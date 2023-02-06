ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WDTV

Gusty winds and springlike temperatures today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, with springlike temperatures, and we’ll also see cloudy skies and gusty winds. Find out the details regarding the winds, and what the next few days will be like, in the video above!. A low-pressure system will...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
14news.com

On alert for strong storms overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Strong low pressure continued to move toward the Tri-State on Wednesday. Rain and strong winds will arrive Wednesday evening, with a few severe thunderstorms possible during the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, especially over Western Kentucky. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern with 1-1.5″ of rainfall possible. Low temps will drop into the upper 40s on Thursday morning. The low pressure and rain will pull away on Thursday morning, but clouds will remain. Highs on Thursday will reach 50 degrees. Colder air will filter in on Thursday night, so Friday’s low will fall into the lower 30s. Continued cloudy on Friday afternoon with a high of 43. Sunny and cold over the weekend with lows in the mid 20s on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. More rain likely by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
KENTUCKY STATE
woay.com

Gorgeous Morning, Warming Trend Slated This Week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Did you see the full moon again last night or the gorgeous sunrise today? Many thanks to our social media followers for sharing their experience with us! Below is a montage of the sky over southern West Virginia, thanks to you, our followers!. As we make...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Warm temperatures, precipitation chances this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the workweek on a mild, partly cloudy note. Then later this week, warmer temperatures, and some rain, are on the way. Find out more in the video above!. The first weekend of February was mild and clear, and today will be no exception,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
OHIO STATE
dcnewsnow.com

New snow tubing location in West Virginia

Cold start, 50s this afternoon, even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Jackie Layer has your Tuesday morning weather update for DC and the rest of the DMV. D.C. Fire and EMS has removed two women from a burning building in critical condition. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on...
VIRGINIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow impacting travel in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
WYOMING STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked Jan. 30-Feb. 3

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 3:. Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls. Evitts Run. Fitzpatrick Lake. Gandy Creek. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive

In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

