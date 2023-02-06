Proposition 13: Protecting Homeowners and Providing Stable Tax Revenue in California for over Four Decades

Read full article on original website
guest
4d ago
Democrats attack proposition 13 everyday. They use school bond issues to circumvent proposition 13. Sometimes the assessment for the bonds is in the hundreds of dollars.
Reply(37)
25
foxeymom
4d ago
if it wasn't for prop 13 most seniors would not have been able to stay in their homes and the rich are also covered by prop13
Reply
27
La57
4d ago
But the idoit Democrats want it gone. That way they can tax those homes more. Never-ending. Tax. everything they see.
Reply(10)
29
Related
Californians can get up to $80,000 under the Mortgage Rescue Program
The Mortgage Rescue Program was created as a pandemic relief for two distinct groups of borrowers. The first group consisted of people who were unable to pay their mortgage loans or fell behind in their payments. The second, made up of those who could not pay their property-related taxes.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Exposes $4.5 Billion in “Hidden State Taxes” on California Utility Bills – Climate Mandates Add Even More Costs
The original story can be read here. California politicians are trying to shift the blame for high electricity and gas rates to private utilities, but a new report from the Transparency Foundation reveals “hidden state taxes” and state climate change mandates are causing Californians to pay 67.1% more for electricity and 30.1% more for natural gas than national average.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?
Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
IRS tax rate changes means more cash for California residents
In California, inflation is right around 8.2%, which is much higher than the average amount in other states. (source) Well, here some news that will likely encourage how you view 2023, which is when the new tax changes go into effect.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Why Are My Electric & Gas Bills So High?
That’s a question I’ve been asking myself and a frequent question my office has received. I’m asking the same questions, and it appears the answers aren’t simple, but there needs to be a solution. As trending Federal Government and State energy policies are focused on switching...
spectrumnews1.com
IRS encourages California Middle Class Tax Refund recipients to delay filing 2022 taxes
LOS ANGELES — Three months after California started issuing Middle Class Tax Refund checks to 23 million state residents, the Internal Revenue Service is encouraging Californians to delay filing their taxes while it determines whether the payments are taxable. “We are working with state tax officials as quickly as...
Want to lower your natural gas bill? Cram at least 48 items into your dishwasher | Opinion
That works out to a savings of less than $1 per month. Big whoop, writes a SLO Tribune columnist.
Hackers took their Middle Class Tax Refunds and now victims are getting a tax bill
The state gave out these Middle Class Tax Refunds to offset high inflation and gas prices. Now, some say they would've been better off without the payments in the first place.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See teacher pay for each California school district. Most teachers got a modest pay raise
Teacher pay in California rose modestly last school year — but not as fast as inflation. Average teacher pay in California public schools rose to $88,508 in the 2020-21 school year, an increase of 3.1% from 2020-21, new state data show. By comparison, inflation rose by about 8.6% from...
Update on Next Round of Stimulus Checks in California
Next round of stimulus checks CaliforniaPhoto byUSA Diario. As has been reported, the final round of stimulus check payments to recipients who have not yet been able to collect their money will take place before February 14.
Here’s how much California Climate Credits will shave off your winter utility bills
Last week, state regulators directed natural gas and power companies to provide customers immediate assistance for extraordinary high home heating bills many Californians are seeing this winter. California Climate Credits will appear automatically on utility bills either this month or in early March, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. “The timing of your credit […]
Franchise Tax Board Tells Californians To Wait On Submitting 2022 Return
The IRS hasn’t provided an official ruling on whether California residents will have to pay taxes on the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund.
Abandoning high-speed rail will be more costly for California than the project itself
Delays and rising costs have given high-speed rail critics an opening, but proponents say that abandoning this crucial project now would be a mistake.
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
californiaglobe.com
New Bill Proposes Giving $2,000 To Californians To Convert Gas-Powered Cars To Electric
A new bill proposes giving California residents a $2,000 rebate for converting their gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. However, auto experts question if conversions can happen as cheaply as claimed by the bill’s backers. Senate Bill 301, by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), would have the California...
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
Comments / 79