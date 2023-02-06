Woman shot to death in Skyline home; husband arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An 84-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 78-year-old woman in a Skyline-area home, San Diego Police said Monday.

At around 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Siena Street due to what SDPD officials classified as a domestic violence/assault with a deadly weapon call.

SDPD Southeastern Division officers arrived to find a woman inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds, and despite emergency treatment, the 78-year-old victim -- later identified as Mildred Ahmad -- passed away at the scene.

The victim’s 84-year-old husband, Mikal Ahmad, was identified as a suspect in the shooting and arrested without incident. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

According to officials, SDPD Homicide Unit detectives’ preliminary investigation “indicates that this shooting occurred during a domestic argument between the man and the woman. A family member discovered the shooting, took the gun from the male, and then called police. The firearm has been collected as evidence. Detectives are working through the scene to gather evidence and more information about what led up to the shooting.”