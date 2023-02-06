Read full article on original website
Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam
Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
Wave 3
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
WKYT 27
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
WKYT 27
Lexington Salvation Army collecting items for victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Around the globe, U.S. rescue teams have joined crews along the Turkish and Syrian border following this week’s massive earthquake. Workers are digging through the rubble for a fourth straight day, looking for any signs of life. The Salvation Army in Lexington has played a...
WKYT 27
Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. Voices of Hope partnered with other agencies to get a Narcan vending machine placed in the jail. It’s the second machine they’ve placed around central Kentucky and officials say they are making a difference.
WKYT 27
92-year-old Lexington man continues mission to help people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Friends Book Cellar in the basement of the Lexington Public Library’s central location is where you might find 92-year-old Joe B. Williams. From growing up in west Texas to becoming a communications specialist at the University of Kentucky, Williams found his way into the Lexington Public Library while walking down the street one day and, from there, he started a relationship with the library.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why are there wooden guard rails on US 68 from Paris to Lexington?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a road thousands of our viewers drive every day, and one of them had a question about why it looks the way it does. For today’s Good Question, Keith asks, Why are there wooden guard rails on the road from Paris to Lexington on U.S. 68?
fox56news.com
‘Everybody is numb’: Lexington family hit hard with gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington seeing its first homicide of 2023. Police said it was 24-year-old Marquis Tompkins Jr that was shot and killed. The victim’s grandmother said this is not the first time she’s had a loved one murdered. “Tears are just...
WKYT 27
Other central Kentucky cities adopting FLOCK camera program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington says FLOCK cameras have proven beneficial, now another central Kentucky community has adopted the tool. In the last month, the City of Versailles installed 20 cameras throughout the city. “It was really already on the chief’s radar,” said Mayor Brian Traugott. “When...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why is my LEXserv bill higher than my Kentucky American Water bill?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever taken a close look at your utility bills, you’ll probably see a couple of different charges. One of those bills leads to today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Kevin asks, I’m curious why my LEXserv bill is consistently higher...
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
harlanenterprise.net
Richmond financial advisor found guilty of fraud in federal court
A Lexington area investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, has been found guilty by a federal jury at U.S. District Court in Lexington of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says according to...
WKYT 27
Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
wdrb.com
Member of motorcycle club convicted of murder in June 2021 shootout in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Vernon, Indiana, man has been found guilty of murder and other related charges stemming from a 2021 shootout. In addition to murder, 34-year-old Michael J. Karnuth was also convicted of attempted burglary committed while armed with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery committed while armed with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice. Karnuth is facing 90 to 130 years in prison, according to the Jefferson County, Indiana, prosecutor's office.
WKYT 27
Lextran using grant money to buy new CNG buses, hybrid vehicles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more details about new federal funding to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky. Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $11 million in grant funds for seven transportation projects in five counties. In Lexington, Lextran will use $3 million to purchase four...
fox56news.com
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want to do about it
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s most recent report said there are about 3,000 car accidents related to deer collision, per year. Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what …. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s most recent report said there are about 3,000 car accidents related to deer collision, per year.
wdrb.com
Despite industry challenges, local drive-in theater says the future is bright
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The movie theater industry has been through several changes in the past few years, including adjusting to the public's access to streaming services and navigating pandemic closures. Just this month, AMC announced it will change its ticket prices based on seat locations. In late January,...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
The situation happened near Coldstream Park. WATCH | Suspect in custody after large police presence on Newtown Pike. A suspect is in custody after a large police presence on Newtown Pike.
WISN
A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
