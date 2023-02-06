Read full article on original website
Mercury
Verdict: Jury convicts Pottstown man of third-degree murder in fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A jury convicted a Pottstown man of a homicide charge, finding he acted with malice when he fatally shot another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. Gerald Scott Ramos,...
Mercury
Friend, business associate charged with murder of Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown
NORRISTOWN – A Limerick Township man is facing homicide charges for allegedly killing a township woman, who he claimed was his friend and business partner, and whose body was found in a shallow grave in Royersford last month. Blair Anthony Watts, 33, of the 600 block of Hunsberger Drive,...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Man Sought on Warrant in Lower Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Pottstown man, accused by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department of engaging in a fight and an assault after his involvement in a motor vehicle accident, is being sought on an arrest warrant issued Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023). The department offered few details about the...
Mercury
Accused Pottstown killer’s fate in hands of jury
NORRISTOWN — A Montgomery County jury late Wednesday was deliberating the fate of a Pottstown man accused of fatally shooting another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. After more than six...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
Philadelphia police officer shot in West Philadelphia, 3 suspects in custody
The third suspect, who police say was the alleged shooter, was arrested in Southwest Philadelphia. He has been identified as 45-year-old Eric Haynes of Darby, Pa.
Mercury
Pottstown man testifies he was hearing ‘voices’ at time of fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man told a jury that he was hearing “voices” in the weeks leading up to a December 2021 evening when he fatally shot a borough man who was seated in a vehicle near his home, a man he believed had nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening.
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies
READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
Shooting victim found in Route 412 crash dies by suicide, coroner rules
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A man found shot in a crashed car on Route 412 has died and the Lehigh County coroner ruled he died...
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI in Plumstead
The principal of Pennridge High School was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, was driving in the area of Swamp Road in Plumstead Township just after midnight when he was stopped by officers, according to Plumstead Township Police. Police said the officer detected a strong odor...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
sauconsource.com
Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
Woman charged with assaulting Pa. school bus driver: reports
Per Berks County police, an Exeter Township woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she assaulted an Exeter School District bus driver while the bus was making its rounds, according to reports from WFMZ and Reading Eagle. Roxanne Rivera, 35, got into a verbal confrontation with the bus driver before...
fox29.com
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police find shooting victim in Hunting Park, believe he was dropped off
Philadelphia police found a shooting victim on Old York Road near the Roosevelt Boulevard. They believe he was dropped off at that location.
20-year-old shot, killed on Pa. city corner: report
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at the corner of 56th Steet and Larchwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police told the news outlet the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been shot multiple times....
Police looking for 3 suspects in Palmer Twp. armed robbery and assault (VIDEO)
Palmer Township police are looking for three people they say attacked a man in his township driveway and then stole his car. The armed robbery was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of York Place near Old Orchard Park. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was sitting in...
fox29.com
Suspects sought after teens shot walking down Olney street in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were walking in a Philadelphia neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire in broad daylight last month. The shots rang out on the 5800 block of Lawrence Street in Olney during the afternoon of January 29. Police say a 17-year-old male victim and 18-year-old female victim...
Police: Fight leads to stabbing on SEPTA's Broad Street Line; suspect wanted
Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man at SEPTA's Girard Station on Tuesday.
