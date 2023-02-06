Read full article on original website
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Who’s Eliminated Night 3?
Several women go home in 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Episode 3. Here's what to know about who's eliminated.
How to Watch the “Yellowstone” prequel; stream “1923” season 1, part 2
The next installment of “Yellowstone” prequel “1923″ premiered Sunday, February 5th. Stream new episodes with a Paramount+ subscription. Now back from its mid-season hiatus, “1923″ takes fans of popular drama series “Yellowstone” back in time, exploring the lives of an earlier generation of the show’s leading family, the Duttons. The long-time Montana residents are interwoven into the community — having migrated to the area back in the 1800s — so they have quite a bit of influence.
What Time Is ‘The Bachelor’ On Tonight? How To Watch Live On ABC And Online
It’s Bachelor Nation’s favorite day of the week: Monday. Sure, the first day of a new week is rough, but at least fans of The Bachelor have two full hours of romantic reality television awaiting them after the workday. The Bachelor Season 27 — starring Bachelorette alum Zach...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back
For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
‘Frasier’ Is Heading Back to Boston, and the ‘Cheers’ Cameo Potential Is Off the Charts
It looks like Kelsey Grammer is taking his Frasier character back to where things all started for him in Boston. We picked up a notice from the show’s production team on Twitter. In the photo, we get a view of a plane ticket. It clearly shows that Frasier is going home…with the Cheers cameo possibilities endless.
‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 to Premiere in Fall 2023
There’s big news in the world of Bosch. Not only is Amazon planning to expand the Bosch universe with two more spinoffs of its hit detective series, but we also have a better idea of when Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will arrive on Amazon Freevee. ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2...
ComicBook
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
Popculture
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
tvinsider.com
9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale
Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement following news breaking of the upcoming farewell, “we look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters,” so we think the CBS procedural will deliver on at least some fronts.
MLive
How to Watch “A Date With Deception” on LMN, stream for free
“A Date With Deception” premieres tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime Movie Network. Stream the new LMN crime mystery for free with a Philo 7-day trial. Diana has just been released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for a crime she didn’t commit. But despite enduring such a brutal, misplaced punishment, she hasn’t lost her drive to clear her name. She’s innocent, and is determined to prove it.
EW.com
9-1-1 returns with a (literally) shocking first trailer of season 6 spring premiere
9-1-1 is known for its electric moments, but not usually ones like this. In the first trailer for the second half of season 6 (launching March 6), Oliver Stark's Buck is blown back by a lightning bolt, part of a lightning storm that appears to spark problems all over Los Angeles — a scenario showrunner and executive producer Kristen Reidel previewed for EW following the fall finale in November.
GoldDerby
‘Frasier’ revival cast photos: Who’s who in the spin-off series?
Who’s ready for a second helping of tossed salads and scrambled eggs? The long-gestating “Frasier” revival, based on Kelsey Grammer‘s character Frasier Crane from “Cheers” (1982-1993) and “Frasier” (1993-2004), is getting closer and closer to coming to our TV screens. The half-hour comedy will stream 10 episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus in 2023 and will serve as the “third act” for the fan-fave psychiatrist. Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris are the co-creators on the reboot, with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon serving as executive producers and James Burrows directing the pilot episode. While none of the original cast members from...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to prison in Mexico for carrying handgun
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has reportedly been sentenced to 3.5 years in a Mexican prison and fined $1,100 after he was caught with a gun in his bag back in January while trying to board a private flight out of the country. If it sounds crazy …. well, yeah.
NBC Orders ‘St. Denis Medical’ Mockumentary Pilot From Simon Heuer, Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer
NBC has placed a pilot order for “St. Denis Medical,” the latest workplace comedy series to come from “Superstore” alums Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, as well as Simon Heuer. According to the show’s logline, the forthcoming comedy will be “a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.” The pilot first received a production commitment from NBC in August. Spitzer will serve as a writer and executive producer with Ledgin and Heuer under his Spitzer Holding Company’s banner. Universal Television, a division of Universal...
Only 7 U.S. schools train people to operate commercial ships. 1 is in Northern Michigan.
Zack Ferguson’s daily job includes looking up at the stars. Modern ships use GPS to navigate the waters, but mariners today also use the ancient method of celestial navigation – charting a path on paper based on star location – to double check they’re on course.
