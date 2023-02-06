LASCC reducing adoption fees for Valentine’s Day

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) will be reducing adoption fees to $14 for all pets for Valentine’s Day, beginning Wednesday, February 8 through Wednesday, February 15.

LASCC Shelter Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye is hopeful reduced fees will help find permanent, loving homes for pets during the holiday.

All animals are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

Shelter hours are Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

To see all available pets, visit LASCC’s Facebook page as they will be live streaming all available pets or visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/adopt/available-pets [lafayettela.gov] .