Related
WTOP
CyberArk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its fourth quarter. The Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.
WTOP
Telus International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.
WTOP
Philip Morris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.4 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.39 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
WTOP
ASE Technology Hldg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $502.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $5.66 billion in...
WTOP
Brookfield Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $316 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. The asset management company posted revenue...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
WTOP
Precision Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.6 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed...
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Zacks.com
Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates
INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
NASDAQ
H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
A Q4 Earnings Tale: Will Robinhood Investors Be Rewarded With Riches Or Continue To Suffer From Stock's Poor Performance?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is set to report fourth-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. The stock is up nearly 30% year-to-date heading into the print. Here's a look at what to expect after the close. What To Know Ahead Of The Report: Robinhood is expected to report a fourth-quarter net...
freightwaves.com
Werner’s Q4 beats, 2023 guidance has some hurdles
Like other carriers that have reported fourth-quarter results, Werner Enterprises expects to see a better freight market by the back half of 2023. The company’s outlook calls for a “relatively muted economic backdrop,” but management believes that as customers work through excess inventories and truck capacity continues to leave the market, truckload fundamentals will firm.
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Benzinga
A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings
LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Uber stock rises after earnings show profit progress
Shares of Uber were heading 7% higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the ride-hailing company delivered an upbeat outlook for the current quarter
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Robinhood Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue, ARPU Up Sequentially, Company Buying Back SBF's Shares And More
Equity and crypto trading company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Robinhood reported fourth-quarter revenue of $380 million, which was up 5% sequentially. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $397.1 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
