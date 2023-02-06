ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Proposition 13: Protecting Homeowners and Providing Stable Tax Revenue in California for over Four Decades

By San Diego News Desk
 4 days ago
guest
4d ago

Democrats attack proposition 13 everyday. They use school bond issues to circumvent proposition 13. Sometimes the assessment for the bonds is in the hundreds of dollars.

foxeymom
4d ago

if it wasn't for prop 13 most seniors would not have been able to stay in their homes and the rich are also covered by prop13

La57
4d ago

But the idoit Democrats want it gone. That way they can tax those homes more. Never-ending. Tax. everything they see.

sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Study Exposes $4.5 Billion in “Hidden State Taxes” on California Utility Bills – Climate Mandates Add Even More Costs

The original story can be read here. California politicians are trying to shift the blame for high electricity and gas rates to private utilities, but a new report from the Transparency Foundation reveals “hidden state taxes” and state climate change mandates are causing Californians to pay 67.1% more for electricity and 30.1% more for natural gas than national average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?

Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each

The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Why Are My Electric & Gas Bills So High?

That’s a question I’ve been asking myself and a frequent question my office has received. I’m asking the same questions, and it appears the answers aren’t simple, but there needs to be a solution. As trending Federal Government and State energy policies are focused on switching...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Here’s how much California Climate Credits will shave off your winter utility bills

Last week, state regulators directed natural gas and power companies to provide customers immediate assistance for extraordinary high home heating bills many Californians are seeing this winter. California Climate Credits will appear automatically on utility bills either this month or in early March, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. “The timing of your credit […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding

SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

