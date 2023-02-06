ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bvmsports.com

Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt says this Super Bowl is different than LIV

Filed under: Kansas City Chiefs News Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt says this Super Bowl is different than LIV Kansas City’s team owner also called Patrick Mahomes an “incredibly humble leader.” By Rocky Magana@RockyMagana Feb 6, 2023, 9:55pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for:…
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Mahomes, Chiefs gear among most sold in Lids stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationwide athletic retail company has announced that Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs gear are among the most sold in its stores. As fans and players alike prepare for the Big Game over the weekend, athletic retail company Lids announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Chiefs gear - Patrick Mahomes’ specifically - is among its most sold gear this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City, Independence districts say it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City metro area will have a little extra to cheer about should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Public Schools District and Independence School District confirmed that it would cancel classes citywide on the day of potential Super Bowl parade, should the Chiefs win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPS: If Chiefs win Super Bowl, no class for students on Parade Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some good news and bad news for students hoping the Super Bowl gets them out of missing school. Kansas City Public Schools officials stated Wednesday morning that classes will be in full session Monday, Feb. 13, whether the Chiefs win or lose against the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

High school shows support for Kelce brothers ahead of Super Bowl

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (CNN) - An Ohio high school was lip up this week in support of its famous graduates Jason and Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Half of Cleveland Highs High School was illuminated in red for Travis and the Chiefs, and the other half was green for Jason and the Eagles. The gold in the center was for the high school.
CLEVELAND, OH
KMBC.com

Chiefs fans descend to Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles is only four days away. And Chiefs fans in Kansas City are starting to make their way down to Phoenix for the weekend of festivities. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Adam Kurth, headed to Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka public schools celebrate the Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Wednesday is the last school day before the Super Bowl because of parent-teacher conferences for the 501 school district, so superintendent Tiffany Anderson is stopping at as many schools as she can. Anderson is meeting with kids, celebrating the Chiefs and giving away some goodies, all while teaching some valuable lessons. “I am […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy