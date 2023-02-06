Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Texas' Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
WBBJ
Found • McKenzie, TN
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found. On Hwy 79 going out of McKenzie and toward Trezevant – near the bottoms. Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.) Pet was (check all that apply) No Collar. Color/Markings. Pure white. Any additional information you’d like to add?. Was limping...
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
WATE
'Pet of the Week' back in studio
The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
WATE
Family owned fencing company
Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m.
WATE
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
Ohio 8-year-old delivers baby brother when mom goes into labor at home
Malone Matthews couldn't wait for his first chance to hang out with his new baby brother. But little did he know that he'd be the first to welcome him into the world.
The Music of the Mountains: African American artists in Appalachia
Black music has been present in East Tennessee since the 1790s. Since then, many artists have contributed to the tapestry of sounds Appalachia is known for. From Elvis to Usher, Timberlake to Tina Turner to Three Six Mafia, the state of Tennessee has produced innumerable musically gifted artists. In the...
Dolly Parton – The rich Tennessee woman who gives away millions for children’s education
Dolly Rebecca Parton is a popular American songwriter, singer, actress, businessperson and philanthropist. If you are a fan of her, you might have an idea that she was born in 1946 in Tennessee’s Sevier County.
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
WSMV
Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
GSMNP officials working to prepare visitors for parking change on March 1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been working throughout the winter months to make the Smokies safer for visitors at some of the park’s busiest locations. This also means there are big changes ahead, like the ‘Park It Forward’ parking system. Dana Soehn with the National Park spoke […]
WATE
Two kids injured in Magnolia Ave. crash recovering
The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery. Two kids injured in Magnolia Ave. crash recovering. The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia...
WATE
IGA store being sold after 35 years
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
WATE
Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
The goddess of Tennessee
Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
WATE
Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining order
After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company Solar Titan USA and put it under the control of a court-appointed receiver. Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining …. After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order...
Comments / 0