Michael B. Jordan Talks Keeping Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Role A Secret And How Creed III Factored In
Michael B. Jordan returned as Killmonger in Black Panther 2, but Creed III ended up being a factor in making it happen.
T’Challa Has a Son in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ — Did Chadwick Boseman Have Any Kids?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s time to dive into the world of Wakanda. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now available to stream on Disney Plus and pays tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. The opening credits contain a montage of footage...
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans stand up in defense of the movie’s most criticized character
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comfortably stands as the most well-received Marvel movie of 2022, with the vast majority of fans and critics alike preferring it to either Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Nevertheless, not everything about the spectacular superhero sequel is universally acclaimed. While there’s still a lot of positive buzz surrounding her upcoming Ironheart TV series, the inclusion of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in the movie was criticized by some as feeling inorganic to the story and an example of execs putting franchise-building ahead of the film.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ faces international turmoil at the box office as ‘Quantumania’ threatens to dethrone ‘No Way Home’
The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are now in, following Marvel‘s latest movie hosting its splashy red carpet premiere on Monday night, and thankfully they indicate that the incoming flick is set to round out the trilogy with as much aplomb as anticipated. On the other hand, Marvel’s last film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is continuing it streak of bad luck since it arrived on Disney Plus last week as it heads back into theaters…
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is finally on Disney Plus, but a specific complaint is already dominating its release
As Marvel blockbusters go, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a dark movie. On top of the loss of Chadwick Boseman casting a shadow over it, the superhero sequel has strong themes of grief and loss, a no-nonsense villain in Namor, and a tragic character arc for Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda that earned her a ground-breaking Best Actress Oscar nomination. And yet, now that the film is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, fans are finding it a dark watch for a whole other reason.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’
You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ paved the way for the perfect spinoff, but Marvel is legally forbidden from making it
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at long last making its Disney Plus debut, Marvel fans are revisiting the stunning superhero sequel all over again. And among all the other benefits of having the movie on streaming, it’s allowing them to thirst over the film’s villain from the comfort of their own home. Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) instantly made a big impact on folks with his long-awaited MCU arrival, so obviously the hope is high that he’ll return before long.
Upcoming releases Marvel 2023
The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.
Inside the Magic
Marvel Pulls Tom Holland After Seemingly Spoiling Upcoming Movie
The Walt Disney Company has truly struck gold with its Marvel Studios media machine — the astonishingly popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a public (and fan) favorite ever since Iron Man (2008) starring Robert Downey Jr. as the eponymous Iron Man/Tony Stark kickstarted the madness, and The Avengers (2012) directed by Joss Whedon solidified this superhero-heavy crossover saga of epic proportions into public knowledge. After the events of The Avengers defined the core team of the original six Avengers, namely the aforementioned Iron Man, along with Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
wegotthiscovered.com
Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism
One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans thank Kevin Feige as the studio confirms it’s not doing exactly what everyone feared
Marvel may be owned by Disney, but it will not follow exactly in the corporation’s giant footsteps when it comes to how it releases its content. Marvel has had great success with their series and television specials over on Disney Plus, but it had left many wondering if they would ever do a direct-to-streaming movie. But a new statement from a Marvel executive has assured fans that Marvel movies will continue to be a theatrical experience before they hit streaming.
Disney Announces New ‘Star Wars’ Series For Kids
You gotta get those kids hooked on Star Wars young. And any parent will tell you, the Star Wars movies can get pretty scary for kids. There are behandings, various planetary destructions, the systematic slaughter of all the younglings training to be Jedi, and Jar Jar Binks. None of those things are appropriate for children under the age of, say, 10.
ABC News
Oscars 2023: How to watch the 10 best picture nominees
With the 2023 Oscar nominations being revealed, the clock is now ticking for movie fans to catch up on all the nominees before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. The 10 films nominated for best picture are a good place to start, since they're competing for the top prize. This year's...
List of the most anticipated movies of 2023.
Every year the cinema comes with more force, and in 2023 the most anticipated films by all will reach the big screen, they will be from historical biopics to Marvel action extravaganzas.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ backlash claims its most shocking victim yet as Tom Holland’s MCU future is called into question
Thanks to Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s speedy streaming arrivals, we were able to understand the final fan consensus on those movies pretty quickly, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was able to enjoy a longer honeymoon period thanks to its prelonged Disney Plus debut. Unfortunately, now that it’s finally available for everyone to watch from their sofas, the Ryan Coogler sequel is proving to be just as divisive as Marvel‘s other 2022 movies. With even a previously beloved character being bombarded with backlash…
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
