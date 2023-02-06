DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Construction on University Boulevard will have to wait after the freeze last week made the site too muddy, according to the City of Durant. In a press release the city said on Friday 3 Schiralli Construction Corporation returned to the construction site and attempted to return to work after the week-long winter storm but were unable to due so because of muddy conditions.

