonville. Treyon Jordan was charged with two counts of indecent exposure on Tuesday. Police said the 31-year-old man is a suspect in at least four indecent exposure events that have occurred since January...
WITN
Autopsy provides new details in deadly stabbing at high school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy released this afternoon provides more details on a deadly stabbing last year inside a high school in Jacksonville. Saddique Melvin died on September 1st after being stabbed in a second-floor hallway at Northside High School. Another student was injured in the attack. Police initially...
WITN
Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort Mardi Gras celebration rescheduled to Feb. 18
BEAUFORT - The Beaufort Business Association (BBA) has announced that they have rescheduled the city's annual Mardi Gras celebration. The New Orleans-inspired event, originally slated to take place this weekend, will now be held Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1-5 p.m. with the parade starting at 3. The parade will start...
Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
WITN
Two arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
Mother charged with concealing death after baby found dead inside suitcase. Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face.
wcti12.com
Body found in Newport hotel; overdose suspected
NEWPORT, Carteret County — Authorities in Newport removed a body from an area hotel Monday morning. According to Newport Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr., "we were alerted in the early morning hours of a possible drug overdose at the Hostess House. Officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. this morning and found 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II (white male) deceased from what appeared to be an apparent drug overdose. We are not investigating this case as a homicide at this time, but we are looking at all information leading up to the death. There is no suspicion of foul play or any indication of violence. Next of kin has been notified."
WITN
Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the East is facing a slew of felony charges after deputies tried to make a traffic stop and he drove off. According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Meadows, 31, was initially pulled over for a registration violation on Saturday.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fentanyl, meth, gun charges
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on multiple convictions including fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution along with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense,. Joseph Bernard White, 46, pled guilty to the charged on Oct. 4, 2022. Court...
