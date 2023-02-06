ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 3 days ago
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.

Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona was reported missing on January 27.

According to his family, he had gone out with some friends that night and failed to return home. Lompoc Police said the vehicle Cabrera Corona and his friends were traveling in became stuck in the mud near W. Central Ave. and Legge Ave., and Alberto separated from his friends as they walked back to Lompoc in the dark.

Police and sheriff's officials searched for the teen in the area where he was last seen but were unable to locate him and said they saw no signs of foul play.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, two kayakers reportedly spotted a body in the river near Santa Lucia Canyon Rd.

Sheriff's officials said they used rapid DNA technology to identify the body as that of Cabrera Corona. The cause of his death has not yet been released.

Cabrera Corona was a student at Lompoc Valley Middle School.

In a statement to KSBY, Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Clara A. Finneran, said, "We express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of this student. I am devastated regarding this loss, as each of our students is precious. These experiences impact students, staff, and families differently, and I know that we will take good care of one another. We care about the well-being of all of our students, staff, and families, so we have communicated with them and have gathered and provided multiple resources. Counseling staff are available at LVMS and throughout the District for students and staff that request or appear to need support. Additionally, all staff have been given guidance and specific strategies regarding grief and loss. We have directed students, staff and families that if they or someone they know needs assistance, to contact their school office."

