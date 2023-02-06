ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh woman has spent her life giving back to the community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Merecedes Williams has spent her life giving back to the community and finding little ways to lift spirits.Williams is the creator of "Movie Scene Queen" and "The Single Parent Project," all designed to improve the lives of many in the community. "When we're talking about single parents, we know that the structure of families could look different in every household," Williams said. "For almost a decade, I was a single mom, so I'm trying to figure out unorthodox or non-traditional ways to be able to help families."One of those ways is giving families a chance to relax and see a movie for free. "Even with this economy with inflation, the price of eggs, I'm saying at least I can keep a movie ticket to be free," Williams said.But she says getting to see a movie for free is not the only benefit of what she does."Finding the opportunity for families and organizations and schools to come together," Williams said.Williams says she doesn't do any of this for praise or recognition. Instead, she says she does it for the people who inspire her."People who are constantly working towards changing what it looks like for African American women," she said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A real life Pittsburgh meet-cute that could have inspired a movie

Every romantic comedy needs a meet-cute: an amusing or charming meeting between two characters that leads to the development of a (usually) romantic relationship. An exceptionally good meet-cute will also foreshadow the relationship dynamics or hint at future conflict the couple will need to work through. To make up for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA

Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cooking Corner: Loving lobster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Impress your Valentine with these lobster recipes from Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin!Cooking Corner: Lobster Mac 'n cheeseCooking Corner: Slow-cooked lobster
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A Fat Tuesday fête, a frittata-filled brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

Con Alma in Shadyside will take diners around the world this year with rotating monthly vegan menus inspired by various national cuisine. This month, the jazz and wine bar heads to Italy with pasta, bruschetta, stuffed banana peppers, and other dishes, all paired with a wine list focused on organic, biodynamic, and natural bottles. A release states that some dishes may be available for the duration of the month, while others may be featured for a limited time and replaced by new ones. Con Alma will then release a Japanese menu in March and a Jamaican one in April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh City Paper pledges positive change following immersive DEIB project

Alt-weekly newspapers like Pittsburgh City Paper were founded to create safe spaces for marginalized voices and to challenge harmful narratives often propped up by legacy media. We’ve done our best to model this over the years, but we know there’s much more work to do. That’s why last summer we...
kidsburgh.org

11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend: Monster Jam, Mo Willems and much more

Photo above courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Since the groundhog has promised us six more weeks of winter, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy cold-weather events in Pittsburgh, as well as find some cozy indoor fun. This weekend, family events in Pittsburgh include monster trucks, guided outdoor activities, and even a Viking ship (stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Science Center’s awesome Vikings exhibit).
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium welcomes baby nyala

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming a new member to its family!. Baby Onyx was born recently, joining the herd of nyala at the zoo. The zoo released photos of Onyx with his mother Ruby. Both mom and baby are doing well.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Feb. 9-11)

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from breakbeat and drum-and-bass to electro-pop. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted. This Paramore party will celebrate the band’s greatest hits until the clock strikes midnight and their new album This Is Why drops. Music courtesy of DJ Lemonlime. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tourcounsel.com

Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Tribune-Review

‘You can see the changes’: At Plum event, Veterans attest to value of medical service dogs

As a sufferer of post-traumatic stress disorder, Army veteran Debbie Richey left her house only rarely. That changed with some constant canine companionship. “I finally started to be able to go out in public. At first, I was a little afraid. I wasn’t sure. I never had a dog before,” Richey said. “I started taking chances: I’m going to see if I can do this. And every time I did, she was right there with me.”
PLUM, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Bed Bath and Beyond in Cranberry Mall closing

While customers of the Bed Bath and Beyond in the Cranberry Mall thought they dodged a bullet in August when it was announced 150 stores would close, the bell has now tolled for the Cranberry location. Bed Bath and Beyond announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that 87 more stores will...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

