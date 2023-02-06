Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Patrick Mahomes’ mom turns birthday into fundraiser for KC charity
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned her birthday into a fundraiser for the children's charity, Variety KC.
Some Kansas City-area restaurants closing early Super Bowl Sunday in support of Chiefs
Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it's just during the game.
Mahomes shares what team almost wore on Super Bowl trip
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he tried to rally his teammates behind one idea for what everyone could wear on the team plane to the Super Bowl
‘Arrowhead Express’ will roll through Wichita on Super Bowl Sunday
Some say Kansas City Chiefs fans are among the best in the NFL. There are season ticket holders who haven't missed a game in decades, like these two men from Haysville, who are inseparable on Chiefs game day, and, yes, on Super Bowl Sunday.
Wichita’s Blake Bell appearing in his second Super Bowl
Blake Bell isn't the first Bell out of Wichita to play in the NFL, but he's the first one to appear in a Super Bowl.
bvmsports.com
Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt says this Super Bowl is different than LIV
Filed under: Kansas City Chiefs News Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt says this Super Bowl is different than LIV Kansas City’s team owner also called Patrick Mahomes an “incredibly humble leader.” By Rocky Magana@RockyMagana Feb 6, 2023, 9:55pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for:…
WIBW
Mahomes, Chiefs gear among most sold in Lids stores
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationwide athletic retail company has announced that Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs gear are among the most sold in its stores. As fans and players alike prepare for the Big Game over the weekend, athletic retail company Lids announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Chiefs gear - Patrick Mahomes’ specifically - is among its most sold gear this season.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Independence districts say it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City metro area will have a little extra to cheer about should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Public Schools District and Independence School District confirmed that it would cancel classes citywide on the day of potential Super Bowl parade, should the Chiefs win.
KYTV
Nick Lowery shares excitement of Chiefs playing for championship in his backyard
GLENDALE, Az. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans in Phoenix are enjoying the wild ride to the Super Bowl. But some of the biggest fans in “the kingdom” are former players watching a new era of Kansas City football. The Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer isn’t Patrick Mahomes. At least for...
KCTV 5
KCPS: If Chiefs win Super Bowl, no class for students on Parade Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some good news and bad news for students hoping the Super Bowl gets them out of missing school. Kansas City Public Schools officials stated Wednesday morning that classes will be in full session Monday, Feb. 13, whether the Chiefs win or lose against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here’s what NFL commish Roger Goodell expects from Kansas City for April 2023 NFL Draft
From “great barbecue” to “passionate fans” to “great community,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks forward to Kansas City playing host to the 2023 NFL Draft in two months.
Kansas City barbecue gets shout-out at Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City barbecue restaurants are busy shipping orders to Arizona, and other states, as Chiefs fans plan NFL Super Bowl LVII parties.
Scottsdale’s number one Chiefs pub rallying ahead of The Big Game
KSN's Sports Director Zach Martin is in Scottsdale to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium for the chance to win Super Bowl LVII.
KAKE TV
High school shows support for Kelce brothers ahead of Super Bowl
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (CNN) - An Ohio high school was lip up this week in support of its famous graduates Jason and Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Half of Cleveland Highs High School was illuminated in red for Travis and the Chiefs, and the other half was green for Jason and the Eagles. The gold in the center was for the high school.
Mini Arrowhead Stadium built in Overland Park backyard
Nate Bukaty of Sports Radio 810 and Sporting KC play-by-play built the field in his backyard at his Overland Park home.
Jamaal Charles has a special delivery for Chiefs Kingdom should the team win Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles has delivered many special moments to Chiefs Kingdom on the football field. Now, he’s partnered with Bud Light to potentially deliver a special moment off of the gridiron. Bud Light has joined forces with Charles and Eagles’ legend Brian Westbrook for their “Bring...
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans descend to Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles is only four days away. And Chiefs fans in Kansas City are starting to make their way down to Phoenix for the weekend of festivities. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Adam Kurth, headed to Super Bowl.
Topeka public schools celebrate the Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Wednesday is the last school day before the Super Bowl because of parent-teacher conferences for the 501 school district, so superintendent Tiffany Anderson is stopping at as many schools as she can. Anderson is meeting with kids, celebrating the Chiefs and giving away some goodies, all while teaching some valuable lessons. “I am […]
KC photographer captures Chiefs Kingdom spirit
Hundreds of people moved through Union Station Wednesday night as a local photographer temporarily turned the lobby into a giant Chief's photo booth.
