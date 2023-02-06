Read full article on original website
WDTV
Gusty winds and springlike temperatures today!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, with springlike temperatures, and we’ll also see cloudy skies and gusty winds. Find out the details regarding the winds, and what the next few days will be like, in the video above!. A low-pressure system will...
14news.com
On alert for strong storms overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Strong low pressure continued to move toward the Tri-State on Wednesday. Rain and strong winds will arrive Wednesday evening, with a few severe thunderstorms possible during the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, especially over Western Kentucky. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern with 1-1.5″ of rainfall possible. Low temps will drop into the upper 40s on Thursday morning. The low pressure and rain will pull away on Thursday morning, but clouds will remain. Highs on Thursday will reach 50 degrees. Colder air will filter in on Thursday night, so Friday’s low will fall into the lower 30s. Continued cloudy on Friday afternoon with a high of 43. Sunny and cold over the weekend with lows in the mid 20s on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. More rain likely by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
Strong winds for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Thursday
(WOWK) — Thursday look to be a day of wild weather with strong winds, and rounds of showers as temperatures soar some 20 degrees above normal in some areas. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 – 40 miles per hour in the first half of the day. That kind of wind can bring […]
woay.com
Gorgeous Morning, Warming Trend Slated This Week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Did you see the full moon again last night or the gorgeous sunrise today? Many thanks to our social media followers for sharing their experience with us! Below is a montage of the sky over southern West Virginia, thanks to you, our followers!. As we make...
WDTV
Warm temperatures, precipitation chances this week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the workweek on a mild, partly cloudy note. Then later this week, warmer temperatures, and some rain, are on the way. Find out more in the video above!. The first weekend of February was mild and clear, and today will be no exception,...
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
dcnewsnow.com
New snow tubing location in West Virginia
Cold start, 50s this afternoon, even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Jackie Layer has your Tuesday morning weather update for DC and the rest of the DMV. D.C. Fire and EMS has removed two women from a burning building in critical condition. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on...
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 3:. Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls. Evitts Run. Fitzpatrick Lake. Gandy Creek. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
WV governor: Train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio.
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bitter Cold Saturday Morning in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are seeing a frigid Friday to close out the work week, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict even colder temperatures moving in overnight. To see when we will next see precipitation click here. We are looking at overnight lows in the teens for the valleys and single digits in the mountain towns. […]
The origin story of West Virginia’s Golden Horseshoe they don’t teach you in middle school
You may remember the Golden Horseshoe test, but not everyone knows about the expedition that gave it its name.
New study reveals only 12.4% of major WV roads in “poor condition”
A new study by the U.S. Department of Transportation has named West Virginia as the 21st worst state when it comes to major road conditions.
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive
In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
DOH has new machine to fight potholes
With this week's shift from freezing temperatures to 60s, potholes may be at top of mind for some north central West Virginia drivers.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
There’s still time to see rare green comet in West Virginia, Green Bank Observatory says
West Virginians still have time to see a rare green comet that hasn't been visible from earth since the Stone Age, despite cloudy night skies the past few days.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
