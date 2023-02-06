Read full article on original website
Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
Rock Valley Fire at Implement Dealer Likely Caused by Heater Chimney
The Rock Valley Fire Department was called to Town & Country Implement in Rock Valley Tuesday morning after smoke was seen coming out of the roof of the shop area. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, it was determined the source of the smoke was smoldering insulation in the ceiling. Firefighters had to remove the tin ceiling to gain access to the insulation to extinguish it.
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
Newer Car Destroyed In Car Fire North of Orange City
Orange City, Iowa — An SUV was destroyed in a fire on Monday morning, February 6, 2023, near Orange City. According to Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel, at about 7:55 a.m., the Orange City Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle fire north of 410th Street on Jackson Avenue, about two miles north of Orange City.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
6th Street bridge to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a call around noon on Sunday after receiving reports of smoke coming from inside a home. When crews arrived at the home on north Nesmith Ave, they confirmed the reports and declared a working structure fire. Everyone in the home had evacuated before crews arrived and units were able to extinguish the fire on the main level and attic of the home within five minutes.
Two-Year-Old Airlifted After Being Run Over By Tractor
Craig, Iowa — A child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a farm accident in the Craig, Iowa area, south of Ireton on Monday, February 6th. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes after 3:45 p.m., they received a call of a 2-year-old that had been run over by a tractor at that location. They tell us the Ireton Ambulance Squad and Plymouth County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.
Sioux County K9 Officer Retires
Orange City, Iowa — One of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Department’s officers has retired. But it’s not an officer of the human variety, it’s one of the canine variety. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have retired canine Sonny, a Belgian Tervuren K9...
UPDATE: After Hours Water Leak In Sheldon Fixed, Service Restored
Sheldon, Iowa — An after-hours water leak on Tuesday night that meant low pressure for some and no water for others — has been repaired overnight. According to Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker, “Water service on 11th Street and nearby affected areas has returned to normal as of 4:45 a.m., Wednesday, February 8th. We appreciate the efforts of our Public Works team.”
Thursday Weather Will Be Less Of An “Event”
Shedlon, Iowa — We are supposed to get some weather this Thursday in Sheldon, but according to weather officials, it doesn’t sound like a big deal. Meteorologist Matthew Meyers with the National Weather Service’s Sioux Falls office tells us about it. He says the precip should blow...
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
TOM CLARK TO LEAD MERCYONE OF WESTERN IOWA
A SIOUX FALLS MAN HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO BE THE NEW PRESIDENT OF SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE HOSPITAL. TOM CLARK MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS THE CHIEF STRATEGY & GROWTH OFFICER FOR AVERA HEALTH IN SIOUX FALLS. WHILE THERE, HE HELPED GUIDE STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR THE ORGANIZATION’S 377 LOCATIONS ACROSS FIVE...
Top market lamb comes from Hawarden, Iowa
Cooper Jackson from Hawarden, Iowa, exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls. Spencer Scotten of Nevada, Mo., judged a total of 18 lambs in four classes. People are also reading…. Reagan Rodgers from Savannah, Mo., exhibited the reserve...
Rock Valley man sentenced to assault, gun
ORANGE CITY—A 38-year-old Rock Valley man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to charges of assault, reckless use of a firearm and first-degree harassment for a mid-August incident in Rock Valley. The case against Kurtis Lee De Groot stemmed from an incident with a neighbor who is a relative...
Rock Rapids man charged for public intox
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested shortly before midnight Sunday, Feb. 5, on public intoxication, charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and depositing or throwing litter on a highway. The arrest of Alex Christopher Vandenoever stemmed from him being found walking on a...
Collision by Sheldon leads to OWI arrest
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5, on a Sioux County warrant for second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Paula Nadine Haarsma stemmed from her losing control of a northbound 2007 GMC Envoy, crossing over the median and striking a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon, about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Man rescued after Jeep falls through ice
OKOBOJI, IA (KELO) — Quick action by some good Samaritans saved an elderly man and his dog from the icy water in northwest Iowa Saturday. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office says five men pulled the 83-year-old man and his dog from their Jeep that went through the ice under Highway 71 near Okoboji. They’re thanking the Okoboji store for allowing the men to dry off inside.
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - OSHA reports employees working for the same Sioux Falls contractor at two different locations faced potentially deadly electrocution and trench cave-in hazards. On Aug. 18, 2022, inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection near the intersection of 57th St....
Grant Township gets Sheldon council heated
SHELDON—Things are getting a little heated between Grant Township and the Sheldon Fire Co. Last year the Sheldon Fire Co. negotiated a one-year agreement with Grant Township for $775 per section for fire coverage, but that was when George Boerhave was in charge of the township. Leroy Kreykes is now the chair of Grant Township, and agreement with the Sheldon Fire Co. is up for renegotiation.
