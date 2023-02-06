Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees Officially Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
New York officially inked a former Red Sox pitcher Tuesday
CBS Sports
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Could begin season at Triple-A
Grissom might begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett if the Braves decide to start Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. In fact, Bowman predicts that Arcia will be the team's Opening Day shortstop and Grissom "possibly gains the job at some point during the year." Grissom's defense at shortstop has been questioned, although he's been working with third base coach and infield instructor Ron Washington this winter and reports have been glowing. Arcia would probably offer the more stable glove, though, and the Braves might prefer the better defensive option at the position given the strength of the rest of their lineup. It will be one of the more interesting position battles to track during spring training.
Astros Sign Garcia To Minor League Deal
Bryan Garcia has been added to the Houston Astros family with the signing of a Minor League deal.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs wearing uniform color that Patrick Mahomes has never worn before in the postseason
When Patrick Mahomes takes the field for Super Bowl LVII, he'll be wearing a jersey color that he's never worn in the postseason before. This year's Super Bowl will mark the 14th time that Mahomes has suited up for a postseason game, and somehow, he's NEVER worn white, which is the uniform color that the Chiefs will be donning on Sunday against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports
Mike Pereira says Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'has a point' about NFL officiating suffering because of TV gigs
Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers has a point about the current state of officiating in the NFL. In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said that all the best referees are leaving the NFL to take jobs in broadcasting because it pays more. Pereira, the former head of officiating in the NFL, said Rodgers might be onto something.
Phillies Will Likely Feature Numerous Players At DH
The Philadelphia Phillies will use the designated hitter role strategically while Bryce Harper is recovering from Tommy John surgery.
SF Giants announce 37 non-roster invites to spring training
The SF Giants announced the 37 players not on the 40-man roster who will start the season at big-league spring training.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense
Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
CBS Sports
Reds' Will Benson: Traded to Reds
Benson was traded from the Guardians to the Reds on Wednesday. It was a swap of outfielders, with Justin Boyd heading to the Guardians in return. Cleveland will also get a player to be named later or cash considerations. Benson, the 14th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, went just 10-for-55 (.182) over his first 28 major-league games during the 2022 regular season. However, he possesses decent power and speed and has put up a shiny .873 OPS in 116 career games at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old should have a clearer path to a regular role in Cincinnati, and his skill set figures to play well at Great American Ball Park.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin updates: NFLPA medical director guarantees Bills safety 'will play professional football again'
Thursday marked another stunning turn in the miraculous recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. After speaking publicly for the first time on Jan. 28, Hamlin now has the belief of the NFL Players Association's medical director that he will eventually play NFL football again, something that seemed unfathomable about five weeks ago.
Where Yankees’ Top Prospects With Non-Roster Invitation Stand Entering Camp
Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells and more will be in attendance as non-roster invitees during spring training
New Phillies Spring Training Hat Has Just Been Unveiled
The Philadelphia Phillies 2023 Spring Training Hat from New Era has just been unveiled ahead of pitchers and catchers reporting.
When Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training
That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in Arizona. Here are the dates for when Cubs pitchers and catchers arrive, followed by the date for position players. When do...
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Signs 6-yr, $108M extension
Darvish and the Padres agreed Thursday to a six-year, $108 million contract extension, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell and Mark Feinsand. This deal could keep Darvish in San Diego through 2028, pushing into his early-40s. Prior to the new agreement, the 36-year-old right-hander was due $18 million in 2023 with free agency looming next winter. Darvish delivered a stellar 3.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 197:37 K:BB across 194.2 regular-season innings (30 starts) last season for the Friars. He also registered a 2.88 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 25 innings (four starts) in the 2022 playoffs. It's the third different six-year contract of his illustrious MLB career.
