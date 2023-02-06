Read full article on original website
Wait! Was Bill Murray Secretly in Yakima and Nobody Else Knew?
Every once in a while you hear of something in your own town, in your own backyard but nobody told you otherwise. Several times has someone like Kyle McLachlan been home for a charity function or something, but it's not like he's doing a meet and greet, he's just home probably spending time visiting family and friends. Or the time Betty White was in Yakima and only people at the ceremony knew about it.
You Can Play a Lifesized Chutes and Ladders at this WA State Park
When I was a kid my dad took us to Sea World. Yeah, there were dolphins and whales and whatever else but what blew my mind the most was a life-sized chess board where you could play chess with full-sized pieces. Or, if you had enough people you could play chess using real people. I thought that was the coolest thing in the world when I was 8 years old.
3 Businesses that Need to Movie Into the Old Sears Location
At one time Sears was a staple department store in most towns. Not too many places you can shop to purchase new shoes, back-to-school clothing, a lawn mower, a new suit, bed sheets, a birthday gift and perfume all on the same receipt. Over the years they have shut down more and more stores with our Sears in Yakima standing strong for so many years. Now that it's empty outside of a 'coming soon' sign hanging behind the cage, I'm curious to know what's going to go in that location.
Great Netflix Series Live in Concert at Capitol Theatre in Yakima
Our Planet Live in Concert at Capitol Theatre in Yakima on February 16th. Our Planet is an Emmy Award-winning Netflix series that is now a live concert event combining HD cinematography, and orchestrations from Oscar-winning composer Steven Price, and performed onstage by a live orchestra for a unique concert experience your whole family will love.
Unfinished Construction on Yakima To Selah Interchange Could Kill Someone
The construction work on the interchange going out to Selah from First Street and merging with I82 has been done, for the most part, since this past October. While it was under construction, it was hectic and, in the bad weather, was a nightmare for some. Even though the construction part of the job is complete, I don’t believe the work is finished, and it almost caused a wreck this Saturday night.
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Fentanyl Slamming Yakima County Hard Killing Residents
A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost their lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. MORE PEOPLE...
Yakima Police Chief Talks Safety Issues In Open Letter To Community
The following is an open letter to the community of Yakima from Yakima Police Chief, Matt Murray. He shares with us his thoughts on the Memphis police scandal, thoughts about the recent triple homicide at Circle K, and why he ordered an increase to the traffic enforcement requirements for the Yakima Police Department.
Red Light Runners Still Causing Crashes in Yakima
Yakima Police speed emphasis patrols continue. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. The patrols have been focused on areas where traffic is heavy and where crashes are being reported. Despite the ongoing patrols the number of collisions has stayed steady or grown every week.
New Bill Would Give Searchers Tools to Help Find Those Missing
When someone goes missing in Washington State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker wants families, friends and authorities to have all the tools possible to find the person. It's why she's introduced House Bill 1512 called the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act" named after 4-year-old Lucian Munguia who went missing and was found dead in December of last year in the Yakima River from accidental drowning.
Prosecutor Reviewing Two Shootings Arrests Still Possible
No decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in two shootings last Sunday that left two people dead and no arrests made. Joe Brusic says he's awaiting completed investigative reports from Yakima Police Department Detectives. Even though no arrests were made in either shooting arrests could happen in the future depending upon the decision from Brusic.
No Arrests After Home Intruder Shot Sunday
Yakima Police say an intruder of a Yakima home has died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Police say it happened at 2:05 am Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street. Officers were called for a shooting and when they arrived they found a 29-year-old man dead in the back yard of the home.
