Ranger Bill
2d ago
My tail is wagging so hard, I knocked my herbage off the table! Thank you to all the people behind the scenes that made a difference to soooooomany Missourians getting what really work for hundredsof ailments!!
stlpublicradio.org
After strong first weekend, Missouri’s recreational marijuana sellers are planning ahead
In the first weekend of recreational cannabis sales in the state, Missourians spent more than $12 million on both recreational and medical products. The strong sales were despite many operators being caught by surprise; the opening of recreational sales came a few days earlier than expected. Now, business owners are...
Missouri cannabis experts tout millions of dollars in legal sales
Marijuana sold like weeds grow along a Missouri roadside the first weekend of legal sales in the state.
KYTV
EXPERTS DEBATE: Will the legalization of pot in Missouri decrease the amount on the streets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Amendment Three leader says now it’s legal to buy marijuana in Missouri. We should see fewer illegal sales on the street. He says a significant advantage is users can be sure exactly what they’re getting. Recreational marijuana sales opened to the public Friday,...
Missouri has legal pot, but restrictions on use remain
The passing of Amendment 3 in the Show-Me State in November has prompted questions about where adults 21 or older can legally use marijuana products. The post Missouri has legal pot, but restrictions on use remain appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KBUR
First weekend of recreational cannabis sales in Missouri total over $8.5 million
MO.- Total revenues for the first three days of recreational cannabis sales in Missouri totaled over $8.5 million. According to data released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, total sales of recreational marijuana in the state from February 3 through February 5, 2023 totaled $8,500,900.61. Medical marijuana...
ktvo.com
Recreational sales of pot could impact the Heartland community in more ways than 1
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Nearly 1.1 million Missourians voted last year to approve the use of recreational cannabis in the state. Medical dispensaries statewide worked with officials to acquire licenses to transition their facilities to "all-use" dispensaries. One Heartland dispensary leader hopes his business remembers how they've gotten to this...
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. However, determining that impairment does not come with a clear set of standards. “It’s like alcohol, right? It’s not illegal to drink one beer and drive your vehicle. It’s...
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Missouri Got High as Hell and Spent $12.7 Million on Weed Last Weekend
Missouri's opening day sales were higher than Illinois' opening day in 2020
KMOV
Saying bye to botched brows: Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A New 4 investigation is prompting possible change. A new law could soon be on the books after News 4 exposed the dangers of an unregulated beauty procedure. The proposed bill would change the rules around permanent makeup. This comes after News 4 Investigates brought the...
KCTV 5
$5 million of marijuana products sold in first day of legal sales in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The numbers are in for the first weekend of legal marijuana sales in Missouri for anyone 21 and older. More than $5 million was spent on the first day alone. The state on Friday approved 207 dispensaries with licenses to begin selling immediately for adult use.
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns
Missouri House lawmakers have voted against banning children from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision.
KCTV 5
Bill to appoint special prosecutor passes Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – The Missouri House passed the special prosecutor bill Thursday. The bill passed 109-35, but an emergency clause that would push up the effective date if the Senate passed the bill was not passed. Last month, Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, presented House Bill 301 to...
Today is the deadline for marijuana dispensaries to receive approval to sell recreational cannabis
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some marijuana dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana this past weekend. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began approving or denying requests on Friday, Feb. 3, to ensure that all systems and processes were ready to go ahead of today’s deadline. The department has 60 days to approve or deny requests […]
Wichita Eagle
Will Kansas crack down on Missouri weed? Lawman made national headlines with his raids
Kansas and Missouri have a long and colorful history when it comes to crossing state lines for the enjoyment of vices. Most of it has involved liquor and the states’ differing laws. Last year, with Kansas legalizing sports betting, Missourians had to start flocking west to gamble. Now we...
showmeprogress.com
Missouri, well
Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
mymoinfo.com
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana
(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred.
KCTV 5
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
