ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

CyberArk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its fourth quarter. The Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.
WTOP

Telus International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.
WTOP

Philip Morris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.4 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.39 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
NEW YORK STATE
WTOP

ASE Technology Hldg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $502.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $5.66 billion in...
WTOP

Brookfield Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $316 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. The asset management company posted revenue...
WTOP

Precision Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.6 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed...
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Zacks.com

Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates

INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
NASDAQ

H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
NASDAQ

Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
freightwaves.com

Werner’s Q4 beats, 2023 guidance has some hurdles

Like other carriers that have reported fourth-quarter results, Werner Enterprises expects to see a better freight market by the back half of 2023. The company’s outlook calls for a “relatively muted economic backdrop,” but management believes that as customers work through excess inventories and truck capacity continues to leave the market, truckload fundamentals will firm.
Zacks.com

Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?

ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
NASDAQ

Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Benzinga

A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings

LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
NASDAQ

Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Benzinga

Robinhood Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue, ARPU Up Sequentially, Company Buying Back SBF's Shares And More

Equity and crypto trading company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Robinhood reported fourth-quarter revenue of $380 million, which was up 5% sequentially. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $397.1 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy