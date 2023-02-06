ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

KXII.com

Charles Christopher Palmer appointed Chickasaw Lighthorse Chief of Police

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby appointed Charles Christopher Palmer Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department chief of police to fill the leadership vacancy created when former chief Michael K. Manning recently retired, the Chickasaw Nation announced Tuesday. “Chief Palmer has the education, training, and experience needed to continue...
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Durant detectives sworn in as FBI Task Force officers

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Three detectives in the criminal investigation division of the Durant Police Department were sworn in as Federal Bureau Investigation Task Force officers on Monday. This is a first for Durant PD. The sworn in officers are Detective Randall Cheney, Detective Brandon Mitchell and Detective Rick Ford.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Whitewright man who barricaded himself in apartment sentenced

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man who barricaded himself in a Whitewright apartment back in June of 2022 was sentenced to 8 months in jail and at least six months in a drug treatment program. According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Dustin Armstrong, 35, plead guilty to...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KXII.com

Arkansas man injured in Atoka Co. crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tony McGee, 63, was southbound on US-69 when a semi overturned and he struck it. McGee was pinned for approximately 20...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

City of Durant thanking the community

Texas plans statewide TikTok ban for state business, how you can protect your privacy online. The plan for a statewide ban of TikTok is taking shape, Governor Greg Abbott laid out the details Monday. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST. News 12 at Ten - dating violence awareness.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Fire that started near space heater damages Love Co. home

LOVE COUNTY, Okla (KXII) - Fire damages a home in Love County, and firefighters say it started near a space heater. Criner Hills Fire Department responded to a call on the fire northwest of Love County Tuesday. The fire was quickly extinguished leaving minimal damage to the home. Firemen said...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man arrested for making terroristic threats

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gordonville man was arrested Monday for making terroristic threats. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call in reference to a threat made between a tenant and a landlord. Police said when deputies arrived on scene, Craig...
GORDONVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Sherman’s Acting Fire Chief appointed as permanent Fire Chief

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s official, Acting Fire Chief, Billy Hartsfield, is now Sherman’s new Fire Chief. “Feels good, you know, it’s something me and my family have worked toward for over a decade, it’s been the goal,” Hartsfield said. Hartsfield stepped in last October...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Durant PD asking for help identifying suspect vehicle

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department is asking for you help identifying a vehicle that was allegedly used in a dump trailer theft. If anyone can identify the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call Durant PD at (580) 924-3737.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

New data points to more growth in Texoma labor force

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The numbers are in for last year’s workforce data, and it’s pointing to a whole lot of growth in Texoma. “In 2022, we continued to see more people entering the workforce,” said Janie Bates, executive director of Workforce Solutions Texoma. She said in...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Explosion destroys house and RV in Durant; officials say

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A fire destroyed a house and an RV in Durant on Tuesday morning. According to fire officials, there were several reports of an explosion from an unoccupied house. The house was condemned by the city in Dec. 2021. There is no word on the cause of...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged role in vehicle theft

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne man was arrested, accused of being a participant in a vehicle theft. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate a vehicle theft that occurred in the 17000 block of Hwy 69 in Whitewright, on Oct. 28, 2022.
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KXII.com

Weather delays construction on University Boulevard

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Construction on University Boulevard will have to wait after the freeze last week made the site too muddy, according to the City of Durant. In a press release the city said on Friday 3 Schiralli Construction Corporation returned to the construction site and attempted to return to work after the week-long winter storm but were unable to due so because of muddy conditions.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Callisburg’s Simpson signs with Southeastern Football

CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - From Cooke County to the college ranks. After officially putting pen to paper, Callisburg’s Colton Simpson is rolling with Southeastern Football. Simpson is headed to Durant after a decorated career with the Wildcats. Including the title of district all-utility football player of the year. As he now looks to bring that versatility to head coach Bo Atterberry and the Savage Storm Football team in 2023.
CALLISBURG, TX
KXII.com

Sherman Bed Bath and Beyond to close

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bed Bath and Beyond in Sherman Town Center will soon close its doors. Bed Bath and Beyond announced that they will shut down 150 more stores, and the location in Sherman was on that list. The company said the closures are a last-ditch effort to...
SHERMAN, TX

