19 stunning winter wedding essentials for the perfect themed wedding

There’s nothing better than a clear, crisp winter day. While winter might be considered the off-season for weddings , it’s actually the perfect time to say I do. According to the Knot, only 5% of weddings take place in the winter . Yet, December, January and February weddings come with a ton of benefits.

From deeply-discounted vendors and themed décor to great travel deals and lower prices on reception sites, it all adds up to getting a bigger bang for your buck. Most importantly, it’s a beautiful time of year. Winter lighting and snowy backgrounds make for the best (and most romantic ) pictures. Sure, it'll be cold, but you’ll have your love to keep you warm!

Bookmark this list for 19 beautiful winter wedding essentials to get you through your big day, no matter how far the temperatures dip.

1. A vintage-inspired caplet

winter wedding essentials: caplet David's Bridal/Reviewed

This beautiful vintage-inspired caplet from David’s Bridal is crafted from faux fur, with a mock neck for added warmth. It’s the perfect addition to any wedding dress that needs an extra layer for the winter season.

$80 at David’s Bridal

2. A cape to keep you warm

winter wedding essentials: fur-lined cape Etsy/Reviewed

This fur-lined cape from ANLace Studio Shop comes complete with an oversized hood to keep you warm and toasty on your special day, despite the dropping temperatures.

From $600 at Etsy

3. Wedding-perfect satin shoes

winter wedding essentials: satin shoes Reviewed/Margaux

These lovely satin The Mary Jane Shoes from Margaux are low-heeled with leather lining, and ready for the dance floor. Statement-making crystal embellishments are the perfect winter wedding accessory.

$194 at Margaux

4. A winter-themed floral bouquet

winter wedding essentials: custom bouquet Etsy/Reviewed

This custom winter bouquet from Stella Design Shop is filled with white flowers, spruce clippings, pinecones, cedar twigs, juniper cuttings and more for a rustic look. Ribbon colors can be customized to fit your wedding palette.

From $51 at Etsy

5. Invitations with an evergreen aesthetic

winter wedding essentials: invitations The Knot/Reviewed

Create your winter wedding vibe with these Winter Fir Wedding Invites from the Knot. The back of the card is textured and can be customized in the color of your choice.

$199 at the Knot

6. Crystal that sparkles like winter snow

winter wedding essentials: champagne flutes The Knot/Reviewed

Toast your nuptials in style with these Love Forever Crystal Champagne Flutes that sparkle and shine like real winter snow.

$200 at the Knot

7. Winter wonderland save-the-date cards

winter wedding essentials: save the date cards The Knot/Reviewed

Choose some of your favorite snowy engagement pictures and create the perfect mailer with these Winter Frame Save-the-Date Cards from The Knot.

$189 at the Knot

8. A mulled wine kit

winter wedding essentials: mulled wine kit Reviewed

Nothing warms quite like a mug of mulled wine in the winter. Prepare a batch for your guest with this Mulled Wine Cocktail Kit.

$50 at Amazon

9. A soft and cozy throw

winter wedding essentials: throw blanket Amazon/Reviewed

Cozy up with an ivory Faux Fur Throw Blanket . The fluffy texture is perfect for warding off winter’s chill.

$38 at Amazon

10. A rich and smooth hot cocoa mix

winter wedding essentials: hot chocolate Whittard/Reviewed

Sweet and smooth Luxury Hot Chocolate from Wittard of Chelsea goes great with a few marshmallows. It’s sure to warm up guests on a cold evening.

$14 at Whittard

11. Silver and gold votive holders

winter wedding essentials: votive candles Pottery Barn/Reviewed

Add depth and shine with Mercury Votive Candles from The Pottery Barn. Each votive in the set of six is different yet they all match for the perfect winter-themed look.

$30 at Pottery Barn

12. Smoke-free sparklers

winter wedding essentials: sparklers Wedding Collectibles/Reviewed

These nine-inch Wedding Sparklers from Wedding Collectibles are smoke-free so photographs come out picture-perfect every time. Each one provides 35 seconds of dazzling golden light.

$42 at Wedding Collectibles

13. Cocoa kits as wedding favors

winter wedding essentials: hot chocolate bar bags Etsy/Reviewed

Send guests home with these Baby It’s Cold Outside Wedding Favors. Each personalized hot cocoa bar bag is ready to be stuffed with marshmallows, individual packets of cocoa, a cookie and more. Top each one off with a spring of evergreen.

$25 at Etsy

14. Personalized shawls for guests

winter wedding essentials: shawls Etsy/Reviewed

Guests can beat the chill with these budget-friendly stay-warm Pashmina Shawl Favors from A Creative Design Co. They come in a variety of colors and can be personalized with names and wedding dates.

$4 at Etsy

15. A winter-themed centerpiece

winter wedding essentials: centerpiece Wayfair/Reviewed

Never underestimate the power of a good centerpiece . This winter greenery Mixed Floral Arrangement from Wayfair is the perfect mix of woodsy elements and crisp winter foliage.

$29 at Wayfair

16. Snowy lighting

winter wedding essentials: lit tree lighting Olive and Cocoa/Reviewed

Light up your décor with these Snowdrift Lit Trees as centerpieces from Olive and Cocoa. They provide extra sparkle to any table.

$199 at Olive and Cocoa

17. Candles with the cool scent of winter

winter wedding essentials: candles Bath and Body Works/Reviewed

Grab three-wick three-wick candles from Bath and Body Works that'll remind you of the season's first snowfall, of the Arctic ice , of cold nights and cashmere and everything right on theme with your winter wedding.

From $27 at Bath and Body Works

18. Something to keep lips hydrated

winter wedding essentials: lip balm L’occtaine/Reviewed

There’s nothing worse than dry, chapped lips––especially on your wedding day. Keep them smooth and moisturized all day long with a Shea UItra Rich Lip Balm from L’occtaine.

$10 at L’occtaine

19. A rich hand moisturizer

winter wedding essentials: hand lotions Aveda/Reviewed

Keep cracked winter skin at bay with a rich hand moisturizer like this Hand Relief Trio from Aveda. Scents like rosemary mint, cherry almond and lavender keep true to the winter theme.

$26 at Aveda

