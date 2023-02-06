Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Feb. 10
Soprano Caitlin Aloia and pianist Evan Hines will be the featured artists for the Plass Music Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church (217 W. 26th St. in Bryan). An awarding winning musician, Aloia has sung with the Santa Fe Opera, the Houston Chamber Choir and at the Marlboro Music Festival. Hines is director for the newly launched Padanaram Chamber Music Festival, a classical music festival in Massachusetts.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggieland Match Play boys golf tournament set for Friday, Saturday
The A&M Consolidated boys golf team will host the AggieLand Match Play Championship on Friday and Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. Teams will play 36 holes of stroke play Friday then be seeded for 18-hole matches Saturday. The field will include The Woodlands Christian Academy, College Park,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Aggie Softball Hour: Episode 1
The season premiere of The Aggie Softball Hour, featuring Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford. Guests include Trinity Cannon and Madison Preston. (air date February 7, 2023) The Aggie Softball Hour originates from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to honor three Aggies at Tuesday’s Silver Taps
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor three Aggies who recently died. The students who will be honored are: Nicholas James Brueckner, a junior studying finance from Hockley; Arjun M. Kumar, a senior studying university studies, mathematics for business from Sugar Land; and A. Drake Rowlands, a junior studying economics from Kerrville.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ford era for Texas A&M softball program starts Thursday
There’s a newness surrounding the Texas A&M softball program that’s invigorating. A new coaching staff has brought fresh ideas and a different approach. Eleven newcomers have added more hope and optimism, but for the team to be successful, the returning players have to lead the way. A&M returns...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville's Johnson earns all-state honors; A&M signee Owens a first-team pick
Madisonville kick returner Lorenzo Johnson was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team Wednesday. The 6-foot, 175-pounder had eight kickoff returns for 330 yards with two touchdowns and added eight punt returns for 183 yards with a touchdown. The junior, who has pledged to Texas Tech, also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs who were 8-5, reaching the Division II regional semifinals. Johnson had 31 receptions for 809 yards with 10 touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions, broke up 10 passes and had 40 tackles, 33 of them solos.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Davenport's rebounding prowess powers College Station girls basketball team over Brenham
Two months ago, the College Station girls basketball team walked off the court at Cougar Gym dejected as the four-time defending district champions were upset by Montgomery Lake Creek to open District 21-5A play. Tuesday night, the Lady Cougars didn’t want to leave as seven seniors cut down the nets...
Bryan College Station Eagle
StageCenter debuts 'Sleuth" Thursday night
Who doesn't love a good thriller, one that keeps you guessing to the very last moment. That is exactly what the StageCenter audience will get when the Downtown Bryan theater presents "Sleuth" for three weekends. Opening performance is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the StageCenter stage at 218 N. Bryan...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 8
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Jada Malone and Sydnee Roby. (air date February 7, 2023) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road...
Bryan College Station Eagle
SEC honors Durkin
Texas A&M senior Alle Durkin was named the student of the month by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association. She is a three-time Southeastern Conference academic honor roll selection. She is the program’s representative for A&M’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee, serving as vice president of records and finance, VP of marketing...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team loses to hungry Montgomery Lake Creek 55-48
The Montgomery Lake Creek boys basketball team used a late fourth-quarter rally to come away with a 55-48 win over the Rudder Rangers on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play at The Armory. Rudder (28-5, 10-2) entered the game atop the district standings and riding an eight-game win streak. The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M banks on Coleman III's aggressiveness around the rim
Recently, the Aggie men’s basketball coaching staff ran three series of game clips for forwards Henry Coleman III and Julius Marble. The film session showed instances where the players took good shots, as well as when they attempted poor shots. For Coleman, the real emphasis was the times the junior could have attacked the rim, but elected to pass.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls basketball team beats Harker Heights, to play bi-district game Monday
Junior Taler Thornton scored 17 points and freshman Avery Archer added nine points as the Bryan girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 64-40 District 12-6A victory over Harker Heights on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Bryan celebrated Senior Night and honored its parents in prepping for the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Centerville's Hancock earns all-state honors; Burton's Gantt on second team
Centerville senior fullback Paxton Hancock was a first-team selection on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state football team. Burton senior defensive back Delvin Gantt was a second-team pick, while Centerville offensive tackle James Wright was on the third team. Earning honorable mention were Centerville junior running back Andrew Newman and junior defensive lineman Zantayl Holley; Bremond sophomore quarterback Braylen Wortham; Burton junior running back Tyrone Gilmon; and Milano junior offensive tackle Greg Storey.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls basketball team falls 52-49 to Waco Midway
In a game that was delayed almost a full week, the last minute of action in Monday’s Bryan and Waco Midway girls basketball game more than made up for the lengthy delay. Unfortunately for the home fans packed inside Viking Gym, the Lady Vikings were unable to find their winning play as the Pantherettes came away with the 52-49 win, clinching at least a co-district championship in 12-6A.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Parade to free-throw line helps Texas A&M men's basketball team sweep season series vs. Auburn
For as loud as the 10,248 fans roared at Reed Arena during Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Auburn, you could hear a pin drop when Texas A&M forward Julius Marble released a hook shot from the middle of the paint. Like Tiger Wood’s famous chip on the 16th...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 10
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date February 6, 2023). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan firefighters hope to sign health and wellness contract
Bryan Fire Department members are hoping to keep fit and become their best selves in order to continue fighting fires and keep residents safe. In order to maintain their health, the fire department is hoping to sign a three-year contract for $630,500 with Alinea Physiotherapy & Wellness of College Station, to facilitate a Health and Wellness initiative.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Unity to open Agatha Christie's classic "The Mousetrap"
Audiences love Agatha Christie's stage mystery "The Mousetrap" so much that it has had the longest run of any play in the world. For some 29,000 performances, audiences have flocked to London's West End to see the play, which ran continuously from 1952 through March 2020, when COVID-19 did the unthinkable and shut down the production.
