Charles Christopher Palmer appointed Chickasaw Lighthorse Chief of Police
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby appointed Charles Christopher Palmer Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department chief of police to fill the leadership vacancy created when former chief Michael K. Manning recently retired, the Chickasaw Nation announced Tuesday. “Chief Palmer has the education, training, and experience needed to continue...
Durant detectives sworn in as FBI Task Force officers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Three detectives in the criminal investigation division of the Durant Police Department were sworn in as Federal Bureau Investigation Task Force officers on Monday. This is a first for Durant PD. The sworn in officers are Detective Randall Cheney, Detective Brandon Mitchell and Detective Rick Ford.
Whitewright man who barricaded himself in apartment sentenced
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man who barricaded himself in a Whitewright apartment back in June of 2022 was sentenced to 8 months in jail and at least six months in a drug treatment program. According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Dustin Armstrong, 35, plead guilty to...
Arkansas man injured in Atoka Co. crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tony McGee, 63, was southbound on US-69 when a semi overturned and he struck it. McGee was pinned for approximately 20...
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office creates agreements with cities requiring fees for certain inmates
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There’s a hidden cost to crime in Grayson County. It’s the money the sheriff’s office pays to house prisoners from cities around the county that can’t take them in. But there’s a new agreement with cities to help defray the costs.
City of Durant thanking the community
City of Durant thanking the community
Fire that started near space heater damages Love Co. home
LOVE COUNTY, Okla (KXII) - Fire damages a home in Love County, and firefighters say it started near a space heater. Criner Hills Fire Department responded to a call on the fire northwest of Love County Tuesday. The fire was quickly extinguished leaving minimal damage to the home. Firemen said...
Man arrested for making terroristic threats
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gordonville man was arrested Monday for making terroristic threats. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call in reference to a threat made between a tenant and a landlord. Police said when deputies arrived on scene, Craig...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
Non-profit organization, CASA of Grayson County is looking for volunteers
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I believe it’s every adult’s job to ensure that all kids are raised in a home surrounded by love instead of terror, abuse, and violence,” CASA of Grayson County Advocate, Lee Ann Whitmire said. The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of...
Sherman’s Acting Fire Chief appointed as permanent Fire Chief
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s official, Acting Fire Chief, Billy Hartsfield, is now Sherman’s new Fire Chief. “Feels good, you know, it’s something me and my family have worked toward for over a decade, it’s been the goal,” Hartsfield said. Hartsfield stepped in last October...
Durant PD asking for help identifying suspect vehicle
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department is asking for you help identifying a vehicle that was allegedly used in a dump trailer theft. If anyone can identify the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call Durant PD at (580) 924-3737.
4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.
New data points to more growth in Texoma labor force
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The numbers are in for last year’s workforce data, and it’s pointing to a whole lot of growth in Texoma. “In 2022, we continued to see more people entering the workforce,” said Janie Bates, executive director of Workforce Solutions Texoma. She said in...
Explosion destroys house and RV in Durant; officials say
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A fire destroyed a house and an RV in Durant on Tuesday morning. According to fire officials, there were several reports of an explosion from an unoccupied house. The house was condemned by the city in Dec. 2021. There is no word on the cause of...
Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged role in vehicle theft
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne man was arrested, accused of being a participant in a vehicle theft. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate a vehicle theft that occurred in the 17000 block of Hwy 69 in Whitewright, on Oct. 28, 2022.
Weather delays construction on University Boulevard
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Construction on University Boulevard will have to wait after the freeze last week made the site too muddy, according to the City of Durant. In a press release the city said on Friday 3 Schiralli Construction Corporation returned to the construction site and attempted to return to work after the week-long winter storm but were unable to due so because of muddy conditions.
Callisburg’s Simpson signs with Southeastern Football
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - From Cooke County to the college ranks. After officially putting pen to paper, Callisburg’s Colton Simpson is rolling with Southeastern Football. Simpson is headed to Durant after a decorated career with the Wildcats. Including the title of district all-utility football player of the year. As he now looks to bring that versatility to head coach Bo Atterberry and the Savage Storm Football team in 2023.
Sherman Bed Bath and Beyond to close
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bed Bath and Beyond in Sherman Town Center will soon close its doors. Bed Bath and Beyond announced that they will shut down 150 more stores, and the location in Sherman was on that list. The company said the closures are a last-ditch effort to...
