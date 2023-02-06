ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam

Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
Wave 3

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. Voices of Hope partnered with other agencies to get a Narcan vending machine placed in the jail. It’s the second machine they’ve placed around central Kentucky and officials say they are making a difference.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

92-year-old Lexington man continues mission to help people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Friends Book Cellar in the basement of the Lexington Public Library’s central location is where you might find 92-year-old Joe B. Williams. From growing up in west Texas to becoming a communications specialist at the University of Kentucky, Williams found his way into the Lexington Public Library while walking down the street one day and, from there, he started a relationship with the library.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Other central Kentucky cities adopting FLOCK camera program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington says FLOCK cameras have proven beneficial, now another central Kentucky community has adopted the tool. In the last month, the City of Versailles installed 20 cameras throughout the city. “It was really already on the chief’s radar,” said Mayor Brian Traugott. “When...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Richmond financial advisor found guilty of fraud in federal court

A Lexington area investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, has been found guilty by a federal jury at U.S. District Court in Lexington of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says according to...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY

HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Member of motorcycle club convicted of murder in June 2021 shootout in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Vernon, Indiana, man has been found guilty of murder and other related charges stemming from a 2021 shootout. In addition to murder, 34-year-old Michael J. Karnuth was also convicted of attempted burglary committed while armed with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery committed while armed with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice. Karnuth is facing 90 to 130 years in prison, according to the Jefferson County, Indiana, prosecutor's office.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WKYT 27

Lextran using grant money to buy new CNG buses, hybrid vehicles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more details about new federal funding to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky. Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $11 million in grant funds for seven transportation projects in five counties. In Lexington, Lextran will use $3 million to purchase four...
LEXINGTON, KY
WISN

A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy