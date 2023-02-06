ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police: Man in critical condition after getting shot in the chest

By Ryan Love
 2 days ago
A man is in critical condition Monday after Tulsa police say he was shot in the chest.

Tulsa police responded to a call around 3 p.m. in a neighborhood near Apache and Lewis. Police say they found a 45-year-old man there with a bullet wound to his chest.

They say they saw a man running from the scene and a car left running nearby that they believe is involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

