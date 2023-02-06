Celebrate National Library Lovers’ Month by supporting Samuels Public Library and doubling your library LOVE!

Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Michael Echaniz Memorial Swing Dance Benefit: Save the date for March 18th
SAR presents Good Citizenship Medal to Korean War veteran. On February 5, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to present a Bronze Good Citizenship Medal to Herb Taylor. The event was held at the White Hall United Methodist Church with members of the SAR and Korean War Veterans present to honor Taylor. He was presented the medal for his lifelong endeavors and was respected by all he met.
royalexaminer.com
Cat Yoga at the Winchester Area SPCA
royalexaminer.com
Taylor grew up on a farm in Frederick County until he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Military Police in Korea from 1955-1956, after which he returned to his home and learned furniture and cabinet building. He then went into carpentry and eventually attended Virginia Tech to earn a teaching degree. He spent 24 years as a teacher, earning great respect from students and parents. He was responsible for turning many troublesome youths into outstanding, successful adults. He attended church on a regular basis and was instrumental in orchestrating and building additions to the church building.
royalexaminer.com
Shirley Marie Connors (1935 – 2023)
Shirley Marie Connors, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, February 6, 2023. A funeral service will be held for Shirley at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The burial will follow all services at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Guests are welcome to visit with the family at 9 A.M. the same day.
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Mole
Do we make mountains out of mole hills… over mole hills?. This Eastern Mole was brought to the Center after a domestic dog attack. This mole presented in respiratory distress, with fluid draining from his nares. This patient was provided with pain medication and anti-inflammatories and was hand fed quickly after admission.
royalexaminer.com
Warren Coalition Executive Director presents at national leadership forum
Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett presented at the CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) National Leadership Forum on February 1, 2023. Shifflett’s session was entitled “Growing Grassroots Resilience,” and was one of 160 sessions offered over the three-day conference held at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The conference was CADCA’s largest ever, welcoming 4,000 people. Though held during Capitol Hill Day when many attendees leave the conference to meet with their government representatives, Shifflett’s talk drew in between 70 and 80 people.
cbs19news
Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
royalexaminer.com
Cline for Sheriff fundraising Dinner Party packs supporters into Fire & Rescue Company 1 Banquet Hall
There were live and silent auctions to augment the fundraising. Musical entertainment was provided by headliner “Raised on Analog” in from Winchester and “Old Bailey and the Bondsmen”. The latter opened the musical portion of the event with a familiar face on bass, Kahle Magalis, on his personal rock-and-roll downtime, as were his band-mates, all but one in or retired from public safety professions from around the commonwealth.
Inside Nova
Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'
Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
theburn.com
Loyal Companion closing all Northern Virginia stores
A national pet supply chain called Loyal Companion has announced that it is closing all of its stores. This includes multiple stores around Northern Virginia, including two locations in Loudoun County. “With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we’ve made the tough decision to close our Loyal...
WTOP
New George Mason opioid addiction center to be built in Prince William County
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. George Mason University is receiving more than $1 million to establish a new opioid addiction treatment and recovery center in Prince William County, school officials recently announced.
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
WHSV
Friend of Grottoes family sets up ‘GoFundMe’ following fire
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - At around 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3., the unthinkable happened for one family in Grottoes, when a fire began in their garage and due to high winds, it quickly spread to their home. Masen Campbell says his friend Ashton Agnor was working on a vehicle...
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Virginia man headed to Turkey to help family affected by earthquake
BULL RUN, Va. (DC News Now) — A Prince William County man is headed to Turkey to be with his family after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the country. Zaid Mastou has several bags packed with survival gear for himself and others. He said many people are sleeping on the streets with no place to […]
WJLA
Prince William Co. leaders defer vote till March on data centers near neighborhoods
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a months-long tug of war between neighbors and developers, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors met late into the night Tuesday and deferred a vote that would pave the way for data centers to be built near homes. This is part...
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
fox5dc.com
'Unlawful filming' of Loudoun County teens in high school boys' locker room being investigated
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a high school boys' locker room. The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed in their underwear at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
