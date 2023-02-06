Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh woman has spent her life giving back to the community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Merecedes Williams has spent her life giving back to the community and finding little ways to lift spirits.Williams is the creator of "Movie Scene Queen" and "The Single Parent Project," all designed to improve the lives of many in the community. "When we're talking about single parents, we know that the structure of families could look different in every household," Williams said. "For almost a decade, I was a single mom, so I'm trying to figure out unorthodox or non-traditional ways to be able to help families."One of those ways is giving families a chance to relax and see a movie for free. "Even with this economy with inflation, the price of eggs, I'm saying at least I can keep a movie ticket to be free," Williams said.But she says getting to see a movie for free is not the only benefit of what she does."Finding the opportunity for families and organizations and schools to come together," Williams said.Williams says she doesn't do any of this for praise or recognition. Instead, she says she does it for the people who inspire her."People who are constantly working towards changing what it looks like for African American women," she said.
pghcitypaper.com
A real life Pittsburgh meet-cute that could have inspired a movie
Every romantic comedy needs a meet-cute: an amusing or charming meeting between two characters that leads to the development of a (usually) romantic relationship. An exceptionally good meet-cute will also foreshadow the relationship dynamics or hint at future conflict the couple will need to work through. To make up for...
Woman living in Pittsburgh senior living facility dealing with mouse infestation
Family tells Channel 11 that a woman living in a local senior living facility is dealing with a mouse problem with no end in sight.
kidsburgh.org
It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA
Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
Blawnox restaurant challenges people to eat clean — winner gets 3 months of free food
A Blawnox eatery that specializes in healthy food and low-cal meals is offering that chance. Clean Eatz, at 175 Freeport Road, has launched its fifth annual WeChangeLivez Challenge through which patrons can win a bundle of food for sharing their healthy-eating journeys on social media platforms. The contest runs through...
Cooking Corner: Loving lobster
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Impress your Valentine with these lobster recipes from Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin!Cooking Corner: Lobster Mac 'n cheeseCooking Corner: Slow-cooked lobster
pghcitypaper.com
A Fat Tuesday fête, a frittata-filled brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news
Con Alma in Shadyside will take diners around the world this year with rotating monthly vegan menus inspired by various national cuisine. This month, the jazz and wine bar heads to Italy with pasta, bruschetta, stuffed banana peppers, and other dishes, all paired with a wine list focused on organic, biodynamic, and natural bottles. A release states that some dishes may be available for the duration of the month, while others may be featured for a limited time and replaced by new ones. Con Alma will then release a Japanese menu in March and a Jamaican one in April.
nextpittsburgh.com
Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried
One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh City Paper pledges positive change following immersive DEIB project
Alt-weekly newspapers like Pittsburgh City Paper were founded to create safe spaces for marginalized voices and to challenge harmful narratives often propped up by legacy media. We’ve done our best to model this over the years, but we know there’s much more work to do. That’s why last summer we...
kidsburgh.org
11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend: Monster Jam, Mo Willems and much more
Photo above courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Since the groundhog has promised us six more weeks of winter, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy cold-weather events in Pittsburgh, as well as find some cozy indoor fun. This weekend, family events in Pittsburgh include monster trucks, guided outdoor activities, and even a Viking ship (stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Science Center’s awesome Vikings exhibit).
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium welcomes baby nyala
The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming a new member to its family!. Baby Onyx was born recently, joining the herd of nyala at the zoo. The zoo released photos of Onyx with his mother Ruby. Both mom and baby are doing well.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
‘Wheel of Yinzer’ game show to feature 'YaJagoff!' and 'Pittsburgh Today Live'
Sarah Aziz promises not to tell anyone. “I am good at keeping a secret,” said Aziz, director of festival management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, who was invited to host “Wheel of Yinzer,” a live game show modeled on what Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been doing for decades in Hollywood.
pghcitypaper.com
On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Feb. 9-11)
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from breakbeat and drum-and-bass to electro-pop. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted. This Paramore party will celebrate the band’s greatest hits until the clock strikes midnight and their new album This Is Why drops. Music courtesy of DJ Lemonlime. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com.
tourcounsel.com
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. orders closure of O'Fela African Lounge in Carrick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a restaurant in Carrick to close.The health department says they found rats at O'Fela African Restaurant and Lounge.The restaurant was also found to be operating without a valid health permit or proper ventilation.
GoFundMe started to help the family of fallen officer Sluganski
A lifelong friend of fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski and his family has started a GoFundMe page to help Sluganski’s fiancé and his one-year-old daughter.
Crisis training to prepare Pittsburgh retail, restaurant workers to deal with overdose, mental health issues
Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to create a training program catered to restaurant and retail workers who want to learn how to handle people experiencing crises. Introduced by Councilwoman Deb Gross, D-Highland Park, the measure will create a training program through the city’s Office of Community Health and...
‘You can see the changes’: At Plum event, Veterans attest to value of medical service dogs
As a sufferer of post-traumatic stress disorder, Army veteran Debbie Richey left her house only rarely. That changed with some constant canine companionship. “I finally started to be able to go out in public. At first, I was a little afraid. I wasn’t sure. I never had a dog before,” Richey said. “I started taking chances: I’m going to see if I can do this. And every time I did, she was right there with me.”
cranberryeagle.com
Bed Bath and Beyond in Cranberry Mall closing
While customers of the Bed Bath and Beyond in the Cranberry Mall thought they dodged a bullet in August when it was announced 150 stores would close, the bell has now tolled for the Cranberry location. Bed Bath and Beyond announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that 87 more stores will...
