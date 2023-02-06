ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
ERWIN, TN
WBBJ

Found • McKenzie, TN

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found. On Hwy 79 going out of McKenzie and toward Trezevant – near the bottoms. Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.) Pet was (check all that apply) No Collar. Color/Markings. Pure white. Any additional information you’d like to add?. Was limping...
MCKENZIE, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

'Pet of the Week' back in studio

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Family owned fencing company

Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

GSMNP officials working to prepare visitors for parking change on March 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been working throughout the winter months to make the Smokies safer for visitors at some of the park’s busiest locations. This also means there are big changes ahead, like the ‘Park It Forward’ parking system. Dana Soehn with the National Park spoke […]
WATE

Two kids injured in Magnolia Ave. crash recovering

The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery. Two kids injured in Magnolia Ave. crash recovering. The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

IGA store being sold after 35 years

A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lauren Barton

The goddess of Tennessee

Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining order

After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company Solar Titan USA and put it under the control of a court-appointed receiver. Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining …. After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order...
KNOXVILLE, TN

