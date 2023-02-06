Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After Milwaukee officer's sacrifice, mental health toll a reality
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's ultimate sacrifice Tuesday is taking a toll on his fellow officers. While there are resources for officers nowadays, mental health was not always talked about. "There’s soft human beings underneath all of this Kevlar," said Jo Ann Mignon, secretary of Wisconsin Concerns of...
spectrumnews1.com
From sadness to anger, officer's death brings out all emotions
MILWAUKEE — People said they’ve experienced a range of emotion after the shooting death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving early Tuesday morning. Those emotions range from sadness and grief to anger, which is how Jeanne Baier said she was feeling Wednesday afternoon. Baier drove to Milwaukee Police Department’s District Four precinct office just after noon on Wednesday to pay her respects.
Office of Violence Prevention leader weighs in on fallen MPD officer
Ashanti Hamilton, Director of the Office of Violence Prevention in Milwaukee, spoke about his efforts to rally the city against violence after a police officer was shot and killed.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police salute fallen Officer Peter Jerving for years of dedicated service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) honored an officer killed in the line of duty with a procession Tuesday evening. Officer Peter Jerving, 37, was killed early Tuesday morning while attempting to arrest a suspect who was wanted in connection to a robbery, according to MPD. Jerving...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
CBS 58
'Tragedy all the way around:' Milwaukee Common Council members address shooting that killed MPD officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It was a somber tone at Milwaukee City Hall Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, as leaders offered words of support and prayer ahead of the scheduled Common Council meeting following the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee Police Department officer. "I would ask that we join our thought...
CBS 58
Flags across Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Feb. 13 in honor of fallen MPD officer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7, near 14th and...
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 19, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 near Holton and Capitol. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting around 1 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked...
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
WISN
Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim
MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
Kenosha officer sued for kneeling on 12-year-old girl's neck
An Illinois father has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that an off-duty police officer working as a school security guard improperly restrained his 12-year-daughter during a fight at a Wisconsin middle school last year. Jerrel Perez, the father of the girl – referred to as Jane Doe throughout the lawsuit – alleges that Shawn Guetschow used excessive force and inflicted lasting injuries on his daughter.In the lawsuit, which was filed Monday, Perez alleges that during the March 4, 2022 altercation at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Guetschow used an illegal chokehold to restrain the girl. Guetschow is also a...
CBS 58
Local nonprofit to open first home for human trafficking victims in Southeast Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local nonprofit is opening a first-of-its-kind home for human trafficking victims in Southeastern Wisconsin. Redeem and Restore Center bought a house in Waukesha last summer with the hopes of turning it into a restorative space for women who escape these dangerous situations. The house...
CBS 58
State, local leaders and community organizations react to fatal shooting of Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin state and local leaders are reacting following the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officials say the shooting happened near 14th and Cleveland, when police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Monday night. Upon arrival, a struggle ensued, and gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Milwaukee man.
Wisconsin police, lawmakers issue statements after Milwaukee cop killed on duty
Statements, prayers, condolences, and demands for change have begun flooding in after a Milwaukee Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
