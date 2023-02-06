Pueblo City-County Library District celebrates Black History Month through free events

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo City-County Library District is celebrating Black History Month with free events and programs.

Below are just some of the months the community can enjoy for free at PCCLD during February.

Black History Live! Josephine Baker Chautauqua

This statewide tour features the living-history portrayal by nationally-acclaimed scholar and actor Becky Stone of Josephine Baker, a world-renowned performer, World War II spy, and civil rights activist. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, first with the character Josephine Baker, and then with actor Becky Stone.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Hoag Theater on the Pueblo Community College campus 900 W. Orman Ave.

This event is recommended for ages 18 and older

Artist Talk with David C. Russel Jr.

David C. Russell Jr. will discuss significant Black American photographers and relate their struggles to produce, display, and sell their work.

5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd. Pueblo West

Ages 18 and older.

History of The Dry

Learn about the history of a farming community founded by African-American homesteaders located south of Manzanola. Alice (Craig) McDonald of Manzanola is one of the last local descendants of the original settlers of The Dry, which consisted primarily of Black settlers but also included numbers of white homesteaders who were already there. Hear from McDonald about her time and experience living at The Dry. Co-sponsored by El Pueblo History Museum and History Colorado.

6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave.

Black History Month Speaker - Lucille Corsentino

Lucille Corsentino discusses notable African American graves in Roselawn Cemetery's historical section.

Refreshments will be provided.

5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Barkman Branch Library, 1300 Jerry Murphy Rd.

All ages

Be Inspired By Five African-American Artists Who Helped Illuminate the Artworld Through Their Perspective

Journey through the lives of influential Black artists Augusta Savage, Jacob Lawrence, Gordon Parks, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Kara Walker. Understand their creativity, their struggle, and how their artwork inspired the next generations of Black artists. Taught by Roncalli STEM Academy teacher Freda Hancock.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at Pueblo West Branch Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd. Pueblo West

All Supplies are provided.

Registration is required for this event call (719) 562-5600 or click here.

All ages

Creative Space at Lucero Branch Library

After-school art workshops inspired by the work of 20th-century artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

3-5 p.m., Every Wednesday, at Lucero Branch Library, 1315 E. 7th St.

Recommended for ages 17 and younger.

These are just a few of the Black History month programs available for free at PCCLD. For more Black History Month programs, click here.

The post Pueblo City-County Library District celebrates Black History Month through free events appeared first on KRDO .