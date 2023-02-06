ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After Milwaukee officer's sacrifice, mental health toll a reality

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's ultimate sacrifice Tuesday is taking a toll on his fellow officers. While there are resources for officers nowadays, mental health was not always talked about. "There’s soft human beings underneath all of this Kevlar," said Jo Ann Mignon, secretary of Wisconsin Concerns of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

From sadness to anger, officer's death brings out all emotions

MILWAUKEE — People said they’ve experienced a range of emotion after the shooting death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving early Tuesday morning. Those emotions range from sadness and grief to anger, which is how Jeanne Baier said she was feeling Wednesday afternoon. Baier drove to Milwaukee Police Department’s District Four precinct office just after noon on Wednesday to pay her respects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 19, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 near Holton and Capitol. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting around 1 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
WISN

Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim

MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS News

Kenosha officer sued for kneeling on 12-year-old girl's neck

An Illinois father has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that an off-duty police officer working as a school security guard improperly restrained his 12-year-daughter during a fight at a Wisconsin middle school last year. Jerrel Perez, the father of the girl – referred to as Jane Doe throughout the lawsuit – alleges that Shawn Guetschow used excessive force and inflicted lasting injuries on his daughter.In the lawsuit, which was filed Monday, Perez alleges that during the March 4, 2022 altercation at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Guetschow used an illegal chokehold to restrain the girl. Guetschow is also a...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

State, local leaders and community organizations react to fatal shooting of Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin state and local leaders are reacting following the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officials say the shooting happened near 14th and Cleveland, when police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Monday night. Upon arrival, a struggle ensued, and gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Milwaukee man.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
MILWAUKEE, WI

