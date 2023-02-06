ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ranger Bill
2d ago

My tail is wagging so hard, I knocked my herbage off the table! Thank you to all the people behind the scenes that made a difference to soooooomany Missourians getting what really work for hundredsof ailments!!

2
KFVS12

Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. However, determining that impairment does not come with a clear set of standards. “It’s like alcohol, right? It’s not illegal to drink one beer and drive your vehicle. It’s...
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
KCTV 5

Bill to appoint special prosecutor passes Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – The Missouri House passed the special prosecutor bill Thursday. The bill passed 109-35, but an emergency clause that would push up the effective date if the Senate passed the bill was not passed. Last month, Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, presented House Bill 301 to...
KOLR10 News

Today is the deadline for marijuana dispensaries to receive approval to sell recreational cannabis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some marijuana dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana this past weekend. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began approving or denying requests on Friday, Feb. 3, to ensure that all systems and processes were ready to go ahead of today’s deadline. The department has 60 days to approve or deny requests […]
showmeprogress.com

Missouri, well

Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
mymoinfo.com

Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana

(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
KCTV 5

Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
