wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
Sons Of Anarchy's Maggie Siff Was On The Same Page As Fans When Jax Cheated On Tara
Motorcycles, guns, and a rocking bluesy soundtrack are just some of the main elements that make "Sons of Anarchy" the best biker-themed "Hamlet" adaptation on television. Themes of betrayal, loss, and ambition are prevalent throughout the series as Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) goes from Vice President to President of the SAMCRO, all while trying to retain his soul.
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals She Said No to a Season 2 of Ringer, Even Though The CW 'Would've Picked It Up'
Sarah Michelle Gellar played twins in The CW’s thriller Ringer, but she wasn’t interested in pairing up the show’s debut with a sophomore season. The Buffy alum says it was her decision to end the series after a single season in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I got pregnant with my second child, which was a surprise, so I turned to CW like, ‘I can’t,'” she recalls. “They would’ve picked it up again. I just couldn’t do it.” She adds that she originally pitched Ringer to CBS as a miniseries, but they weren’t interested in anything that ran less than...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
Former ‘NCIS’ Actress Returns To The Show For The First Time Since 2005
Tania Raymonde, the actress who played Anna Real in a 2005 installment of NCIS, is returning to the series—but not as Anna Real. In her first appearance, Raymonde’s character was the abused ex-wife of high-powered dirty government operative Guyman Purcell. Anna threatened to tell the government about his illegal dealings if he didn’t let her leave him, so he ordered her execution. The hitmen he hired killed her sister by mistake, thinking it was her, and Anna had been on the run for years until she crossed paths with the team.
The Big Bang Theory Creators Think That Amy's First Love Was Actually Penny
On the Season 3 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," audiences watched in awe as Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) find Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) his perfect match on a dating website. Just like Sheldon, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is highly intelligent, socially awkward, and shares a disdain for soiled hosiery.
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Aren't Convinced Young Sheldon Portrays The Same Sheldon
Whether he's claiming his "spot," incessantly knocking on the door of neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco), or struggling to comprehend sarcasm, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is the main focus of "The Big Bang Theory." Over the course of the show's 12 seasons, Sheldon occasionally reflects on his Texas upbringing, providing some insight into his quirky personality. Viewers learn about how he began high school at the age of 9, was raised by an extremely devout Baptist mother, and often felt like an outsider, among both his peers and his family, with the exception of his beloved grandma, Meemaw (Annie Potts).
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
tvinsider.com
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Find Themselves Surprisingly Sad Over [SPOILERS] Death In The Finale
Contains spoilers for "Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 1, Episode 10. While "Criminal Minds: Evolution" serves as a revival of the canceled "Criminal Minds" series, its genesis differs in certain key ways from the sort of franchise revival becoming increasingly common in today's pop cultural landscape. Perhaps most notably, "Criminal Minds" was canceled in 2020, and "Evolution" kicked off roughly two-and-a-half years later, meaning that the break between its cancellation and continuation wasn't necessarily that much longer than a standard gap between two contiguous TV seasons.
The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show
It was the dream — and payday — of a lifetime for 456 people, which turned quickly into a 15-hour nightmare. Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" was pegged as the ultimate reality show cash grab, with over $4.5 million at stake. But what was supposed to be a two-hour shoot for the half-thousand contestants involved allegedly wound up evolving into something much more sinister and "Squid" than anyone could have ever imagined.
Why The Winchesters' Latest Supernatural Callback Just Made Me Sad For Sam And Dean
The Winchesters delivered another nod to Supernatural with a John and Mary scene, which was just a sad reminder of how life could have been so much better for Sam and Dean.
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joe Keery, Camila Morrone in Signature Entertainment’s EFM-Bound ‘Marmalade’: First Look Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)
Signature Entertainment have released a first-look image of Joe Keery and Camila Morrone in crime romance “Marmalade” ahead of launching global sales at Berlin’s European Film Market (EFM). “Marmalade” is the directorial debut of actor and director-screenwriter Keir O’Donnell. The film centers on the recently imprisoned Baron (Keery) who strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Aldis Hodge, “Black Adam”), a man with a history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their Bonnie and Clyde scheme to rob a bank...
Why One Degrassi: The Next Generation Episode Was Never Aired In The US
In keeping with the ethos of the overall "Degrassi" franchise, "Degrassi: The Next Generation" was honest about the challenges high schoolers often face. Episodes of the cult Canadian series looked at teen pregnancy, addiction, LGBTQ acceptance, and domestic violence. "Degrassi" writer Shelley Scarrow said in 2017, "Every season we would make a list of issues we wanted to tackle" (via The Fader).
